Black Friday robot vacuum deals — 19 best sales l recommend now

Black Friday is here, and great Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. Robot vacuums are one of the many appliances taking heavy discounts in this global sale. And seeing as premium models can cost upwards of $1,000, there’s some serious savings to be made on even the best robot vacuums.

If you’re keen to find the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve scoured the markets to find the best prices on a range of brands and models — Roomba, Rooborock and Shark to name a few. In fact, some of the following deals are the cheapest they’ve ever been, so you won’t find a better discount.

Whether you’re looking for a standalone robot vacuum, robot mop, a vacuum with a self-emptying base, or a hybrid design, we’ve got you covered. These are the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

Shark Matrix Plus Robot Vacuum: was $699 now $399 @ Shark

Shark is discounting a wide range of robot vacuums during its Black Friday sale. As part of the sale, you can get the Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum for just $399.99. The vacuum features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll, and a bagless base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. You also get a free Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum ($89 value).

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE EVER! My favorite budget robot vacuum is on sale for just $99. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Keep in mind this price is a historical low, so it can sell out quickly.

Anker Eufy Boost 11S Max: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

At nearly 50% discount on one of the best budget vacuums makes it an even better value. This slim and quiet smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power isn't the highest but easily cleans both carpets and hard floors like wood and tile. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs. You need to apply the voucher to get the extra $10 off.

eufy RoboVac G32 Pro: was $299 now $148 @ Walmart

The RoboVac G32 Pro uses smart navigation to optimize its route around your home and it's smart enough to detect the difference between carpet and hardware floors. At less than 2.9 inches tall, it's also compact enough to slide under most furniture to give it a good cleaning.

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs I've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $159 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE EVER! Save on this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on Amazon. One of my top performers, this robot vacuum will clean your floors well so you never have to lift a finger. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

iRobot's entry-level Roomba is a compact smart vacuum with an impressive battery life. At $299 the i4 Evo is a steal thanks to its premium features like room mapping, cleaning automatically when you leave your home, and job time estimates stand head and shoulders above other budget options. Meanwhile, its Dirt Detect sensors focus on deep cleaning dirtier areas in your home and can even suggest extra passes during peak pollen or shedding season. Its dual multi-surface rubber brushes are ideal for homes with pet hair and can handle both carpet and hardwood floors.

Robot vacuums with self-empty bases

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $374 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

iRobot Roomba J6+ Robot: was $799 now $586 @ Amazon

This is a great deal for a high-performance robot vacuum. The j6+ features object recognition abilities, actively avoiding obstacles such as socks, cords and even pet waste. iRobot is so sure of this last obstacle that it even comes with a promise that it will be replaced should it fail. And with a self-emptying base that empties itself for up to 60 days you can simply set and forget the J6+ since you can automate it to clean while you're away or on a set schedule.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition - White: was $1,299 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save an incredible $500 with this AI+ Samsung Robot Vacuum deal this Black Friday. Not only does this optimize cleaning performance to suit various floor surfaces, but it comes with a handy 3D camera so you can watch its progress on your phone. In addition, the new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can identify objects and is able to clean around them with ease, and provide efficient mapping around your home. Plus, it has a no-touch Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin, so you’ll never ever get your hands dirty.

Robot mops

iLife V5s Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

One of the best budget robot vacuums we tested is on sale for just $114. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V5s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including cheerios and pet hair. In our iLife V5s Pro review, we named the vacuum an excellent budget cleaner that runs quietly however its speeds are on the slow side.

BISSELL ReadyClean® A3 Robotic Mop: was $599 now $199 @ Walmart

At $200, this smart, touch-free wet mop punches far above its weight. The A3 robotic mop returns to its docking station to load up a new pad and discard the old one after every use. There’s no dragging dirt around or risk of cross-contamination since the pads lift on the way back. Meanwhile, its onboard AI easily navigates and maps your rooms, can schedule cleanings, and respond to app controls. If the robot mop needs a charge in the middle of a job, it will automatically pick up where it left off once fully charged.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum & mop instantly. At $229 this is a steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Should the i5 happen to run low on battery it will automatically return to its charger and pick up where it left off for a complete clean.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: was $649 now $296 @ Walmart

If you're after an all-in-one robot cleaner that vacuums and mops at the same time, this is an excellent deal. With a powerful 2300Pa suction, this robot vacuum will quickly remove dirt and dust on high-pile carpets and hard floors, as well as keep your floors spotless. In addition, it has a convenient self-emptying bin, and an impressive runtime of 110 minutes. The vacuum comes with advanced laser navigation, mapping and a precise, interactive map of your home, so you’ll never have to lift a finger. This is a massive saving, so grab this hot deal while it lasts.

iRobot - Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

The iRobot Braava jet is a smart robot mop equipped with a precision jet spray that will mop up everyday spills or sticky messes in no time. With Smart Mapping, it can easily map out your home, set cleaning schedules and even suggest extra cleanings to keep your house clean all year. Suitable for every floor type, this iRobot deal makes one of the best robot mops for the money even more affordable and will save you time on chores.

Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: was $599 now $329 @ Amazon

You can now get a huge discount on one of the latest robot vacuums from Roborock. The Q7 Max runs for 180 minutes on a single charge, providing 4200 Pa of power for pick up. The app features multi-level mapping, as well as no-go zones, so you can organize where the robot cleans to a precise degree. A built-in mop and water tank also means it can vacuum and clean your hard floors simultaneously. Simply apply the coupon to save $270 on the Q7 Max.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon

For a premium design, we recommend this deal from ECOVACs. The DEEBOT N10 features a powerful 3800Pa suction, so it can easily lift dirt and debris from carpets. And for the finishing touches, it can mop your hard floors too. It has precise mapping, advanced laser navigation and can last up to 330mins on a single charge. The base holds up to 60 days of debris.

Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $899 now $679 @ Amazon

Roborock’s Q Revo is the ultimate hands-free cleaning with a self-emptying vacuum base and a 5L water tank that automatically refills the mop. The dual spinning mops clean themselves after each passthrough then use a built-in hot air dryer to prevent unpleasant odors from building up. The multifunctional dock holds up to seven weeks of debris and provides the Q Revo with fast charging.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Amazon

If you want the latest in robot vacuum technology, and you don’t mind paying for it, you can now get the Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop for under $1,000 at Amazon — that’s a savings of 27%. There’s little this robot vacuum can’t do; it vacuums, mops, detects rugs, cleans itself, and even lets you check in on your pets when you’re away. The charging base will even refill the onboard water tank for you while extracting the dirty water from the cloth. While it comes at a steep price, you can’t get much more from a robot vacuum. See our Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review for more details.

What features should I consider when looking for a robot vacuum? Before buying a robot vacuum, you’ll need to consider what features you want and those you can live without since you can save a ton of money by cutting down on extras. For example, robot vacuums with LiDAR room mapping and higher suction power can run close to $1,000 while a basic model can do a great job cleaning messes for around $150. Here's what to look for: Cleaning efficiency: If your home is filled with dust and pet hair you'll want a higher suction power and tight row cleaning pattern whereas less messy homes can get away with less. Also, check for dustbin capacity as this determines how much a vacuum can hold before needing to be emptied. Navigation and mapping: If you want to map out an entire home you can benefit from a robot vacuum with advanced cameras and scanners. But those with smaller or more open concept spaces can save hundreds with a simpler model that bounces along corners and surfaces to detect a room. Smart Features and Connectivity: Most modern robot vacuums come with smart features like app control, voice command compatibility (Alexa, Google Assistant), scheduling, and remote monitoring, allowing you to control and monitor cleaning from anywhere. The best models automatically return to their dock when their battery runs low and resume their jobs after charging.

Should you buy a robot with a self-emptying base? Most premium robot vacuums now come with self emptying bases, which as the name suggests, allows them to empty their own dustbin when required. In doing this, your robot vacuum can continue its cleaning routine uninterrupted, plus you don’t have to manually empty the dustbin so often. This design will also benefit those with allergies, as dust won't be released into the atmosphere so often. However, purchasing a self-emptying base will add to the price tag. On top of this, it will take up more space on your floors, so make sure you check the dimensions before you purchase. It’s worth mentioning that these bases tend to be loud in use as well, so you might want to avoid running them first thing in the morning.