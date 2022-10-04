Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2

Amazon is holding a second Prime Day-style event next week, called Amazon Prime Early Access Sale , but the retailer isn’t waiting until then to start offering sizeable discounts on its own range of devices. Multiple Fire TV sticks have been slashed to lowest ever prices.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $20 off and it brings the streaming device back down to its lowest ever price. We last saw this discount during Amazon’s original Prime Day 2022 sales event back in July. That's not all; the standard Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $24 (opens in new tab), which is 50 percent off its usual price.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price.

We rank the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max as one of the best streaming devices on the market right now. It offers excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation and access to just about every streaming app you can possibly need. Plus, thanks to its slim profile, it can be easily hidden behind your TV without spoiling the look of your entertainment center.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised the streaming device for its gorgeous 4K HDR content and speedy performance. Even better, in addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that isn't offered by many other streaming devices at this price point.

The Alexa Voice remote is also extremely useful. While our testing found the voice-search functionality to be a little spotty, being able to control your TV with just your vocal cords is convenient.

As for the regular, non-Max model, it also supports 4K video streaming. The performance isn't quite as fast as the Max, but it's also cheaper. As we note in our Fire TV Stick 4K review, it does a good job of balancing functionality, price and performance. If you're not sure which version is right for your streaming needs, check out our handy Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs Fire TV Stick 4K guide.