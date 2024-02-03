Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: All the rumors so far

Samsung started the year with a bang, quickly introducing the Galaxy S24 to the world with a new focus on artificial intelligence.

But the company is far from done, and we're fully expecting a new set of foldables to arrive in the next few months. Alongside the flip phone revival Galaxy Z Flip 6, we're set to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the latest iteration of the phone/tablet hybrid.

Here's everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While the Galaxy Z Fold series has come down in price a little since the original $1,980 model, we wouldn't expect anything too dramatic this year.

The technology is still expensive, even with cheaper production methods, and rival tablet-style foldables like Google’s Pixel Fold don’t seem to be in a rush to drive MSRPs down either. Something in the $1,699 to $1,799 range seems likely.

That said, there has been consistent talk of a cheaper version in the works in the same vein as Samsung's "fan edition" smartphones like the Galaxy S23 FE. A theoretical Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE with cut-back specs and no S Pen support might cut the price further We’ll have to wait and see.

The release date can be discussed with a bit more confidence. The past three Galaxy Z Fold devices have all been released in August, though they may be announced a little earlier. The Galaxy Unpacked revealing the Z Fold 5 was in late July for an August 11 release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design

Last April, before the Z Fold 5 was even official, the leaker Revegnus claimed that there would be a “major form factor change starting with the Fold 6.”

Now, renders created by XLeaks7 for Pigtou reveal what that might mean in practice. Essentially, the Z Fold 6 looks set to get a far thinner design than its predecessor, while embracing a wider aspect ratio on its cover screen.

(Image credit: Pigtou / XLeaks7)

While Samsung is clearly working on patents to have a dockable S Pen, like that found on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, renders of the phone don’t show it, so that may have to wait for a future generation.

That said, we might have a more robust foldable. Samsung appears to have trademarked the term “Ironflex,” which refers to a “foldable OLED display panel.” What this means in practice remains to be seen, and it’s possibly just a branding exercise, but making foldables less vulnerable to the bumps and dings of everyday life would certainly be welcome.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specs and software

A new generation of foldables means a new generation of processors. And it would be astonishing if that didn’t mean the Z Fold 6 adopting the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy as used on the S24 range. Though, as with the S24, it’s possible this could be replaced with the Exynos 2400 chip in regions outside of North America.

The Z Fold 5 currently has 12GB RAM and ships with either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. Given the S24 Ultra didn’t advance on either of these, it’s unlikely that the Z Fold 6 will either.

But with the Samsung Galaxy S24 embracing AI and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 set to pack the same processor, it would be very surprising if the foldable didn't have the same tricks up its sleeve. That means the ability to translate phone calls on the fly, summarize documents and edit pictures with ease, amongst other things.

(Image credit: Pigtou / XLeaks7)

As for the cameras, all signs point to no significant changes — at least in the hardware. Back in October, Revegnus posted on X that Samsung will continue to use the GN3 sensor for the Fold 6 with a switch coming in the 2025 handset.

Meanwhile, Ice Universe added that the camera “is the same as Fold5 and Fold5, that’s for sure.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Outlook

It's early days for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but what we've heard so far sounds like a set of solid, if iterative, updates.

Whether that's enough to get people to buy one over the soon-to-be reduced previous generation is another matter. A lot depends on how significant the AI tricks turn out to be in everyday use, and whether Samsung has some big upgrade that we’re yet to hear about. A lot can change in six months, after all.