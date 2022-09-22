Nvidia has announced the 40-series of GeForce RTX GPUs, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 leads the range as one of the most powerful graphics cards we’ve ever seen. No wonder many PC gamers are already wondering where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is scheduled to launch in October, and it’s highly likely that it will be tricky to track down, at least initially. However, we’re optimistic that it won’t suffer quite as severe stock shortages as its predecessor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. That’s because GPU prices are crashing right now as the demand for high-end cards wanes.

Nevertheless, the RTX 4090 is still expected to be in short supply over the coming weeks as PC gamers rush to upgrade their rigs. If you’re eager to get your hands on Nvidia’s latest graphical tech then you’re going to need to be switched on and carefully tracking stock levels.

The RTX 4090 is scheduled to go on sale in October, and to help you get your hands on one as close to launch as possible, we’ve collected all the information you need down below. If you’re looking for where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, you’ve come to the right place.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090: Where to buy

While retailer listings for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 are pretty much non-existent right now, these are the all-important retailer links you’ll need when orders open up next month:

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 in the U.S.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is set to launch on Wednesday, October 12 and will be available in multiple models from third-party manufacturers like Asus, Gigabyte and MSI. Nvidia will also produce a special Founders Edition of the Nvidia GeForce 4090 for those who are interested.

The RTX 4090 will start from $1,599, which is an increase on the base starting price of the RTX 3090, which retails for roughly $1,499. There’s no denying that this graphics card is a sizeable investment — you could buy all three current generation consoles for the same price — but Nvidia is making some bold claims about its performance which should go some way towards justifying the eye-watering cost.

We’re expecting to see retailer listings appear in the very near future and will update this page as they go live. If you’re hoping to secure a new Nvidia graphics card in time for the biggest games of the fall season, make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 in the U.K.

PC gamers in the U.K. looking to get hold of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 will pay a serious premium for the card. The most powerful Nvidia GeForce GPU starts from £1,649, which equates to roughly $1,860.

The card is also expected to be released in the U.K. in October, and at least one retailer is already offering the chance to register your interest and receive stock updates as the launch date approaches. You’ll definitely want to get your details down asap.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090: Register your interest @ Box (opens in new tab)

If you're keen to get your hands on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 as close to launch as possible, make sure to register your interest at U.K. retailer Box for stock alerts and order details delivered straight to your inbox.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 desktops

One of the best ways to get your hands on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 will almost certainly be via a pre-built gaming PC with the graphics card already installed. Just ask our computing writer Tony Polanco, who secured an RTX GPU without waiting months using this method.

There aren’t any listings for desktops including RTX 4090 cards just yet, but we expect to see them appear once the GPU hits the market. PC builders such as Origin PC (opens in new tab), iBuyPower (opens in new tab) and Cyberpower (opens in new tab) are all likely to offer configurations that include the cards.

But be warned: a pre-built gaming PC is typically an expensive investment, with prices around the $2,500 mark. And that sum will only increase if you want a machine with top-of-the-line specs.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 performance

Nvidia is being bullish about the performance levels you can expect from the RTX 4090, which is a good thing considering its high price tag. This card may be expensive, but it’s plenty powerful.

For starters, you get one of the biggest GPUs we've ever seen, built on Nvidia's Lovelace architecture and sporting 76 billion transistors. That's nearly three times the 28 billion transistors on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, which translates to greater potential power.

You also get 16,384 CUDA cores, which are basically parallel processors that run Nvidia's Compute Unified Device Architecture (the aforementioned CUDA). These cores do the heavy lifting of rendering graphics on your PC, and the 4090 has nearly 6,000 more than the old Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

That means we should see significantly improved performance when gaming on a 4090, which can achieve boost clock speeds of 2.52 GHz. Memory-wise, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 ships with 24GB of DDR6X RAM that we believe will be as fast as 21Gbps.

One of the RTX 4090’s biggest draws is its ability to utilize the newest version of Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling tech. Named DLSS 3, this tech uses machine learning to intelligently upscale graphics that are rendered at artificially lowered resolutions, offering you the performance of low resolution without a big drop in graphics quality.

DLSS 2 debuted in 2020, but Nvidia claims that this new version of the upscaling tech is significantly more effective. This is why it requires a 40-Series GPU, although the fact that DLSS 3 won’t be coming to the 30-Series range has proved somewhat controversial among the passionate PC gaming crowd.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 stock shortages and restocks

There’s no escaping the fact that stock shortages are almost inevitable when it comes to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. While the card's high cost of entry will likely see less demand than the slightly more affordable RTX 4080, this top-of-the-line graphics card will still almost certainly attract more demand than there is supply.

There are reasons to be hopeful that the launch of the 40-Series will be a little smoother than that of its predecessor, though. The release of the 30-Series was seriously tarnished by aggressive scalping and frustratingly few restocks. However, while the global chip storage continues to cause manufacturing headaches, Nvidia will have been able to account for this in a way it couldn’t before.

While some degree of difficulty should be expected when searching for where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, we’re cautiously optimistic that Nvidia and its manufacturing partners are working hard behind the scenes to ensure the rollout of the card is as smooth as possible under the circumstances. We also want to see retailers be a little more proactive in preventing their supply of RTX 4090 cards from ending up in the hands of scalpers.

Unfortunately, there’s no denying that buying an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 probably won’t be the most straightforward task, but we’ll be here to help guide you every step of the way. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of the launch of the RTX 4090 and for all the buying advice you need to secure your new graphics card.