Get 40% off Tempur-Pedic’s best mattress topper for back pain ahead of Black Friday

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper

Was: $319

From: $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Saving: Up to $187.60



Summary: The 3” Tempur-Adapt Topper is designed to provide maximum pressure relief, making it the ideal topper for side sleepers and those who suffer with aches and pains. Compatible with mattresses up to 13” deep, the topper is a great, cost-effective way to add extra comfort to a bed in need of a reboot. The Tempur-Adapt comes with non-slip corner straps to keep it in place and a removable, machine-washable cover for easy cleaning.

In our review, we found that the trademarked, unique Tempur Material provided an ultra-plush, sink-in feeling, which our side-sleeping testers praised but may be a bit too soft for heavyweight sleepers and those who sleep on their stomach. Also, while the Tempur Material and breathable knit cover have been developed to keep you cool and dry, one tester who overheats at night found it did build up heat slightly. While the temperature regulation was not the most impressive feature, you can add cooling technology for a $60 fee. Overall, if you’re a side sleeper weighing under 250lbs and suffer from joint or back pain, this will provide the excellent, ultra-soothing pressure of a Tempur-Pedic mattress without breaking the bank.