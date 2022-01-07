Buy one iPhone 13 and get one free at Verizon

The new year is off to a great start if you're looking for iPhone deals. Verizon, for instance, is offering one of the best sales of all time if you need more than one iPhone.

Currently at Verizon, buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini and you'll get a free iPhone 13 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an Unlimited plan. Otherwise, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini and you'll get another iPhone 13 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an Unlimited plan. Plus, you'll get an additional $1,000 if you switch from a competing carrier.

The iPhone 13 is one of the best phones you can buy. Naturally, it comes with a high price tag. The base iPhone 13 costs $799, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost $999 and $1,099, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 mini is the smallest and least-expensive model in the lineup coming in at $699.

In our iPhone 13 review, we called the Editor's Choice phone the best iPhone for most people. We like that Apple has finally bumped the base model's storage to 128GB, so you don't have to jump to the next storage tier just to fit everything on your phone. The A15 processor — the same one found in the iPhone 13 Pro models — continues to set the pace for mobile processors, allowing the iPhone 13 to outperform any Android device.

However, the real story is the cameras. The iPhone 13 still features two rear lenses, but they have bigger sensors which translates to improved low-light photography. What’s more, Apple includes a number of computational-powered features like Cinematic mode to automatically shift focus when you’re shooting video.