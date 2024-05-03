Forget iPhone SE — snatch the iPhone 11 for the obnoxiously low price of $49

Nothing gets me excited like a good iPhone deal, especially one that can be mine for less than $100 without requiring a trade-in or forcing anyone into a steep monthly unlimited cell phone plan that costs nearly as much as the device you buy. That’s why I can’t get over this deal from Total by Verizon, which can snag you an iPhone 11 for under $50. It’s so unbelievable that it makes me forget the iPhone SE (2022).

Normally available for $249, the iPhone 11’s price drops $200 when you port-in an existing phone number and select either a $50/month or $60/month unlimited plan. In total, this is a savings of 60% off the iPhone's normal price — which is better than any of the iPhone SE (2022) deals I’ve seen in the last few months.

iPhone 11: was $249 now $49 @ Total by Verizon

Why pay for the iPhone SE (2022) when you can get the iPhone 11 for much less at under $50. The iPhone 11 still holds its ground thanks to its gorgeous display, excellent cameras, and long battery life that beats the iPhone SE. We also expect the phone to be able to run iOS 18 this fall.

Why do I think the iPhone 11 holds up against the iPhone SE (2022)? For starters, the latter phone costs $429. That’s a considerable price difference that could be used on other things, like an iPhone 11 case that offers MagSafe charging — which you could then use on any of the best MagSafe chargers around. The savings you’ll get with the iPhone 11 is also enough to get you a pair of 3rd-gen AirPods.

If you look at the specs breakdown between the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2022) below, you might think that the iPhone SE has an edge being technically newer, but that’s not the case. Most notably, the iPhone 11 has a larger 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, while the iPhone SE has a smaller 4.7-inch IPS panel. The iPhone 11 also achieved a long battery life in our testing, lasting 11 hours and 16 minutes with a full charge, while the iPhone SE is shorter at 9 hours and 5 minutes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 11 iPhone SE 2022 Screen size 6.1-inch LCD (1792 x 828) 4.7-inch LCD (1344 x 750) Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz CPU A13 Bionic A15 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 12MP wide (f/1.8) and 12MP ultra wide (f/2.4) 12MP (f/1.8) Front cameras 12MP (f/2.2) 7MP (f/2.2) Battery life (Hrs:Mins) 11:16 9:05

Apple also promised 6 years of software support, which still gives the iPhone 11 a bit more life before it hits the end of the line. That’s because a recent leak hints at one more major software update for the iPhone 11 with iOS 18, which is expected to be formally introduced later this summer at WWDC 2024.

Even before we get to that software, iOS 17 already gives the iPhone 11 nearly the same set of rich features as the iPhone SE (2022) — including StandBy Mode that transforms the iPhone 11 into a helpful alarm clock, digital photo frame, and smart home hub. It also has a dual camera setup that pairs the main camera with an ultrawide, while the iPhone SE (2022) only has a single main camera.

And finally, you can get the iPhone 11 unlocked 60 days after it’s been activated on Total by Verizon. So even if you end up going to a different wireless carrier, you’ll be able to activate the phone with no problem.