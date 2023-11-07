Black Friday smart home deals — 9 best sales right now

From Alexa to Google Assistant, Black Friday smart home deals are an excellent time to modernize your home with a digital assistant. Retailers offer some of the lowest prices in November and many sales have already started.

I've been covering retail events like Black Friday for 15 years. On this page I'll be rounding up the best Black Friday smart home deals from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Whether you're looking for deals on the best smart speakers or best smart displays, here are the top discounts happening right now.

One of the best deals right now comes courtesy of Amazon. The retailer is knocking up to 56% off Alexa smart home devices. It's worth noting that Amazon has confirmed it'll release more Black Friday deals on November 17, but there are plenty you can shop right now.

Smart home device sale: up to 40% off @ Best Buy

From smart speakers to home security systems, Best Buy is offering one of the most aggressive smart home deals this Black Friday. The retailer is knocking up to 40% off devices from Arlo, Google, Honeywell, and more. After discount, prices start as low as $59.

Best Black Friday smart home deals

Echo Pop w/ Sengled Smart Bulb: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Echo Pop is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and right now you can get a Sengled Smart Bulb with it for free. In our Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

Free Sengled smart bulb: There's no need to wait till November 17 here. The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This smart display is currently $50 off, and it comes with a free Sengled smart bulb too.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers sleep tracking and support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more. In our Google Nest Hub review, we said its improved smart home UI and refreshed design make it the best smart display for your bedside.

Echo Show 8 (2021): was $149 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the perfect center piece to your smart home. It functions as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion letting you watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This is the older 2021 model, but it now comes with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

Arlo's video doorbell has a 180-degree diagonal field of view, which is on a par with many other models. However, it packs a removable battery, which means that if you get a second battery, you won't have any downtime with your video doorbell. In our Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell review, we said it has some great features, such as package detection, but note you'll need a subscription.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. In our Nest Learning Thermostat review, we said the Editor's Choice thermostat is easy to install, use, and connects to a wide range of other smart home devices.

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight (wired): was $279 now $189 @ Amazon

Want to upgrade your outdoor security camera? Grab the Nest Cam with Floodlight (wired) now while it's on sale at Amazon. I just picked one up for my backyard because sometimes you just need the extra layer of security a motion-activated floodlight provides. It's now at its lowest price ever.