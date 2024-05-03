The best thing about Star Wars Day 2024? The collection of new Star Wars-related gear and deals from retailers to help fans celebrate the holiday. From LEGO sets and other collectibles to home goods and games, Star Wars Day deals make it the best time of year to shop for Star Wars-inspired items from throughout the galaxy.

May the 4th, "Star Wars Day," is a fan-made holiday that comes from the iconic Jedi phrase, "may the force be with you." Fourth, force, get it? Lucasfilm and Disney have even come to recognize May the 4th, making it an occasion to launch merchandise, host events, and release trailers for upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

If you're looking for Star Wars Day deals to get in the May the 4th spirit, you've come to the right place. Whether you want gifts for the fan in your life, or want to pick up the best Star Wars gear for yourself, see the top sales you can get below.

Star Wars Day deals 2024

Star Wars Day deals: LEGO

Chewbacca 75371: was $199 now $164 @ LEGO

Everyone's favorite Wookiee stands over 18 inches tall in this build-and-display style figure. The 2,319-piece set even comes with Chewbacca's iconic bowcaster (complete with stud-shooting functionality.) Save $35 now when you use your one-time redeemable code via LEGO Insiders. Sign up at Lego to join for free.

Emperor's Throne Room Diorama 75352: was $99 now $84 @ LEGO

LEGO Insiders can also save $15 on the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama set with a one-time code. Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker can battle with included lightsaber accessories in these scene from the dramatic climax of the original Star Wars trilogy. Sign up at Lego to join for free.

Ghost & Phantom II 75357: was $159 now $129 @ LEGO

Save $30 on the Ghost & Phantom II starships set that launched alongside the Ahsoka show on Disney Plus. It comes with General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins minifigures, plus a Chopper droid figure. Sign up at Lego to join for free.

Millennium Falcon 75257: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon

Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that comes with 7 characters total. This 1,351-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.

TIE Bomber 75347: was $64 now $51 @ Amazon

This 625-piece TIE Bomber build looks pulled straight from The Empire Strikes Back. It comes with Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and TIE Bomber Pilot minifigures, as well as a Gonk droid.

The Mandalorian Helmet 75328: was $69 now $56 @ Amazon

This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars day festivies.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

With this beginner-friendly 282-piece starfighter set, young padawans can relive Attack of the Clones scenes. It comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.

Star Wars Day deals: Toys and Collectibles

Toys, games, collectibles: 20% off @ Target

Target is marking down dozens of Star Wars collectibles for May the 4th. Be sure to check out the selection for discounts from brands like Lego, Hasbro and more now through 5/4.

Funko Pop! Figures: buy 2, get 1 free @ Funko

Right now through 5/5, you can shop a collection of Star Wars Pop! Figures, scoring one free Pop! when you buy two. A few are already selling out, so be sure to act fast if you see your favorite Star Wars character among the selection.

Star Wars plush toys: deals from $4 @ Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear has a wide collection of Star Wars plush toys and accessories, with current deals starting as low as $4. The collection includes Darth Vader bears, Grogu, and more.

Monopoly The Mandalorian edition: was $44 now $15 @ Amazon

The Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian edition takes a classic board game and turns it into the ultimate adventure. It originally launched at $44, but Amazon has it permanently discounted to just $15.

The Mandalorian Electronic Mask: was $33 now $18 @ Amazon

Inspired by the The Mandalorian series on Disney Plus, this electronic mask is perfect for costumes and channeling your inner Din Djarin. It comes with three sound effects and three iconic phrases including, "This is the way."

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi: was $20 now $12 @ Amazon

This collectible Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi lets you train and care for your very own droid. Not only does the Tamagotchi case look like Artoo, but the character inside is ready to play mini-games and master its skills.

Star Wars Day deals: Apparel

May the 4th Be With You 2024 Pullover: $59 @ Disney Store

Although it's not on sale, the official Disney Store launched a May the 4th Be With You 2024 collection that includes this plush pullover. It features everyone's favorite droid duo and quality embroidery. There's a printed T-shirt version, too.

Clothing, bags and more: 25% off @ BoxLunch

The go-to collectors shop is marking down all things Star Wars between 5/4 and 5/5, making it the best time to pick up new apparel, bags and more. Personally, we'll be getting this Phantom Menace Mineral Wash Hoodie.

Backpacks, wallets and more: 25% off @ Loungefly

Score 25% off all things Star Wars at Loungefly now through 5/5, including the brand's iconic character backpackets, wallets, pet collars, notebooks and more.

Silicone Star Wars watches: was $160 now $40 @ Fossil

Fossil has a small Star Wars collection of watches discounted right now to just $40. The pieces take nods from major Star Wars characters and imagery, offering a tasteful way to show off your fandom.

Premium Star Wars watches: up to $120 off @ Citizen

If you're looking for the nicest Star Wars timepieces in the galaxy, Citizen's collection has show-stopping watches to offer inspired by both your favorite Dark Side and Light Side icons. Several styles are on sale right now for Star Ways day deals.

Star Wars Silicone Rings: deals from $31 @ Enso Rings

Tasteful Star Wars jewelry? Yes, please. Enso Rings has a large collection of durable silicone rings inspired by scenes, characters and even lightsabers. They can be purchased individually or in sets, and for Star Wars Day deals, all products are on sale.

Star Wars Day deals: Video games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $40 now $23 @ Amazon

Play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who is running from the Galactic Empire after becoming their next target. You must learn to complete your training while avoiding Imperial Inquisitors who will stop at nothing to capture you.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $30 now $15 @ Best Buy

This Lego-themed action game will take you through the most memorable moments of the Star Wars franchise, including fighting Darth Vader for the first time and treading through the snow in Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $70 now $29 @ Best Buy

Continue the story of Cal Kestis in this sequel to Fallen Order. Protect yourself and your friends against the evil forces of the Empire while navigating your newfound strength. You’ll also learn more fighting techniques and participate in lightsaber duels that will make you feel like you’re part of the Star Wars universe.

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: was $40 now $4 @ Steam

Join the conflict ravaging different planets across the Star Wars universe. You can play as the hero or the villain as you enter each match. There is also a single-player campaign that focuses on an original character, Iden Versio, who leads the Imperial Special Forces unit Inferno Squad.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack: was $20 now $13 @ Steam

Expand your Star Wars world in The Sims by buying the new destination world Batuu. This desert planet has three suns and two moons, meaning your sims can vacation there or take a trip with a friend. It’s a fun little pack that will allow you to create your own Star Wars story.

Star Wars Day deals: Home and decor

Darth Vader stand for Echo Dot: $39 @ Amazon

Take your Echo Dot (4th or 5th gen) to the dark side with this brand-new, limited-edition Darth Vader stand. There are Stormtrooper and The Mandalorian stands available for the same price, too.

Star Wars metal posters: 35% off @ Displate

Our favorite brand to shop Star Wars wall decor is offering 35% all metal posters, with over 990 to choose from. Make sure to use the code FORCE at checkout to get the promotion.

Chef aprons: Up to $56 off bundles @ hedley & bennett

Every galactic chef needs a Star Wars branded apron from hedley & bennett's broad collection. The styles feature easter eggs and thoughtful design elements — but be warned, once you use one of these aprons, there's no going back.

Blankets, robes and more: From $48 @ Barefoot Dreams

We're obsessed with Barefoot Dream's collection of ultra-soft, Star Wars-inspired blankets and robes. The tasteful designs are a must-buy for the homes of any Star Wars fan.