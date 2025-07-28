Oppo tipped to offer insane 7,500mAh battery in upcoming flagship phone

Oppo will likely launch its flagship Find X9 Pro later this year, and if rumors are to be believed, this phone will feature a giant battery and the as-yet unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Find X9 Pro could also feature a 200MP periscope camera and 50W wireless charging, according to that same tipster.

The potential specs come from regular Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station who posted on Weibo about the Find X9 Pro.

Based on a machine translation of the DCS post, these are some impressive specs, highlighted by the battery.

The X9 Pro is set to feature a 6.78-inch display running a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and a 7,500 mAh battery. Speciality phones can have larger batteries — at MWC 2024, my Tom's Guide colleagues saw an Energizer-branded phone with a 28,000 mAh power pack — but 7,500 mAh would be out of the ordinary for a more conventional flagship device.

As an example, the current Oppo Find X8 Pro features a 5,910 mAh battery. While we don't include that device in our best phone battery life list, it was still impressive in our informal testing.

DCS does not mention if the battery is a silicon carbon battery, which creates more battery cell capacity in the same amount of space as the more common lithium ion. Both Apple and Samsung are reportedly exploring using silicon carbon in their future phones.

Extra big battery

Oppo already uses silicon carbon batteries in its phones including last year's flagship. It means that despite the larger size, the Find X9 Pro will likely be smaller or the same size as its predecessor.

The largest phone battery I've seen is the gimmicky Oukitel WP100 Titan that doubles as a lamp and projector with a 33,000mAh battery. However, that phone also weighs just under 2 pounds. By comparison, the Find X8 Pro weighs 7.6 ounces.

Typically, MediaTek announces its Dimensity chips in the fall, around September, and we expect a similar schedule for the Dimensity 9500. That should also be on TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, similar to the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2.

Oppo has largely been one of the first phone manufacturers to feature the top-end Dimensity chips in its flagship phones. Last year's excellent Find X8 Pro launched in the fall with the Dimensity 9400.

What else?

Additionally, DCS claimed that the Find X9 Pro will feature a 200MP periscope camera plus a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68/69 resistance and 50W charging.

The camera is massive upgrade over the 50MP sensor in last year's model and could put the Find X9 Pro more on par with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max — not to mention the iPhone 17 Pro Max coming in September.

The fingerprint sensor was introduced in the Find X8 Ultra last year, and the OnePlus 13, launched in early 2025. Both those phones also got IP68 and IP69 resistance as well.

Apple and Samsung are rumored to feature battery specs and charging speeds in upcoming devices that look a lot like their current models. So it'll be interesting to see if Oppo spurs either company to make changes down the road.