Prime Day 2025 gaming deals live — these are the biggest discounts on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

Amazon Prime Day deals are live, and gamers won't want to miss the treasure trove of discounts across platforms from PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox. Not to mention, the sales event is a great chance to enter the PC gaming world.

While hardware discounts are lacking, we're seeing big savings on essential games on PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. PS5 game deals start from just $9, while you can get a rare money-off deal on blockbuster Nintendo exclusives like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Wonder.

Gamers looking to swap their console for a powerful PC or well-specced laptop are also in luck. Prime Day is bringing the heat when it comes to PC gaming deals. Don't believe me? This Alienware 16 Aurora with an RTX 5060 is at its lowest price of $1,099, and this HP Omen 35L tower with RTX 5060 Ti is more than $450 off at HP, and is ready for the latest blockbuster games.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current gear with a premium accessory or just want to pick up some must-play games for less, there are plenty of Prime Day 2025 gaming deals worth adding to your cart. And the Tom's Guide gaming experts are picking out the best of the bunch in this live blog.

Best Prime Day gaming deals

Prime Day gaming deals - PlayStation

PS5 Pro: $699 at Amazon The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. Building off the base PS5, it packs upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive, and a very slight visual redesign. It also comes with a standard DualSense controller. It's not currently on sale but we did see a $50 discount during the Days of Play event in May, so perhaps it'll return this week for Prime Day 2025.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $9 at Amazon After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.

Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $29 at Amazon The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original, completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show ahead of season 2 or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first gripping cross-country adventure all over again.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $53 at Amazon The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, lived up to the hype. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. Spider-Man 2 is a stunning showcase of the PS5.

PowerA Twin Dual Charging Station: was $25 now $19 at Amazon If you're spending hours gaming on the PS5 Pro, then you'll need to ensure your controllers are always charged and ready for action. The PowerA Twin charging station can charge two DualSense controllers at once and looks good doing it. This officially licensed peripheral also comes with a 2-year warranty.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $129 now $94 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink and works right out of the box. This Amazon deal is a bargain price for an essential PS5 accessory.

Prime Day gaming deals - Nintendo

Super Meat Boy Forever: was $34 now $14 at Best Buy Super Meat Boy was one of the first indie game franchises to take the world by storm, so it's awesome to see this little guy make a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You'll need to navigate a gauntlet of brutally tough action platforming levels and boss battles, with new procedurally generated endless runner stages giving this entry in the series its name.

Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $27 at Amazon This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $47 at Woot! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Prime Day gaming deals - Xbox

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $15 at Amazon One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl: was $59 now $23 at Amazon STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Players control Skif, a scavenger navigating a landscape filled with mutants, faction conflicts, and paranormal events. The game features resource management and a branching narrative, with player choices impacting survival and exploration in an open-world environment.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $29 at Amazon A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring as its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is now also available to purchase.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $69 now $57 at Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere. While the Velocity Green pad is currently cheapest, the Pulse Red hue is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day at $59.

WD_Black 1TB Xbox Expansion Drive: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Expand your Xbox Series X or Series S's storage quickly and easily with WD_Black's 1TB Expansion Card. Because your existing 1TB of storage isn't enough, especially with game sizes the way they are. This "plug and play" storage solution just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on. While we've seen this fall as low as $99 in the past, this is still a solid discount on a useful accessory.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X: was $199 now $144 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is one of the most versatile gaming headsets around. Between its USB-C connector, USB-A adapter and Bluetooth connectivity, it can easily hook up to any modern PC and most modern consoles — or all modern consoles, if you get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7x variant, which can accommodate the Xbox’s idiosyncratic wireless protocol. The design is sleek and the sound quality is pretty good.

Prime Day gaming deals - PC and laptops

Skytech Archangel (RTX 5060): was $1,299 now $999 at Newegg Right now you can save a tidy sum on this entry-level gaming PC from Skytech packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It's far from the most powerful gaming PC on this list, but it's definitely one of the cheapest—especially with this sizable discount.

Alienware 16 Aurora (RTX 5060): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy This Alienware 16 Aurora is now down by a whopping $400, and it's now the cheapest RTX 5060 gaming laptop I've seen. That all means you can save big on Nvidia's latest offering of gaming performance. Along with its RTX 5060 GPU, expect an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB for storage and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 (RTX 5060): was $1,539 now $1,159 at Best Buy Looking for a major boost in entry-level gaming performance? That's where the RTX 5060 steps in, and this Asus TUF Gaming F16 rocks the very same GPU with a $380 price cut. It also boasts an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. What's more, you'll get a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen 35L (RTX 5060 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,529 at HP US The HP Omen 35L is a great mid-range gaming PC, and right now HP is running a solid discount that knocks over $400 off a new Omen. The model I've linked here is solid for casual gamers thanks to its Core Ultra 5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but you can customize it to your precise needs.