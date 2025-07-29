Fret not, Opticomm users – the private fibre-internet company has confirmed it's matching NBN Co's upcoming speed boosts

High-speed NBN connections are getting a major boost come September, with NBN 500, 750 and 2000 plans coming into play, but they're not the only ones reaching turbocharged heights this spring.

As per Opticomm's latest wholesale report, the private fibre provider has revealed pricing for three new speed tiers, in line with the NBN. These new tiers — 500/50Mbps, 750/50Mbps, and 1000/100Mbps — will be available from September 1, 2025.

Opticomm runs one of the largest private fibre networks in Australia, supplying connections in metro cities to select apartment complexes and newly built homes. Opticomm speed tiers are the same as the NBN, with the best Opticomm providers offering plans from 25Mbps to 1,000Mbps.

The infrastructure provider hasn't detailed its speed increases publicly, or whether existing plans will experience 3-5x speed boosts, much like NBN 100 and NBN 250. However, the pricing outlined is extremely similar to that of the NBN's incoming tiers.

According to NBN Co's SAU Tariff list, 100/20Mbps plans cost AU$58.53p/m, 250/25Mbps plans cost AU$63.93p/m and 500-1000Mbps plans cost AU$73.93p/m. All tiers come with a disclaimer of speed increases on September 14, 2025, with 100Mbps boosting to 500/50Mbps, 250Mbps to 750Mbps and 500-1000Mbps to a minimum of 1000/100Mbps.

As for Opticomm's wholesale prices, 100/20Mbps currently costs AU$70.23p/m, 500/50Mbps will cost AU$71.03p/m, 750/50 will cost AU$83.38p/m and 1000/100 will cost AU$87.85p/m. The updated ultrafast tier costs the same as the existing 1000/50 tier, but will provide customers with double the upload speeds.

What does this mean for your Opticomm connection?

Unlike the NBN equivalents, Opticomm hasn't confirmed whether the existing 100/20 and 250/25 plans will incur an automatic speed boost to the new tiers, or if current customers will need to sign up for a new plan to access faster speeds. However, the table does suggest that the higher speed plans will be cheaper, at least at a wholesale level, than the existing tiers.

So, if the wholesale pricing is anything to go by, if you're on an Opticomm 100/20 plan, you could pay roughly the same to boost your connection to 500/50Mbps in September. Right now, 100/20 plans currently average AU$95.32p/m, and if ISPs stick to wholesale pricing, you could be paying up to AU$24.29p/m in excess for a 100Mbps plan when 500Mbps becomes available.

Now, this is all dependent on your chosen ISP, but if we look at early adopters of the NBN 500 plans, for example, the average pricing is around AU$85p/m. Comparatively, NBN 100 plans average just over AU$93p/m — that's a huge difference of nearly AU$9p/m.

There's no direct comparison for Opticomm 500 pricing, as pre-launch plans haven't debuted just yet; however, considering the high average, we can reasonably expect the difference to be just as immense.

As someone with an Opticomm connection at home, it is worth noting that some properties may have infrastructure limitations, which dictate the speeds you can access at home. For my address, I can only order plans of 100Mbps maximum, but that may not be the case for every Opticomm connection and may change come September. We suggest contacting your preferred provider before ordering a new high-speed plan to make sure your property can reach the megabits.

