Best Black Friday headphone deals 2022 — AirPods, Sony, Bose and more

Our pick of the best Black Friday headphones deals covers everything from the best headphones with plush over-ear designs to the smallest of wireless earbuds. What they all have in common is that you can get them for less right now in our list of the best Black Friday deals.

And we really do mean right now. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are offering steep price cuts on many of our top picks. Headphone deals are among the most popular Black Friday deals in this year's holiday season sales events, and these deals are already in high demand so makes sure you snag them before stocks dry up.

Read on for the best deal picks on our favorite wireless headphone and earbuds designs.

Not sure which ones are right for you? Check out our lists of the best wireless headphones, best noise-cancelling headphones and the best sport headphones. Our expert ears have experience of testing most of the models listed here, but if we haven't reviewed it then our expertise and knowledge of the brand, as well as what makes a great deal, means you can buy with complete confidence and safe in the knowledge that that you're getting the best performance for less.

7 great Black Friday headphone deals now

Best Black Friday headphone deals

Black Friday wireless headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get one of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for half off. In our JBL Live 660NC review (opens in new tab), we praised its long battery life and effective noise cancellation. One thing we thought might be better on these bass-forward cans was their tight fit, but they sure didn't move around on our head.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Over 50% off! The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The Sony WH-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) headphones are still one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for, along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. Even better, it's now on sale, with this $80 saving bringing the headphones to a new lowest-ever price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. They've been as low as $429 in the past, which makes this their second-lowest price ever.

Black Friday best wireless earbuds deals

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but they're on sale for just $19, which is their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As some of the best wireless earbuds under $100 (opens in new tab), this $58 deal means they're at an all-time bargain price that's too good to be overlooked. Music sounds punchy and although they might not be as depth-filled as other Sony models, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Launched in 2019, the AirPods 2 are very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

These wireless noise-cancelling earbuds come from the same stable as the Elite 7 Active (opens in new tab) and offer great sound and call quality. They claim better battery life than AirPods, are IP57-rated for water and dust protection, and Jabra's secure fit should make them a dependable workout companion.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's top-end earbuds are currently $50 off in this early Black Friday deal. In our Pixel Buds Pro review (opens in new tab), we were big fans of its active noise cancellation, excellent audio properties, and easy-to-use controls. This deal is available for all four colors: black, coral, fog, and lemongrass.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the earbuds-version of the above headsets, look no further for this deal, which takes $100 off their price. These are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, with exceptional sound, noise cancellation, battery life and customizable features.