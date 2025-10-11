Who really owns your VPN – and does it matter?

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from right now. These range from the best VPNs, which protect your online privacy and secure your data, to many more suspicious providers we recommend you avoid.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that each VPN is independent, but this isn't the case. Plenty of VPNs are owned by the same parent company, and while some make this clear, others are a little more opaque.

Companies owning multiple VPNs isn't necessarily a bad thing, and it can actually be a benefit when it comes to sharing resources. Reputable providers owned by the same company often operate independently, and if a verified no-logs policy is present, your data will be safe and secure.

However, in the name of transparency, it's important to highlight when and where multiple VPN providers are owned by the same company – especially when it's not always clear.

Here, we've collated some of the major VPN players, independents, and some honorable mentions we think are worth sharing. This can help you make the most informed decision when it comes to choosing a VPN provider.

NordVPN: the best VPN overall We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for most people. This is thanks to its mixture of privacy, security, and VPN features. What you'll get... 📺 Powerful streaming unblocking

🔑 Post-quantum encryption

✨ Extra features inc. NordPass & NordProtect

🔒 Verified no-logs policy A two-year NordVPN plan starts at $3.09 per month ($83.43 up front pre-tax). It comes with 3 extra free months and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Nord Security

NordVPN, NordLayer, Surfshark

Nord Security is one of the biggest names in the VPN and wider cybersecurity industry. This is mainly thanks to NordVPN, the provider we rate as number one overall and what most people think of when you say the word "VPN."

Nord Security is a Lithuanian company, registered in the Netherlands and has also been known as "Nordsec."

NordVPN is registered in Panama, with its General Terms of Service referring to "nordvpn S.A." The two appear to be separate companies, with Nord Security the overall owner.

Other products that are part of the "Nord" group, and clearly listed on Nord Security's website, include:

All these products, except NordLayer, come bundled in premium NordVPN plans, but can also be purchased separately.

In February 2022, Nord Security announced a merger with fellow Lithuanian company Surfshark, which we rate as the best cheap VPN.

Surfshark and NordVPN remain separate VPN entities, operating independently with their own user-base, features, and pricing.

In a blog post at the time Nord Security said the merger "will reveal technical knowledge-sharing opportunities and enable more focused market diversification."

Nord Security doesn't list Surfshark as one of its products. Likewise, Surfshark is its own company and doesn't clearly state on its website that it is owned by Nord Security. This can be put down to the fact Surfshark was brought on board in a merger, rather than an outright acquisition.

Nord Security's co-founder, Tomas Okmanas, also co-founded the Lithuanian startup venture builder Tesonet. Tesonet helped launch Nord Security – with NordVPN as its first product – and Surfshark, alongside other non-VPN companies.

Tesonet is a founder of digital media company Mediatech, which is turn owns the website Cybernews. Cybernews reviews and recommends VPNs.

Ziff Davis

IPVanish, StrongVPN, Internet Shield VPN, and more

Ziff Davis, formerly known as j2 Global, is another big player in the VPN industry. The American company's most well-known product is IPVanish, an affordable and secure VPN – it can be considered somewhat of a veteran of the VPN industry, having been founded in 2012.

The company also owns StrongVPN and VIPRE Security Group. The latter is known for the powerful VIPRE antivirus utilised by IPVanish, and operates Internet Shield VPN.

Ziff Davis' website clearly states many of the products it directly owns, and the Ziff Davis name is listed on the websites of both IPVanish and StrongVPN.

In 2019, Ziff Davis (then j2 Global) announced it had acquired Cloak Holdings. Cloak Holdings is listed as the developer of encrypt.me VPN. This product is not listed on Ziff Davis' website, but we cannot see any evidence suggesting Ziff Davis no longer owns the company.

Ziff Davis owns several prominent websites that review and recommend VPNs, including CNET and PCMag. It also owns Ookla – famous for its Speedtest and Downdetector – and IGN.

IPVanish: a cheap and secure VPN IPVanish isn't a market leader but it's a reliable, safe, and strong performing VPN. What you'll get... 📱 Unlimited device protection

🔒 Verified no-logs policy

🛡️ Threat protection

🌍 3GB eSIM A two-year IPVanish plan starts at $2.19 per month ($52.56 up front pre-tax). There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kape Technologies

ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access, CyberGhost

Kape Technologies is a UK-based company owned by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi. It owns three major VPN providers – ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access (PIA), and CyberGhost.

It made headlines in 2021 when it bought ExpressVPN for nearly $1 billion. The purchase is still the highest sum ever paid for a business in the VPN industry.

Kape's first VPN acquisition was CyberGhost back in 2017. It then bought ZenMate VPN in 2018, later merging it with CyberGhost. It then acquired PIA in 2019.

Kape lists all three VPNs clearly on its website. However, Kape Technologies is not listed on the landing pages of each VPN's own site. Kape Technologies is mentioned in the privacy policies of all three providers.

There is an element of controversy surrounding Kape Technologies, and the company has somewhat of a checkered past. It was originally known as Crossrider, and specialized in SDKs and "ad-injectors."

Crossrider was accused of facilitating the injection of malware onto devices and its actions began to be viewed negatively.

This caught the attention of Google's security research team, and the University of California, Berkeley and Santa Barbara, who named Crossrider in a study investigating "the ad-injector ecosystem."

The company's reputation suffered, and it rebranded as Kape Technologies in 2018.

Teddy Sagi himself was convicted of fraud and bribery in 1996, serving five months in prison as a result. He was also named in the Panama Papers.

ExpressVPN's former CTO, Daniel Gericke, was charged in 2022 for his alleged involvement with Project Raven – a surveillance and hacking initiative on behalf of the UAE government. It is reported that ExpressVPN knew of Gericke's involvement when appointing him to his role, one he has since left.

Kape has presided over a number of redundancies, most notably at ExpressVPN. In March, 2025, it laid off an undisclosed number of employees. In July 2023 it let go approximately 12% of the ExpressVPN workforce – roughly 180 people.

Kape Technologies also owns the VPN review site vpnMentor.

In our testing, ExpressVPN has performed well and is a good choice for VPN beginners thanks to its easy-to-use apps.