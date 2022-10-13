Best Google Pixel 7 deals in October 2022

Google Pixel 7 deals are now live with new sales launching by the day. Announced at the Google October event, the new Google Pixel 7 costs $599, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display (2400 x 1080) and Tensor G2 chipset. You also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 50MP (f/1.85) main camera lens and 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens. On the front of the phone you get a 10.8MP (f/2.2) lens.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display (3120 x 1440) and Tensor G2 chipset. You also get 12GB of RAM and an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. (The front camera lens remains the same). Unlike the Pixel 7's 4,355 mAh battery, the Pixel 7 Pro includes a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Pixel 7 is one of the best phones on the market. Below you'll find the best Pixel 7 deals and Pixel 7 Pro deals you can get from retailers and carriers a like.

Google Pixel 7 deals

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + $200 gift card @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Purchase a new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy and you'll get up to $700 off with qualifying trade-in and activation. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card with your preorder. It's one of the most generous Pixel 7 deals we've seen today.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7: $699 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Free $100 gift card! Pixel 7 deals are now live at Amazon. You can get the Pixel 7 bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card for $599. The standalone phone is selling for $599, so this deal scores you a free Amazon gift card.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is taking up to $700 off Pixel 7 deals with trade-in and select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you switch from a competing carrier, you'll get an extra $200 Verizon gift card. Alternatively, Verizon has a BOGO offer that gets you a free Pixel 7 (up to $700 off) when you purchase one at full price.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7: free with trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the Pixel 7 for free with trade-in. You'll also need to pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Google (opens in new tab)

Pixel 7 deals are live at the Google Store. Google is taking up to $750 off any Pixel 7 with qualifying trade-in. Plus, you'll get a $200 Google Store credit towards your next purchase.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7: $200 off @ GoogleFi (opens in new tab)

Google Fi is a mobile virtual network (MVN) that piggybacks off the T-Mobile and US Cellular networks. They're offering $200 off the Pixel 7 when you switch to GoogleFi.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7 Pro: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the Pixel 7 Pro for free with trade-in. You'll also need to pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + $200 gift card @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Purchase a new Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy and you'll get up to $700 off with qualifying trade-in and activation. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card with your preorder.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7 Pro: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Free $200 gift card! Amazon is offering the Pixel 7 Pro bundled with a $200 gift card for just $899. The standalone phone is selling for $899, so this deal scores you a $200 Amazon gift card.