Lululemon Black Friday deals — I found the best sales to shop now starting at $9

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to invest in a pair of the best lululemon leggings, or you have your heart set on the Scuba hoodie of your dreams, we’ve got good news. The Lululemon Black Friday event has landed, and to save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked my favorite finds below.

Will lululemon have a Black Friday event, and when will it be?

The Canadian athleisurewear brand has confirmed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday events will return in 2023, giving you the chance to nab some expensive gym kit at a fraction of the price. Last year, Lululemon had discounts on some of its most popular items, including its buttery-soft Align leggings, and sports kit for both men and women.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, with sales running throughout the weekend to Cyber Monday on November 27.

What are the best Black Friday deals to shop?

Looking to upgrade your gym kit? Here's the best deals in the Lululemon Black Friday sale

Best Black Friday deals - women

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L: was $48 now $39 @ lululemon

The famous lulululemon belt bag is FINALLY on sale! This is the larger 2L version, big enough to carry all your essentials. It's currently on sale for $39 in five different colors.

City Adventurer Backpack 21L: was $128 now $89 @ lululemon

This backpack has it all - enough storage for all your essentials, a separate compartment for your sweaty gym kit or running shoes, a side-pocket for your water bottle, and an inner sleeve for your laptop. Plus, at $89, it's a great price.

Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length: was $118 now $79 @ lululemon

Nothing says the holidays like a comfortable pair of joggers and these Align ones tick all the right boxes. With a super-high waistband and made from the brand's softest fabric, you can't go wrong.

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top: was $69 now $39 @ lululemon

If you're as obsessed with the asymmetrical trend as we are on the Tom's Guide fitness desk, you'll love this yoga top. Made from the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric, with built-in support for A/B cup sizes, for $39 it's a great buy.

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $89 @ lululemon

I've run two marathons wearing these leggings, and they've never let me down. Lightweight and sweat-wicking, you'll never feel overly soggy, with drop-in leg pockets, and a high waistband. For $89, these are a great price, and available in a number of different colors.

Define Jacket Luon: was $118 now $79 @ lululemon

This soft cotton jacket has a super-flattering fit, that stretches and moves with your body. There's two zipped pockets for your essentials, and air vents for air flow if you wear it when exercising. Plus for $79, it's a good price.

Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support: was $108 now $59 @ lululemon

This lululemon sports bra is super-supportive, offering a high level of support for most cup sizes. Plus, with a handy front zip opening, that allows you to get the bra on and off easily, even when sweaty! $59 is a great price for this well-designed bra.

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long: was $88 now $39 @ lululemon

Whether you have dreams of playing in the US Open, or just want a cute new look for your next tennis game, this skirt is super flattering. It moves with your body, and has built-in shorts for storage on the court. For $39, you can't go wrong.

Wunder Puff Jacket: was $298 now $119 @ lululemon

The warmest jacket you'll ever wear, the Wunder Puff is wonderfully soft, and right now, it's on sale for $119 in the early Black Friday sale in this beautiful dusty pink colorway.

Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top: was $68 now $29 @ lululemon

Available in a number of different colors, this high-neck training top is designed to be comfortable and sweat-wicking on the run and in the gym. It has a super flattering fit, and for $29 it's a bargain.

Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew: was $118 now $49 @ lululemon

This oversized cropped sweater is so soft you won't want to take it off. Made from the brand's Softstreme fabric, it's super gentle against the skin. Plus, right now it's on sale in a number of different colors and sizes.

Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $16 now $9 @ lululemon

Looking for a headband to keep hair and sweat off your face as you run, jump, and squat? This terry cotton headband is soft against your skin, and at less than $10, it's a great stocking filler this holiday season.

Women's Daily Stride Mid-Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 @ lululemon

These soft socks are perfect for your next gym class or hike, thanks to the integrated comfort, to give you a little extra padding underfoot.

Align leggings: was $98 now $39 @ Lululemon

Lululemon is famous for its buttery-soft leggings and the Align are the best of the best. With a high waistband to keep everything tucked in as you move, and a fabric that sits soft against the skin, these are super comfortable for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes. The best part? They are now $39, although you’ll need to look through the different colors and lengths in your size to find the best price.

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $59 now $39 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, this tank top is super lightweight and breathable. This shorter length sits on your waistband, so it won’t bunch or ride up during long runs or on race day. Available in a number of different colors and sizes for $39.

Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Align V-Neck Bra: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon

This lightweight, soft bra, offers a light support for A/B cups, making it best suited to yoga and Pilates workouts, or hikes. We love the v-neckline, which is super flattering, and the soft fabric, which doesn’t rub or chafe against the skin. The bra is now available in several different colors for $39.

Align High-Rise Shorts with Pockets: was $74 now $59 @ Lululemon

These are the same buttery-soft Align leggings we love from Lululemon, but with side pockets for your phone, lip balm or snacks for your next hike. The drop-in leg pockets are super handy, and while these are still best suited to lower-impact workouts, the 8-inch leg length is flattering. It’s rare for Lululemon to discount popular colors, and the navy and black shorts are still in stock at the time of writing.

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $34 @ lululemon

Asymmetrical bras are all the rage right now, and this one is absolutely beautiful. Designed to give light support for A-B cup sizes, it's best suited to yoga and Pilates classes. Available now for $34 in a number of different sizes and colors.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $128 now $89 @ lululemon

These are lululemon's current-season road running shoes, released in March this year. This is an affordable, comfortable running shoe, best suited for easy miles and up to 10K. At $89, it's a great price.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25": was $128 now $49 @ lululemon

These made it onto our list of the best lululemon leggings because of their versatility. They're comfortable enough to sit around in all day, but also sweat-wicking enough to wear for higher impact workouts, plus, with drop-in pockets, you absolutely can't go wrong.

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short: was $68 now $39 @ lululemon

If you're not a cycling shorts kinda person, these are perfect for you. Designed to be lightweight, with wide legs for unrestricted movement, there's a drawcord allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach as you move. Available now in a number of different colorways for $39.

Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top: was $58 now $39 @ lululemon

This silky smooth yoga top is perfect for moving through your next Vinyasa flow without any bunching or chafing. It's soft against the skin, and you can tie it up at the back if you prefer a closer fit.

Like a Cloud Bra Light Support: was $58 now $44 @ lululemon

This lightweight, light support bra is soft against the skin, and perfect for yoga and Pilates. During testing, we found it comfortable enough for everyday wear. Plus, at $44 it's a great price.

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt: was $58 now $34 @ lululemon

Designed for running and training, this lululemon high neck running top is lightweight and breathable when you're on the move. It's sweat-wicking and fast-drying, and it's on sale now for $34 in a number of different colors and sizes.

Down for It All Vest: was $168 now $69 @ lululemon

This vest is perfect for cold weather running, thanks to it's slim fit and it's large drop-in pockets, big enough to store your gloves as you heat up. It's currently on final sale in certain colorways, making it a fantastic deal!

Blissfeel Trail Running Shoes: was $158 now $99 @ lululemon

These made it onto our list of the best trail running shoes as we loved how grippy they are on uneven terrains, and the firmer midsole for slippy surfaces. At $99, they are a great price, and at the time of writing, they are still available in most sizes, including half sizes.

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt: was $78 now $39 @ lululemon

Designed for tennis and running, this skirt is lightweight and allows for full movement on the run or the court. There's a pair of shorts built-in, which have pockets for your essentials, and a tennis ball. At $39, this is a great buy.

Energy Bra High Support: was $58 now $39 @ lululemon

Our fitness editor has run two marathons wearing this bra, and swears by the high-support it offers. You're able to buy your normal bra size, and it has adjustable straps to get a personalized fit. There's also a traditional hook-and-eye clasp to make getting the sweaty bra off that little bit easier, and it's on sale in a number of different sizes.

Best Black Friday deals - men

Commission Slim-Fit Pant 34" Warpstreme: was $128 now $79 @ lululemon

Lululemon's chinos have a huge fan base, and for good reason - they are super comfortable, whether you're running for the Subway, or cycling your commute. These Commission Chinos look great, and for $79, they're a great price.

ABC Jogger: was $128 now $69 @ lululemon

Another super-comfortable pair of chinos you can get away with wearing to the office, these have a drawcord waist and a more relaxed fit for optimal comfort. There are still plenty of sizes and colors on sale.

Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt Pique: was $88 now $44 @ lululemon

My partner swears by these polo shirts - they look smart enough to wear to the office, but are sweat-wicking enough that you won't be embarrassed after climbing the stairs in the summer. For $44, grab this while you can.

Pique Oversized-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $49 @ lululemon

Perfect for all-day comfort, this long-sleeve can easily be chucked on after a class. It has an oversized-fit, designed to be comfortable, and right now, it's discounted to $49 in a number of different colors.

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $39 @ Lululemon

The metal vent t-shirt from Lululemon is a classic - it's lightweight, sweat-wicking, and won't go smelly after a few washes. Designed for running and training, the top has a seamless design, to minimize any annoying chafing as you move. Available now in a number of different colorways, although you'll have to cycle through those available in your size to find the best price.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy lululemon?

In a word, yes! Lululemon's Black Friday event is a great time to upgrade your gym kit, without spending full price. Lululemon is known for making some of the most premium gym leggings and running gear on the market, and from our testing, we've been impressed by how well made products are, and how long they last.

In the We Made Too Much sale, lululemon often discount some of it's most popular products, but not always in popular colorways, whereas over the Black Friday event, this is likely to change.