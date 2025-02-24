NordLayer unveils next-gen browser for businesses

NordLayer has unveiled its next-generation enterprise browser, designed to feature enhanced security measures and control for businesses.

The browser comes from the same team behind the best VPN on the market, NordVPN, and channels years of experience developing tools to combat cyber threats.

With the launch expected imminently, you can join the waitlist now and secure your online security.

NordLayer: All round protection from a big name

What can the browser do?

NordLayer is already one of the best business VPNs around and the browser is a significant upgrade. It will help organizations navigate the cyber threats emerging due to the adoption of cloud-based workspaces such as Slack, and many employees using their own devices.

According to research, 50% of employees claim they can complete all of their work using a web browser, and 80% rely on one for most tasks due to the growing transition to the web – meaning protection is more important than ever.

The enterprise browser will provide defense against critical web-based threats, including phishing attacks, malware infiltration, unauthorized data sharing, and dangerous file transfer vulnerabilities.

There is centralized security control and advanced security policies will make browsing easier and safeguard sensitive data. Built-in security features, such as high-level observability and quicker incident response, will ensure stronger threat protection.

NordLayer helps eliminate risks associated with employees using their own devices for work as they will be protected by the browser and companies will also be able to reduce device management costs.

Network security will be simplified and employees can securely access their organization's resources through the browser alone. There is no need to install additional, and potentially invasive, security apps on their devices, ensuring a user-friendly experience.

(Image credit: Luis Alvarez / Getty Images)

What key capabilities can be expected from the NordLayer Enterprise Browser?

Enhanced security measures and more control: The solution will offer high-level observability and full-scale response features – all in one package.

The solution will offer high-level observability and full-scale response features – all in one package. A combination of ZTNA and SWG for a unified solution: Zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure web gateway (SWG) features will be merged into one solution and combined with NordLayer's security experience.

Zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure web gateway (SWG) features will be merged into one solution and combined with NordLayer's security experience. Data loss prevention (DLP): Controls for copy-paste functionality, camera, and microphone use, as well as the prevention of unauthorized downloads and uploads, will help protect sensitive company information.

Controls for copy-paste functionality, camera, and microphone use, as well as the prevention of unauthorized downloads and uploads, will help protect sensitive company information. Centralized control: The enterprise browser will allow CISOs and security teams to effortlessly establish and enforce advanced security policies for all users.

The enterprise browser will allow CISOs and security teams to effortlessly establish and enforce advanced security policies for all users. Support for business growth: Designed to scale with businesses, the browser will ensure security without disrupting workflows or compromising employee productivity.

"Introducing an enterprise browser is a natural progression for us. We’ve established a strong foundation in securing business networks, empowering organizations to protect and manage their traffic at the network level," said Donatas Tamelis, managing director at NordLayer.

"Over the past two years, we’ve already made strides in the browser security space with the launch of our browser extension. As enterprises increasingly depend on web applications, it’s clear that the browser has become a critical gateway – essential not just for productivity but also as a frontline for security."

"With the introduction of a full-fledged enterprise browser, CISOs and security teams will be able to control security settings in the browser, manage network access and segmentation, and observe users’ activity without interrupting them."