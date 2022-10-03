Eufy Edge Security System hands-on review: AI smarts meet solar power

At $549.99, the new Eufy Edge Security System is more expensive than other wireless outdoor security camera systems. However, for the price you get two EufyCam 3 cameras, a HomeBase 3 to control them and you don’t have to pay any subscription fees. The HomeBase 3’s BionicMind AI intelligently detects people, animals and vehicles and you may not even have to charge the EufyCam 3 cameras thanks to their integrated solar panels.

Eufy Edge Security System review: Specs Field of view: 135º Resolution: 3840x2160/15 fps Power: 13,400 mAh battery, integrated solar panel Size: 2.6 x 5.1 x 2.6 inches Weather resistance: IP 67 Night vision: Up to 24 feet infrared and color night vision Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant

The Eufy Edge Security System aims to fix two of the most common problems with wireless security cameras: false alerts and having to charge them.

To avoid creating a constant stream of false alerts and eating up storage space, Eufy’s engineers have added their proprietary BionicMind self-learning AI to the HomeBase 3, which acts as a data hub for the two included EufyCam 3 cameras. As for having to take the cameras down to charge them, the company has added integrated solar panels at the top of each camera. With just two hours of sunlight per day, the EufyCam3's 3,400 mAh battery can recharge over time.

Another thing that sets Eufy’s security cameras apart from other devices on our list of the best outdoor security cameras is that there are no subscription fees whatsoever. Instead, the company’s customers can store and access recorded videos for free using the HomeBase 3’s built-in storage. While the HomeBase 3 ships with 16GB of local storage built-in, its storage capacity can be expanded further by adding up to 16 TB using a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD.

Our hands-on Eufy Edge Security System review will explain everything you need to know about this wireless outdoor security camera bundle along with our initial impressions after trying it out for a few weeks.

Eufy Edge Security System review: Price and and availability

The Eufy Edge Security System costs $549.99 and includes two EufyCam 3 outdoor security cameras and a HomeBase 3 data hub. The bundle is now available from both Amazon and Best Buy in the U.S. Additional EufyCam 3 cameras can be purchased separately for $219.99.

Eufy Edge Security System review: What’s included

(Image credit: Future)

While all of the devices in the Eufy Edge Security System can be purchased separately, the bundle includes everything you’ll need to install the cameras and begin monitoring your home.

In addition to the HomeBase 3 and two EufyCam 3 cameras, the box also includes two mounting bases for the cameras along with the hardware you will need to install them. The same goes for the HomeBase 3 which comes with an Ethernet cable since the device needs to be hardwired to your router. Eufy also packs in a USB-C cable to charge the cameras and a sticker you can put on your window to let potential intruders know that your home now has “24/7 Monitoring by Eufy Security”.

If you run into any problems, a metal pin for resetting your EufyCam 3 cameras is included with the Eufy Edge Security System’s quick start guide.

Eufy Edge Security System review: Setup

(Image credit: Future)

Before mounting your EufyCam 3 cameras outside, you first need to setup and configure the HomeBase 3.

Both cameras communicate wirelessly with the HomeBase 3, which itself needs to be connected directly to your router. (If you have one of the best mesh routers , I found I was able to connect the HomeBase 3 via Ethernet to one of the nodes of the Deco XE-75 and it worked just fine.)

(Image credit: Future)

If you plan on adding a 2.5-inch HDD or SDD to the HomeBase 3 for additional video storage, you should do that first. Adding a hard drive is quite easy to do as the magnetic top of the HomeBase 3 pops right off. After unscrewing a single screw, you can pull out a tray, insert your hard drive, screw it in and put everything back together again. The process was quite simple and it only took me a few minutes to add the 1 TB hard drive supplied by Eufy.

With the HomeBase 3 plugged into an AC outlet and to your router, you then need to install the Eufy Security app. After creating an account or logging in and adding the HomeBase 3, you then need to add the cameras. Be forewarned though, as the EufyCam 3 features a massive 13,400 mAh battery, each camera needs to charge for eight hours before you can add them to the HomeBase 3.

Once charged, you need to place each camera close to the HomeBase 3 and press the sync button at their rear for two seconds until you hear a beep. Then repeat the process by pressing the sync button at the back of the HomeBase 3. After 30 seconds, the HomeBase 3 will say “Device was added successfully” and you can now control and access your EufyCam 3 cameras from within the Eufy Security app.

(Image credit: Future)

Installing both cameras was a fairly simple process as Eufy includes two screw positioning stickers so that you can easily drill pilot holes. Keep in mind though, the cameras should be 7 to 10 feet off the ground and in direct sunlight to take advantage of their built-in solar panels.

Eufy Edge Security System review: Initial impressions

Eufy sent out its new Edge Security System to me in the middle of September and the cameras have been monitoring my home ever since. I have one EufyCam 3 mounted above my garage and the other is mounted at the front of my house pointed at my front door.

(Image credit: Eufy)

During my initial testing, both cameras have been very accurate and the 4K resolution makes it easy to zoom in and see details clearly. As Eufy’s BionicMind AI is a big selling point of this new system, I’ve added several familiar faces manually to the Eufy Security app. Due to the positioning of my cameras though, they often see people entering or leaving my home from the side and the AI has trouble discerning who’s who. When approaching the cameras straight on though, this isn’t a problem.

Within the Eufy Security app, you can enable or disable motion detection as well as set up activity zones that you want to monitor. In order to avoid false alerts, Eufy allows you to lower or raise the EufyCam 3’s detection sensitivity. You can also turn on human recognition and human detection, vehicle detection and pet detection. When someone is spotted by the cameras, the Eufy app sends you a notification but you can also have it include a thumbnail. I found this feature really handy as the AI zooms in automatically and places a red box around any animals or people that are detected.

(Image credit: Future)

Even though my cameras have been recording 24/7 for 16 days and I check their video feeds regularly, both cameras still have 100 percent battery. The solar panels really make a difference when it comes to battery life and the Eufy security app even has a dashboard that shows you the solar charging efficiency. This way if the cameras aren’t getting enough sun, you can trim your trees or relocate them.

I still need to conduct more tests with the Eufy Edge Security System and give the AI a bit more time to learn but so far, I would say the EufyCam 3 is a big upgrade over the EufyCam 2 , and the same goes for the HomeBase 3 when compared to its predecessor. Stay tuned for my full review.