The best Black Friday laptop deals 2022 from Apple, HP, Microsoft and more

The Black Friday deals are raining down around us, making right now one of the best times of the year to buy a new laptop from the likes of Apple, Dell, Samsung and more.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are offering great discounts on some of the best laptops of the year. This includes a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) and a new MacBook Air M2 for $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab), as well as a remarkably affordable HP Chromebook for $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab).

Without further delay, here are the best Black Friday laptop deals happening right now! If you're shopping for someone who loves to play PC games, make sure to also check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals!

7 great Black Friday laptop deals now

Black Friday laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i HD laptop: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Black Friday deals include $150 off this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It's an ideal low-cost pick for everyday use or light work tasks, and thanks to its 10 hours of battery life it's a great device for use on the go as well.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 bears a striking resemblance to previous models but packs the latest Intel 12th Gen CPU inside. This model ships with an i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 13.5-inch touchscreen, and right now you can get it from Amazon for $300 off!

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 17z: was $649 now $399 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This laptop is a great productivity machine thanks to its 17-inch display and comfortable keyboard. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on Windows 11. The laptop also charges to 50% in 45 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: was $1,649 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop that's tailor-made for people who are always on the go. This configuration features a 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $229 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

With a full HD 1080p screen and an 8.5-hour battery life, this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is great for streaming video or video calls — perfect for school or college. While not the most powerful machine with its Intel Celeron chip and 4GB of RAM, at this price it is a fantastic entry-level machine.

Black Friday MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest MacBook Air M2 is a major upgrade from the previous generation, with a bigger and brighter screen, sharper webcam and powerful new M2 chipset. At $150 off this is a great deal, so act fast!

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18-plus hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want more space in your new MacBook Air, whether that's because you know you'll fill it up or you want access to higher memory speeds, then this Best Buy deal is the top price we've come across yet.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need more space and more performance from your MacBook Pro, then Amazon's also offering a good deal on the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This version also adds some extra CPU cores to the M1 Pro chipset, giving it a power advantage over the base model above.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $320: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $3,499 now $3,307 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

32-Core GPU: The same MacBook Pro as above, but with a 32-core GPU. This will give your graphics output a boost for games, video and photo editing.

Black Friday Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook: was $98 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest laptop we've seen so far. This HP Chromebook features an 11.3-inch HD display, an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It may not have the most exciting specs but it's hard to argue against its $79 price.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $299 now $169 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This lightweight and peppy Chromebook is going for an all-time low price, serving up 4GB of RAM, a 32GB SSD, and dual USB-C ports in a package that weighs just 2.99 lbs. It's great for browsing the internet or getting some work done on the go.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $309 now $209 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.