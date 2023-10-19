Asics running shoe Black Friday deals — 7 best early sales I recommend

Black Friday is fast approaching, landing on Friday 24 November, 2023. But you can shop some of the best early Black Friday deals right now if you want to save on your favorite pair of Asics running shoes.

I've tested several pairs and decided to round up some of my favorite early deals below. For example, I ran a 10K with the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes, and they're on sale right now. I'll also be updating this round-up regularly with the latest deals and hottest ticket items.

7 best early Black Friday deals for Asics

These are the best early deals available for a limited time.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $92 @Amazon

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by 42% in men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable during longer runs. Remember to look for your size to pick up the relevant discount during early Black Friday deals.

Asics Gel-Cumulus 24 running shoe : was $130 now $82 @ Amazon

The Gel-Cumulus 24 offers FF BLAST cushioning for super lightweight impact absorption and its signature GEL Technology cushioning. The shoe also has gender-specific 3D space construction to cater for different compression rates. The shoe is discounted at 37% during early Black Friday deals in men's.

Asics GT-1000 11 running shoe: was $100 now $70 @ Amazon

Save 30% for a limited time on the men's version of this shoe. Asics uses LITETRUSS technology to improve medial support and FLYTEFOAM cushioning for lightweight impact absorption. Keep an eye out for women's sales soon.

Asics GT-2000 10 running shoe: was $130 now $80 @ Amazon

Save 39% right now on the GT-2000 10 iteration. The shoe features rear and forefoot GEL Technology cushioning, FLYTEFOAM Technology and an Asics energetic foam formulation for super bounce as you move. Deal available in men's and women's.

Asics Gel-Contend 7 running shoe: was $65 now $45 @ Amazon

The women's Asics Gel-Contend 7 is available with 31% off right now. Remember to find your size for the relevant discount. Featuring its signature GEL Technology for ample cushioning, this shoe feels like springing along the pavement.

Asics NOVABLAST 3 running shoes: was $140 now $109 @ Amazon

This slick shoe is at its lowest price in 30 days, giving you 21% off for a limited time! Featuring a Jacquard mesh upper, heel stabilizer and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, you get responsive rebound from a "trampoline-inspired" outsole design.

Asics LYTERACER 4 running shoes: was $90 now $50 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the LYTERACER during early Black Friday. The shoe offers FLYTEFOAM Propel cushioning and improved midsole materials to help propel you forward as you run. Remember to pick your size for the relevant deal.

When is Black Friday?

This year, you've got a double whammy of sales ahead. Black Friday lands on November 24, while Cyber Monday follows on November 27. We've seen Asics items like the popular Asics running shoes drop across Prime Day and expect the same to happen next month. That includes latest models like the Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe, which our editor loves and regularly runs in.