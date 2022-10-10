Live
Walmart Rollback sale live blog — Apple Watch 8 for $349, 55" 4K TV for $198, and more
The best Walmart Rollbacks deals happening now
Watch out, Amazon Prime Early Access Sale fans: the Walmart Rollbacks sale is here. Walmart's special sales event is now underway and will run through October 13. (That's two days longer than Amazon's event, for anyone keeping score.)
The Walmart Rollbacks sale is offering deals on everything from 4K TVs to small appliances, and the best thing about it is that anyone can shop the deals, no subscriptions or premium memberships required. That said, Walmart Plus subscribers will get free delivery on all purchases during the sale (with no minumum required).
Right now, some of our favorite deals from the event are the Apple Watch 8 for $349 (opens in new tab) and the RCA 55" 4K TV for $198 (opens in new tab). But the deals just started and this live blog is spotlighting the best sales you can get now.
Best Walmart Rollback sales now
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm):
$399$349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- RCA 55" 4K TV:
$278$198 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus Robot Vacuum:
$649$349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Gateway 15.6" Laptop w/ Case + Mouse:
$229$149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Barbie Dollhouse/Furniture Set w/ 3 Dolls:
$139$84 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Taotronics Space Heater:
$79$54 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Chefman 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fryer:
$139$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Aostirmotor Electric Bike 350W Ebike:
$1,399$950 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Shop all the sales
- Adult/children's bikes: deals from $98 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness & exercise: up to 40% off yoga mats, weights, treadmills (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: MSI, Asus, Gateway from $749 (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: deals from $108 (opens in new tab)
- Home furniture: up to $100 off mattresses, sofas, more (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot, more (opens in new tab)
- LEGO toys: sets from $36 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: games from $14 (opens in new tab)
- Smartphones: iPhone and Galaxy sales from $59 (opens in new tab)
- Space heater sale: deals from $42 (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 55% off Barbie, Nerf, more (opens in new tab)
- shop the entire Walmart Rollback sales event (opens in new tab)
The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is the only smart display that tracks your sleep, and that’s only part of the reason why we chose it as our best smart display. The best gets even better with integration with Google apps like YouTube, and air gestures to control the device instead of using the touch screen.
Just note that the Google Nest Hub doesn’t have a camera, so you won’t be able to make video calls with it. Still, this is an excellent discount on our favorite smart display.
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen):
$99 $54 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Here’s another sale to be excited about: the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) for $599. At a huge discount of $200 off, this even beats Amazon’s current price. We doubt this sale will last long, so don’t hang about if you’ve got your eye on the iPad Pro 2021.
In our iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review we loved this tablet’s battery life, beautiful screen, and blazing-fast performance. It's the tablet to get for power users.
iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch):
$799 $599 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
We are bound to see plenty of TV deals during the Walmart Rollbacks event, but this is one of our favorite TV sales so far. This 55” RCA 4K TV has seen an $80 discount, bringing its price down to under $200. That’s an excellent price for a 4K set, so grab it while you can. It even has HDR support for a better picture.
RCA 4K HDR TV (55”):
$278 $198 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
The Apple Watch 8 is our pick for the best smartwatch on the market. Admittedly, Apple's newest watch is similar to the previous iteration, so Apple Watch 7 owners may be slow to pull open their wallets. But if you're using an older version of the Apple Watch, the addition of a low-power mode is a great reason to upgrade. There's also a new skin temperature sensor and crash detection. This is one of the first real sales we've seen on the watch, and it's a good one: a healthy discount of $50 off.
Apple Watch 8:
$399 $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.