Live
October Prime Day deals LIVE — the best from Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has pretty much started and we're here to bring you the latest deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is just hours away. The online retailer’s second Prime Day event of the year is officially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 11 and run through Wednesday, October 12 but there are already hundreds of deals that you can score right now.
Positioned as a precursor to Black Friday deals, the Prime Early Access Sale is confirmed to offer savings on everything from Samsung 4K TVs to Ninja Air Fryers. There will also be significant discounts on products from top brands including Sony, Casper, Hasbro and Calvin Klein. Amazon’s own product lines including Fire TV streaming sticks, Echo Show smart speakers and Blink video doorbells are also highly likely to be reduced.
The savings have already started and some of our favorite early deals include Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34 (opens in new tab) and Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB) for $699 (opens in new tab). But these are just a warmup for the main event, so make sure to keep it locked to this Prime Early Access Sale live blog as we’ll be highlighting all the best sales as they go live.
Best Prime Day Early Access Sale deals now
- TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021):
$499$399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Asus VivoBook 14:
$349$294 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max:
$54$34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ninja Coffee Maker (CE251):
$99$79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Shop all Prime Day Early Access Sale deals
- Amazon hardware: up to 70% off Echo, Kindles, 4K Fire TVs (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 30% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
- Air fryers: deals from $39 (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 45% off (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $99 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save $200+ on selected machines (opens in new tab)
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: LG, Sony, Vizio deals from $769 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 games: deals from $14 (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $119 (opens in new tab)
The new football season is in full swing, and that means the latest Madden game has arrived. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, Madden NFL 23 is on sale for $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab), that's a saving of $25 (make sure to check the $5 coupon box for the full discount). This deal is available on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game.
In our Madden NFL 23 review, we were impressed with the game's ability to replicate the feeling of a real football broadcast, and we also loved its super speedy load times. The lack of new modes and familiar gameplay compared to previous years were a little disappointing though. However, if you want to play some virtual football there's no better pick than Madden.
Madden NFL 23 (PS5/Xbox Series X):
$69 $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
We do like a good bit of smart home tech here at Tom's Guide and the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) is a nice combo of smart screen and speaker.
And thanks to the early deals we're seeing you can now get it for less than half price. That's a pretty great deal which ever way you look at it.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen):
$84 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Want a great phone deal? Then you can get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon for nearly $200 off.
That's because the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for $899 (opens in new tab) and also comes with a $200 Amazon gift card. The offer ends October 23, so hurry if you want to score this rather brilliant deal.
Pixel 7 Pro:
$1,099 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Fancy a new TV but don't want to go too big or splash the cash? Then check out the range of TV's Amazon has on sale with prices starting as little as $89 (opens in new tab).
Bear in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets and are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from Amazon.
TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a sizeable TV for not a huge amount of money, then right now Amazon has the ideal deal for you. This 50-inch Amazon Fire 4K TV is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab), that's a saving of more than 25% compared to its regular retail price of $469.
This TV offers full 4K resolution with HDR 10 support, as well as easy access to all the best streaming services including Netflix and, unsurprisingly, Prime Video. The supplied Alexa Voice Remote is also super useful when you want to navigate menus with just your voice.
Amazon 50" Fire 4K TV:
$469 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Hello! Welcome to our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale live blog, this second Prime Day event is a precursor to the retailer’s Black Friday deals and will offer early shoppers the chance to save big ahead of the holiday season.
While the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale has yet to begin, we're already seeing some killer deals pop up. For example, you can score a bargain on this Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's now on sale for $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab), slicing the price in half. This deal first appeared last week and has been pretty popular over the weekend.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max:
$54 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.