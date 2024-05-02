Massive Amazon sale on travel essentials — 9 deals I’m eyeing, starting at $3

I used to consider myself something of a traveling pro. Catching a flight or two a month used to be the norm, but in the last few years, I can count the number of times I've arrived at a destination from the air on just one hand. Needless to say, my in-transit routine is a little rusty. And for an upcoming trip, there are still a few last-minute gadgets I'm eyeing to make the going easier.

Thankfully, nearly everything on my list is on sale at Amazon. I uncovered nine discounted travel essentials to supplement, re-supply, or replace the few items I already have on hand. For instance, while I absolutely adore my check-covered packing cubes from Calpak, they aren't exactly phenomenal at compressing my clothing. That's where these Amazon finds come in handy.

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes To-Go 2-Pack: was $4 now $3

I wipe down everything on a flight — the tray, seat, buckle, you name it. A small pack of disinfectant wipes is the best, but it is often an overpriced buy at the airport. I recommend grabbing this discounted multi-pack before even heading out the door.

ProCase Travel Jewelry Box: was $17 now $9 @ Amazon

For some reason, I've never invested in a travel-sized organizer for my jewels. Instead, I have a bad habit of stuffing gems and baubles in the pockets of my toiletry bag. This ingenious, shell-shaped leather box, however, offers a multitude of ways to securely store everything I'm planning to wear (and then some!) with a top lid partition and removable clapboard. It's just 4 inches wide and 2 inches tall but can carry up to 5 necklaces, 20 earrings, 7 rings, and 8 bracelets. But the best part? The black option is currently 44% off.

Packism 3-Pack Clear Toiletry Bags: was $13 now $11 @ Amazon

Truthfully, I've never had an issue with packing too many skincare and makeup items. But armed with the knowledge that London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports are notorious for being strict, I'm not taking my chances with the 100ml liquid limit (a rule that, although due to be lifted, still stands). Sturdier and more leakproof than Ziplock, I'll be tapping one of these see-through, waterproof baggies instead.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

If you, like me, swiftly drain your phone's battery, snapping a thousand photos during the day, a portable battery pack is a must. But after a trip to Ireland earlier around the new year, the one I currently own is too big and bulky to carry around, and limits use with a cord. Anker's miniature, USB-C version is far more compact and won't interfere with my picture-taking. Reviewers say its quick, convenient and extremely lightweight. It's also 37% off right now.

Hyted Travel Adapter and Converter: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

After realizing the travel plug adapter (a must-have when venturing outside of the U.S.) I purchased for a long weekend in Ireland actually wouldn't safely support my hair styling tools, I started searching for a fairly priced converter. This particular unit, albeit a bit of an eyesore, is 24% off and converts 220V to 110V.

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes: was $42 now $39 @ Amazon

After watching these packing cubes compress down in action on TikTok, I dreaded having to replace my current set but knew it'd likely be worth the swap. Even a few inches of spare room — especially in my super slim, ultra-light July carry-on —would be welcomed. This 6-pack is backed by 8,800-plus positive reviews, which note the quality zippers and fabric, range of size options, and pack down.

Mee Audio Wireless Audio Transmitter: was $49 now $42 @ Amazon

We've all probably heard of Twelve South's AirFly ($54), but I hate paying full price for anything, and this brand alternative is $12 less. This pick, in particular, supports up to two AirPods, handy when not traveling solo, to share music or tune into the same film. One reviewer even writes, "The audio quality is fantastic. I was initially skeptical about using a wireless audio transmitter, fearing that it might compromise the sound, but I'm happy to report that the sound remains crisp and clear."

Apple Air Tag 4-Pack: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Nothing stresses me out more than having to check luggage, but with a 9-day vacation coming up, I won't be able to fit everything (or the souvenirs I bring back) in my carry-on. An Apple Air Tag, however, would at least enable me to keep tabs on where my suitcase ends up. It's only $5 short of the lowest price we've ever seen for a 4-pack.