Nord Security brings VPN-style security to the world of eSIMs

Nord Security has announced the launch of new cybersecurity features for Saily. The eSIM service was created by the team behind one of the best VPNs, NordVPN, and this update brings VPN-style protection to travellers.

Features will be implemented on a network level, as well as helping to preserve data, making Saily the first wireless provider to introduce a layer of security to its offering.

Saily | Over 190 countries | $4.99

Saily is Nord Security's eSIM, allowing to roam and stay safe whilst travelling abroad. Saily offers flexible plans for over 190 countries, and has introduced new, VPN-style, security features. You can hide your true location, protecting your personal information, and limit mobile data use. Regional plans are available, with European and Asian plans starting at $4.99, and global plans starting at $8.99.

What features have been introduced?

The Virtual Location option allows users to change where they appear to be browsing from, hiding their true location from sites. By choosing their home location, users will be able to browse as if they were sat on the couch.

When enabled, Virtual Location will additionally route your traffic through one of NordVPN's servers, changing your IP address and virtual location, with 37 locations currently available.

Saily's ad blocker and web protection feature will reduce ads, block access to potentially malicious, or phishing, sites, and limit trackers. It is estimated this will save users up to 21% of mobile data as well as improving browsing security.

"Backed by NordVPN experience, we are pioneering an eSIM connection that adds a level of protection from cyberthreats without any additional apps," says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily. "We are setting a new standard for mobile connectivity – one that prioritizes security, privacy, and innovation."

It is worth noting that Saily doesn't offer the same protection as a VPN. For example your traffic and data is not encrypted, however it is when you use a VPN. If you want the best all round protection when you're abroad, we'd recommend using Saily alongside a VPN.

How to protect yourself

NordVPN's research reveals that 85% of travelers are worried they will get hacked while on vacation.

"Travel eSIMs reduce cybersecurity risks associated with unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks, but other risks persist," says Maknickas. "The new features were designed for travelers, enabling them to focus on exploring their destination while worrying less about cybersecurity risks."

All you have to do is download the Saily app and purchase any plan of your choosing. Security features will be available from the moment of plan activation until either you turn the features off or the data plan is exhausted.

(Image credit: Future)

What about travel VPNs?

Whilst they don't provide you with mobile data, having one of the best travel VPNs is another way to keep your data safe when abroad.

They will provide you with security and peace of mind when connecting to public Wi-Fi and browsing online while you are away from home. VPNs route your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel, preventing it from being accessed by hackers and third parties.

VPNs can be used to stream your favourite shows whilst you're travelling, meaning you won't have to miss a single episode. You should also make sure your travel VPN has a good range of servers and locations, enabling you to connect to a server in your home country.

NordVPN is our number one travel VPN, offering all round protection and great features from $2.99 per month. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for beginners, thanks to its class-leading privacy and simple interface – however it is more expensive at $4.99 per month. If you're on a budget, Surfshark is your best option. Plans start at $1.99 per month, it's the fastest VPN we've tested, and offers unlimited device protection.