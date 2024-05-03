Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — 19 deals on OLED TVs, headphones, laptops and more I'd buy now
Best Buy is back in action with another huge sale this weekend. Want one of the best TVs, a new pair of headphones or a stellar laptop? You're in luck, as there are plenty more opportunities to save on all the items on your shopping list.
Right now MacBook deals start from $849 at Best Buy. Make sure not to miss your chance to get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) for $849 at Best Buy ($150 off.)
Plus, the LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV is $1,399 at Best Buy. This is LG's new mid-range OLED TV, and it's already on sale for $100 off. It delivers superb picture quality, excellent gaming features and reliable OS. Note that Amazon has it for a few dollars less, but it ships via a third-party retailer.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, check out this massive sale on Nintendo Switch games.
- shop all deals at Best Buy
- Appliance sale: deals from $59
- TV sale: deals from $69
- iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in
- Apple MacBook: deals from $849
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29
- Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129
- JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $149
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189
- Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $229
- Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349
- Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099
- LG 55" C3 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,299
- LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399
Best Buy deals — Editor Picks
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more. If you need to upgrade your kitchen gear, look no further.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.
Apple MacBook: deals from $849 @ Best Buy
Some of the best laptops are on sale starting from $849 at Best Buy. Also note that My Best Buy Plus/Total members can get extra savings on some models. You can sign up for membership from $49/year at Best Buy.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon | $49 @ Target
Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a powerful speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also appreciate the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy
A follow-up to the Beats Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus keep the stylish design, strong noise canceling and sweat resistance from their predecessor. They also offer Bluetooth 5.3 and 9 hours of listening time, or up to 36 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we noted they unfortunately lack on-ear detection and wireless charging.
Price check: $129 @ Amazon
JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
The JBL Live 770NC are an affordable pair of wireless headphones with impressive active noise cancelling capabilities. Our JBL Live 770NC hands-on review found that they had a bunch of other great features, like 50-hour battery life and Spatial Sound. After this discount, they're a bargain not to be missed.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy
SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that debuted with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $189 @ Walmart | $189 @ Amazon
Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $229 @ Best Buy
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $200 off its usual price.
Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy
The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $449 @ B&H Photo
Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy
In our Garmin Venu 3 review, we said this is "one of the best smartwatches for fitness-tracking we’ve ever tested." Its intuitive lifestyle guidance and battery life that lasts over two weeks make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to buy a fitness watch.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy
The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an excellent laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value.
Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy
If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."
Price check: $899 @ Amazon
Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy
In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon
LG 55" C3 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.
Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon and Walmart offer the TV for $3 less.
Price check: $1,396 @ Amazon | $1,396 @ Walmart
