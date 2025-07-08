Live
Prime Day 2025 gaming deals live — these are the biggest discounts on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC
Level up your gaming with these epic Prime Day deals
Amazon Prime Day deals are live, and gamers won't want to miss the treasure trove of discounts across platforms from PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox. Not to mention, the sales event is a great chance to enter the PC gaming world.
While hardware discounts are lacking, we're seeing big savings on essential games on PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. PS5 game deals start from just $9, while you can get a rare money-off deal on blockbuster Nintendo exclusives like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Wonder.
Gamers looking to swap their console for a powerful PC or well-specced laptop are also in luck. Prime Day is bringing the heat when it comes to PC gaming deals. Don't believe me? This Alienware 16 Aurora with an RTX 5060 is at its lowest price of $1,099, and this HP Omen 35L tower with RTX 5060 Ti is more than $450 off at HP, and is ready for the latest blockbuster games.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your current gear with a premium accessory or just want to pick up some must-play games for less, there are plenty of Prime Day 2025 gaming deals worth adding to your cart. And the Tom's Guide gaming experts are picking out the best of the bunch in this live blog.
Best Prime Day gaming deals
- EA Sports College Football 25 (PS5): was $69 now $9 @ Amazon
- Resident Evil 4 (XSX): was $59 now $14 @ Amazon
- STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl (XSX): was $59 now $23 @ Amazon
- The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5): was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch): was $59 now $44 @ Woot
- Xbox Controller (Velocity Green): was $69 now $47 @ Amazon
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Switch): was $69 now $47 @ Woot
- WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD (PS5): was $129 now $107 @ Amazon
- Nacon Revolution 5 Pro (PS5): was $199 now $129 @ Amazon
- Skytech Archangel (RTX 5060): was $1,299 now $999 @ Newegg
- 6 Aurora (RTX 5060): was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- Asus TUF Gaming F16 (RTX 5060): was $1,539 now $1,159 @ Best Buy
Prime Day gaming deals - PlayStation
The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. Building off the base PS5, it packs upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive, and a very slight visual redesign. It also comes with a standard DualSense controller. It's not currently on sale but we did see a $50 discount during the Days of Play event in May, so perhaps it'll return this week for Prime Day 2025.
After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.
The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original, completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show ahead of season 2 or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first gripping cross-country adventure all over again.
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.
The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, lived up to the hype. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. Spider-Man 2 is a stunning showcase of the PS5.
If you're spending hours gaming on the PS5 Pro, then you'll need to ensure your controllers are always charged and ready for action. The PowerA Twin charging station can charge two DualSense controllers at once and looks good doing it. This officially licensed peripheral also comes with a 2-year warranty.
The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink and works right out of the box. This Amazon deal is a bargain price for an essential PS5 accessory.
This officially licensed Sony controller is a must-have accessory for PlayStation fans. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is infinitely customizable, featuring remappable shortcuts, a swappable D-Pad, interchangeable controller weights, customizable thumbstick sizes and heads, and more. Plus, with the controller's Hall effect magnetic sensors, you can say bye to stick drift.
The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to its namesake's home console, so it's a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but we disliked their finicky companion desktop PC app.
Prime Day gaming deals - Nintendo
Super Meat Boy was one of the first indie game franchises to take the world by storm, so it's awesome to see this little guy make a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You'll need to navigate a gauntlet of brutally tough action platforming levels and boss battles, with new procedurally generated endless runner stages giving this entry in the series its name.
This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.
A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.
This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Prime Day gaming deals - Xbox
One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Players control Skif, a scavenger navigating a landscape filled with mutants, faction conflicts, and paranormal events. The game features resource management and a branching narrative, with player choices impacting survival and exploration in an open-world environment.
A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring as its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is now also available to purchase.
Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere. While the Velocity Green pad is currently cheapest, the Pulse Red hue is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day at $59.
Expand your Xbox Series X or Series S's storage quickly and easily with WD_Black's 1TB Expansion Card. Because your existing 1TB of storage isn't enough, especially with game sizes the way they are. This "plug and play" storage solution just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on. While we've seen this fall as low as $99 in the past, this is still a solid discount on a useful accessory.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is one of the most versatile gaming headsets around. Between its USB-C connector, USB-A adapter and Bluetooth connectivity, it can easily hook up to any modern PC and most modern consoles — or all modern consoles, if you get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7x variant, which can accommodate the Xbox’s idiosyncratic wireless protocol. The design is sleek and the sound quality is pretty good.
Prime Day gaming deals - PC and laptops
Right now you can save a tidy sum on this entry-level gaming PC from Skytech packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It's far from the most powerful gaming PC on this list, but it's definitely one of the cheapest—especially with this sizable discount.
This Alienware 16 Aurora is now down by a whopping $400, and it's now the cheapest RTX 5060 gaming laptop I've seen. That all means you can save big on Nvidia's latest offering of gaming performance. Along with its RTX 5060 GPU, expect an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB for storage and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Looking for a major boost in entry-level gaming performance? That's where the RTX 5060 steps in, and this Asus TUF Gaming F16 rocks the very same GPU with a $380 price cut. It also boasts an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. What's more, you'll get a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
The HP Omen 35L is a great mid-range gaming PC, and right now HP is running a solid discount that knocks over $400 off a new Omen. The model I've linked here is solid for casual gamers thanks to its Core Ultra 5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but you can customize it to your precise needs.
This Asus ROG Strix G16 with an RTX 5070 Ti just got a $390 discount, and it's a steal at this price. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with an impressive WUXGA (1900 x 1200) LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
The RTX 5070 Ti brings that much more power to even the most demanding PC games, and this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i can handle it. With its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, too, this machine is ready to blaze through titles in a stylish, compact design. And they will all run great on its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display.
It's still pricey, but Alienware is offering a tidy sale on the Area 51, aka one of the best gaming PCs around. You can read why we love this PC's sleek design and quiet performance in our Alienware Area-51 review. This model sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.
LIVE: Latest Updates
57% off! Grab this PS5 title if you haven't already
I've spent months making my way through one of my favorite PS5 games of all time, Returnal, and seeing it at just $29 makes it essential for anyone after a thrilling, bullet hell-style roguelike that still looks glorious to this day.
Returnal is now 57% off at Amazon, taking it down to under $30. It offers hours of value, and it's fascinating piecing together the mystery of why our poor protagonist ends up stranded on an alien planet, repeating the same cycle of run-and-gun action after being defeated (and you will be plenty of times). Developer Housemarque has its spiritual successor (or sequel?), Saros, in the works, so get prepared by playing this.
Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious and very deadly alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.
Asus' latest RTX 5060 laptop is already over $200 off
I never expected it, but the RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals continue to shine through. Now, Amazon has an Asus ROG Strix G16 with an RTX 5060 that's down to a record-low price, and it boasts some impressive specs.
With its Intel Core i7 14650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, this entry-level gaming laptop will offer a big boost to the latest AAA games and fast-paced multiplayer PC titles. And you can thank the AI trickery of DLSS 4 for up to 200 FPS gameplay in select titles. So, grab the Asus ROG Strix G16 with a $225 discount at Amazon if you're after next-gen gaming performance.
Amazon is bringing the heat with $225 off this powerful Asus ROG Strix G16 with an RTX 5060! This one delivers an Intel Core i7 14650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and even Wi-Fi 7 for super-fast internet connections. Better yet, it features an FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. Expect some generous gaming performance at this price.
Expand your Xbox for less, too
Speaking of upgrading consoles, the WD_Black 1TB Xbox Expansion Drive is also up for grabs with a $20 discount. Whether you have an Xbox Series X or Series S, this SSD makes it easy to expand your storage by simply plugging it in and, you guessed it, playing.
Now that the WD_Black 1TB C50 Xbox SSD is $20 off at Amazon, there's no better time to give your Xbox the space it needs. Not from you, of course, as I'd expect you to playing way more with this SSD plugged in.
Give your PS5 an upgrade for less
It's easy to get lost in the sea of deals Prime Day has to offer gamers, but besides just grabbing a stockpile of discounted games, it's also worth giving your PS5 an upgrade with the WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD. Especially now that it's under $100.
It gives you much more room for games (instead of deleting them all the time like I do), and even offers optimized performance while gaming, thanks to this heatsink model. It's a must-have for PS5 and PC gamers alike if you plan on expanding your catalog of titles, and this fits in nice and easily to a PS5.
The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink and works right out of the box. It's now below $100, meaning this Amazon deal is a bargain price for an essential PS5 accessory.
Xbox Core Wireless Controller dips to new low price
It's always handy to have an Xbox Wireless Controller around, but now just for Xbox consoles. For PC, Android, iOS FireTV Sticks and beyond, this Xbox Core Controller can match with virtually any device you can play Xbox Game Pass on.
Now that the Xbox Wireless Controller is down to just $57 (instead of the usual $69), it's worth jumping on. It's arguably one of the best game controllers to get, and now it's made better with this welcome price cut.
