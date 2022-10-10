Live

Walmart Rollback sale live blog — Apple Watch 8 for $349, 55" 4K TV for $198, and more

The best Walmart Rollbacks deals happening now

By Millie Davis-Williams
Walmart storefront with a Tom's Guide deal tag
(Image: © Shutterstock)

Watch out, Amazon Prime Early Access Sale fans: the Walmart Rollbacks sale is here. Walmart's special sales event is now underway and will run through October 13. (That's two days longer than Amazon's event, for anyone keeping score.)

The Walmart Rollbacks sale is offering deals on everything from 4K TVs to small appliances, and the best thing about it is that anyone can shop the deals, no subscriptions or premium memberships required. That said, Walmart Plus subscribers will get free delivery on all purchases during the sale (with no minumum required).

Right now, some of our favorite deals from the event are the Apple Watch 8 for $349 (opens in new tab) and the RCA 55" 4K TV for $198 (opens in new tab). But the deals just started and this live blog is spotlighting the best sales you can get now. 

Best Walmart Rollback sales now

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) review

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is the only smart display that tracks your sleep, and that’s only part of the reason why we chose it as our best smart display. The best gets even better with integration with Google apps like YouTube, and air gestures to control the device instead of using the touch screen.

Just note that the Google Nest Hub doesn’t have a camera, so you won’t be able to make video calls with it. Still, this is an excellent discount on our favorite smart display.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99 $54 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) 

iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Here’s another sale to be excited about: the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) for $599. At a huge discount of $200 off, this even beats Amazon’s current price. We doubt this sale will last long, so don’t hang about if you’ve got your eye on the iPad Pro 2021.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review we loved this tablet’s battery life, beautiful screen, and blazing-fast performance. It's the tablet to get for power users.

iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch): $799 $599 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

A photo of an RCA 4K TV in a living room

(Image credit: Walmart)

We are bound to see plenty of TV deals during the Walmart Rollbacks event, but this is one of our favorite TV sales so far. This 55” RCA 4K TV has seen an $80 discount, bringing its price down to under $200. That’s an excellent price for a 4K set, so grab it while you can. It even has HDR support for a better picture.

RCA 4K HDR TV (55”): $278 $198 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) 

Apple Watch Series 8 shown on wrist

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Apple Watch 8 is our pick for the best smartwatch on the market. Admittedly, Apple's newest watch is similar to the previous iteration, so Apple Watch 7 owners may be slow to pull open their wallets. But if you're using an older version of the Apple Watch, the addition of a low-power mode is a great reason to upgrade. There's also a new skin temperature sensor and crash detection. This is one of the first real sales we've seen on the watch, and it's a good one: a healthy discount of $50 off.

Apple Watch 8: $399 $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)