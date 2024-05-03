9 Mother's Day gifts for the mom who loves to garden

Mother's Day is fast approaching, falling on Sunday May 12 — and now is a good time to start thinking of suitable gift ideas. Shopping for the best Mother's Day gifts isn't always an easy task, but if your mom enjoys gardening or growing vegetables , there are plenty of options to match every need and budget.

From one of the best gardening gloves and best pruning shears to decorative accessories to spruce up her backyard, there is a present for every gardening mom. To help you decide, we've rounded up all the best Mother's Day gifts for the mom who loves to garden, and make it more enjoyable.

9 best gardening gifts for Mother's Day

ALLJOY 9 Piece Garden Tools Set with Bag & Gloves,Heavy Duty Gardening Hand Tools Kit: $27 @ Walmart

For moms who find it relaxing getting to work in the yard, this garden tools set makes the ideal gift. This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for removing weeds , hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable.

Leather Gardening Working Gloves for Women: $10 @ Amazon

If you’re after some hard wearing yet stylish gardening gloves, these leather gardening gloves will help to get the job done quicker, and comfortably. Made from microfiber leather to ensure ‘thorn-proof’ resistance, it is also designed with an ergonomic palm and fingers for excellent grip and flexibility to easily hold different types of garden tools. Whether it’s pulling weeds or pruning plants, these gloves are protective, breathable and scratch-resistant. What’s more, its blue, floral design also looks stylish and attractive — making it a special Mother’s Day gift.

Felco Pruning Shears (F 6): $54 @ Amazon

Every gardener needs to own a trusty pair of pruning shears, and if you’re looking to splurge on top quality and high performance, the Felco F6 bypass shears is a great investment. With a durable construction of forged aluminum handles and hardened steel blades, they offer a large cutting capacity and well-balanced weight. More importantly, its ergonomic handle ensures a firmer grip, which makes it easier to handle and get the job done faster. In addition, the Felco 6 bypass pruner came out top in our tests for its ergonomic grip and sturdy but lightweight design.

Aimerla Foldable Garden Kneeler: $59 @ Walmart

Gardening can often be a strain on the knees, especially if your mom has a lot of plantcare to do. But this convenient garden kneeler and seat set is ideal for protecting knees from the hard ground, ensuring comfort when doing those garden chores. Designed to be sturdy, this foldable garden kneeler also doubles up as a stool and comes with a snap-lock that ensures it stays shut to support up to 350 pounds. Its stainless steel frame is also rust-resistant to cope with the elements, and comes with a handy tool bag to store all of your gardening tools and other gear in one place.

Remiawy Indoor Outdoor Stainless Steel Watering Can: $26 @ Amazon

Watering cans are useful, but they don't have to be boring. Treat your mom with this eye-catching, stainless steel watering can. With its solid construction, it has a long-stem spout to directly water your outdoor plants or indoor succulents without annoying drips. It also comes with a rounded, comfortable handle to carry and is lightweight at just 1.3 pounds. What’s more, it comes in three, stunning colors including gold, copper and in black to suit any backyard style.

Kante Tall Round Planter Set of 2: $27 @ Amazon

If your mom loves her beautiful flowers or fruit trees, tall planters can make a beautiful display. The Kante tall pair of 13 inch tall planters are designed from durable, high-quality plastic and made to withstand weather. Equipped with a built-in drainage system, the inner pot has 48 drainage holes to ensure optimal growth and healthy plants. Best of all, these black planters have a contemporary, textured surface, and will look great in any backyard.

Furbish Studio Merritt Tablecloth: was $78 now $55 @ Furbish Studio

If your mother enjoys hosting garden parties or al-fresco dining, then gifting her a tablecloth is not only a practical buy but a sentimental one. Luckily, because this lovely block print in a bright, modern color combo (perfect for spring!) is already on sale, it also happens to be eligible for an extra 20% discount during Furbish Studio's annual sitewide sale. All you must do is pop the coupon code 'ARCHIVESALE' to watch the price drop at checkout.

Garden Republic Plant Growing Kit: $29 @ Walmart

Whether your mom is a green thumb or beginner, this plant growing kit will help her get started. This mini bonsai kit is jam-packed with a selection of things including four types of seeds, potting mix, plant pots, markers and more — presented beautifully in a rustic, wooden box. And even if you’ve never planted before, you can view an e-book with an instruction video to help grow beautiful bonsai. This will make a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day.