Epic Best Buy sale knocks up to $300 off Samsung’s entire Galaxy S24 lineup

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones we've tested. With their excellent cameras, useful AI features, and great overall performance — the company's Galaxy S24 family is especially worth calling out. So naturally we're a little excited that they're all currently on sale at Best Buy.

If you want the best phone period — Best Buy has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale for $999. To get this price you'll need to activate your phone on your carrier of choice during checkout. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") Nevertheless, this is the best price we've ever seen for it and one of the best Galaxy S24 deals of the year.

Best Galaxy S24 sales

Galaxy S24: for was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Galaxy S24 on sale for $699 when you purchase your phone and activate it during checkout. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") In our Galaxy S24 review, we said it delivers some of the strongest value of Samsung's latest flagships, offering the same Galaxy AI features as its pricier counterparts. It also boasts strong performance upgrades and battery life improvements. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

Price check: $799 w/ $75 GC @ Amazon

Galaxy S24 Plus: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Galaxy S24 Plus for just $749 when you activate your phone during checkout. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. In our Galaxy S24 Plus review, we said it offers the same exceptional AI features, powerful processing performance, and extra long battery life as the Ultra model, but for $300 less.

Price check: $849 @ Amazon

Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Buy your Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy and activate it on a carrier during checkout to save big. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon

While it's true that Memorial Day sales will usher in a new wave of Galaxy S24 discounts, May 27 is still a few weeks out. Additionally, I'm fairly certain that the deals we'll see later this month won't beat today's discounts, which makes now the best time to buy.

If you want the best phone in Samsung's lineup, you'll want the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Not only does it have the largest screen and best battery life, but it also comes with the comes with the S Pen stylus. (It's the only model in Samsung's new lineup to support the pen). It also sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we said it packs a ton of AI features, such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Chat Assist. You also get lots of Generative AI photo editing tools. Design changes include a stronger titanium build, flat/brighter display, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip.

If you want the cheapest phone in Samsung's lineup, you'll want the Galaxy S24. In our Galaxy S24 review, we said it offers a bagful of new and enhanced tools alongside some small, but welcome screen and battery upgrades. We especially liked its AI-powered tools for productivity, photography, and entertainment.

Still not sure which phone is right for you? Check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra for a side-by-side comparison.