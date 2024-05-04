Purple's Memorial Day mattress deals just went live — 5 deals I recommend

May is an excellent time to revamp your bedroom. Whether you're shopping for a new bed or switching to summer bed sheets, Memorial Day mattress sales offer some of the best discounts of the year.

While Memorial Day isn't till May 27, Purple is kicking the weekend off with a month-long Memorial Day sale. After discount, prices start at $899 for beds or just $81 for bedding. That's one of the best Purple mattress deals I've seen. I'm a Purple mattress fan and I own quite a number of Purple products. Below I've rounded up the five best deals you can score on items I own or have reviewed. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Purple promo codes and this weekend's best mattress sales).

Best Purple deals

Purple Royal Seat Cushion: was $119 now $107 @ Purple

It doesn't look like much, but trust me when I say that the Purple Royal Seat Cushion is a must if you spend hours sitting on an office chair. The cushion is long, deep, and wide to provide your derrière (and lower back) with gentle support while you toil away on your computer. Personally, I've noticed that it makes the biggest impact when sitting on chairs with a thin or moderate seat cushion. (It's harder to note the difference on office chairs with extra thick seat padding).

Purple Essential Comfort Bundle: from $81 @ Purple

I got my first Purple sheet set for free with my Purple mattress purchase, but since then I've purchased an extra set. The sheets are cool to the touch and the fitted sheet is made with a Spandex blend, so it doesn't untuck overnight as you adjust yourself in bed. The set includes a fitted sheet, two pillow shams, and a flat sheet.

Purple DreamLayer Pillow: was $199 now $179 @ Purple

Released earlier this year, the Purple DreamLayer Pillow uses Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid with MicroAir Foam to create a pillow that contours to your head/neck, but dissipates heat to keep you cool at night. It includes two removable booster layers so you can customize your pillow to be low, medium, or tall. In my DreamLayer Pillow hands-on, I said it's great at preventing heat build up and a solid recommendation when it's on sale.

Purple TempBalance Duvet: was $259 now $207 @ Purple

As the weather warms up, a duvet is probably the last thing you're thinking of buying right now. However, I run my AC overnight during the summer months and this is one of the few duvets that works year-round. It does a great job of keeping me warm during the winter and releasing heat during the summer. The down-alternative duvet is also machine washable and hypoallergenic. It's now 10% off in all sizes.