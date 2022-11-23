7 best Black Friday gaming laptop deals you can't miss

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are here, and it means there are plenty of opportunities to save money on a brand new portable gaming PC. High-end PC gaming has a reputation for being expensive, and gaming laptops are some of the worst offenders.

Black Friday deals season has seen hundreds of dollars cut from all kinds of great gaming laptops. For example, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $500 off (opens in new tab)— our pick for the best gaming laptop. Then there's the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $300 off the normal price.

here are loads of great discounts on gaming laptops out there, and it can be a little tricky to choose between them all. So here are 7 Black Friday gaming laptop deals you shouldn't miss.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals now

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It should be sufficient enough to play games at lower settings.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 14 offers excellent performance in a compact and lightweight package. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD as well as a 14-inch QHD 165Hz display.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500! The powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our pick for the best gaming laptop (opens in new tab), and there's $500 off the normal price right now. This machine comes with Windows 11 and sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. At $500 off, this is an epic deal.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes loaded with high-end specs. You get a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a massive 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti — all for $999. Plus, it's pretty portable. The ROG Flow X13 has a 13.4-inch screen and weighs a little less than 2.9 pounds, but you still get about 6 to 7 hours of battery life when you're not gaming. And don't forget — this touchscreen machine folds into a tablet for real versatility.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a good mid-range gaming laptop at a steep discount. This model comes with a bevy of high-quality components, including an Nvidia GeForce 3060 GPU, an Intel Core i7 12700H CPU, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The device is currently available at a $500 discount — a significant 1/3 off of its usual retail price.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R5: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another pricey machine brought down to a less eye-watering price, with $600 off the MSRP for Black Friday. For your money you'll get a 15.6" Full HD display, with 360 Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen R9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This isn't the lowest price we've seen this particular laptop go this deals season, but it's still a heck of a saving.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5: was $2,399 now $1,449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save yourself an insane $950 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 laptop. This beastly machine comes with a 17.3-inch 360 Hz display, with Full HD resolution. Inside is a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TI GPU. That's on top of an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, Mini DP and two USB 3.2 ports. This deal is also available at Newegg (opens in new tab) on backorder.

If none of those deals are to your taste, then there are plenty of other opportunities to save money on a new machine. Check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog for the latest deals on laptops, and our list of the best Black Friday MacBook deals if you'd prefer something Apple-made.

Of course there's more to Black Friday than savings on laptops. Be sure to check out our our list of the best Black Friday deals available so far, should want to pick up some bargains on the latest gadgets and tech.