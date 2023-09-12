iPhone 15 deals — the biggest discounts I've seen so far

The Apple September event is over and the first iPhone 15 deals are starting to surface. Currently, mobile carriers are offering the best deals with discounts that take up to $1,000 off Apple's new phones when you trade-in your old iPhone or upgrade to select 5G unlimited plans. However, keep in mind that iPhone 15 preorders begin Friday, September 15 with in-store availability starting on Friday, September 22.

Apple's lineup includes the new 6.1-inch iPhone 15 (from $799) and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus (from $899). Both phones use the A16 Bionic chip (the same chip powering the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) and feature a 48MP main camera. Apple's Dynamic Island is also now standard on all phones and not just limited to the pro models.

If you need more power, Apple released its new iPhone 15 Pro (from $999) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (from $1,199). Both phones are powered by the new A17 Pro chip. In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it now comes with 256GB of storage by default, but it's also $100 pricier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB.

If you want to avoid paying full price for Apple's next-gen smartphones, we suggest you get an order in this Friday. For carrier specific deals, follow our Verizon phone deals and AT&T phone deals guides for the best discounts.

Best iPhone 15 deals

iPhone 15: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro for free with trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal. Meanwhile, you can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 Plus or $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Plus Max with trade-in. This sale is confirmed by AT&T, but has yet to go live.

iPhone 15: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 15 models. An iPhone X will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 12 Pro will get you up to a $360 credit.