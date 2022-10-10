Walmart Rollback sale live blog — Apple Watch 8 for $349, 55" 4K TV for $198, and more

Watch out, Amazon Prime Early Access Sale fans: the Walmart Rollbacks sale is here. Walmart's special sales event is now underway and will run through October 13. (That's two days longer than Amazon's event, for anyone keeping score.)

The Walmart Rollbacks sale is offering deals on everything from 4K TVs to small appliances, and the best thing about it is that anyone can shop the deals, no subscriptions or premium memberships required. That said, Walmart Plus subscribers will get free delivery on all purchases during the sale (with no minumum required).

Right now, some of our favorite deals from the event are the Apple Watch 8 for $349 (opens in new tab) and the RCA 55" 4K TV for $198 (opens in new tab). But the deals just started and this live blog is spotlighting the best sales you can get now.

Best Walmart Rollback sales now