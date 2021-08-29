Beautyrest mattress deal knocks up to $300 off select beds

August is rapidly coming to a close and that means now is the time to shop for Labor Day mattress sales. Although the holiday is still about a week away, mattress manufacturers are already discounting some of their best mattress lineups.

For instance, you can get up to $300 off select Beautyrest mattresses. After discount, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series from $1,099. That's $100 off and one of the top mattress deals we've seen from Beautyrest.

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off select mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $1,099 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series or $2,049 for the top-of-the-line Black Series (pictured). All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy. View Deal

As part of its latest sale, Beautyrest is taking from $200 to $400 off all of its Black Luxury Bases. After discount, prices start at $1,749 ($200 off). The Black Luxury Base Adjustable Base offers premium features like dual massage, head tilt, and smart home connectivity. It also has USB outlets that let you charge your gadgets. View Deal

Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the most affordable mattress in Beautyrest's sale. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $1,099.

If you're looking for more luxrious mattress, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $2,049.

As part of its sale, Beautyrest is also knocking up to $400 off its Black Luxury Bases with prices from $1,749. All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.