These top VPNs are on sale this Memorial Day weekend – let's round up some great deals

U.S. Memorial Day 2025 is nearly upon us. Travel might be high on your agenda this holiday period, but have you considered the risks that come with it?

Whether you're travelling abroad, meeting friends and family, or just staying local, cybersecurity threats are never far away and the best VPNs are here to help.

AAA predicts over 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the weekend and a VPN is the perfect travel companion.

You might find yourself posting on social media, browsing the web away from home, or trying to find time to catch up on your favorite streaming shows. A VPN can help with all of this and there are some great deals and discounts to be found this Memorial Day.

Not every provider has a Memorial Day or holiday deal – ExpressVPN and Private Internet Access are noticeable absentees. But there are a few deals around, and we've collated some of the best.

Plus, some providers are throwing in a free eSIM with certain plans, ideal for if you want to secure your data when travelling abroad. Here's everything you need to know about Memorial Day's best VPN deals.

The best Memorial Day deal

Surfshark: the best 'cheap' deal

Surfshark sits at #2 on our best VPN list and is a brilliant cheap VPN. With speeds exceeding 950 Mbps in our testing, it's the fastest VPN out there and is perfect for streaming. Surfshark's apps are simple to use and you can protect as many devices as you like on one plan. The 2-year deal starts at $1.99 per month ($53.73 up front). There's 4 extra months of protection thrown in for free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark's spring sale sees it drop to the cheapest price it's been for a while, with the two-year plan working out at just $1.99 per month ($53.73 up front).

Surfshark is a fantastic VPN and sits at number two on our best VPN list. We rate it as the best cheap VPN and it's the fastest VPN we've tested – hitting speeds of over 950 Mbps.

This makes it one of the best streaming VPNs, and in our testing it unblocked all the major streaming sites with ease. So wherever you are this Memorial Day weekend, you should have no trouble accessing your favorite shows.

Surfshark's unlimited connections policy means you can protect as many devices as you like on one plan – everyone you see this weekend can benefit from VPN protection.

Surfshark has rock-solid privacy and security credentials and easy to use apps. You can even create a fake online alias thanks to its Alternative ID feature. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee and an extra four months of protection included for free.

(Image credit: Future)

The best VPN overall

NordVPN: the best VPN

NordVPN is our #1 rated VPN provider. It's fast, great for streaming, and boasts class-leading privacy. There's over 7,000 servers worldwide and protection for up to 10 devices. The 2-year plan works out at $3.39 per month ($81.36 up front). It includes a free 1 GB Saily eSIM and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN is the best VPN out there right now. It combines speed, features, privacy, and security, making it a superb all rounder. Plans start at $3.39 per month ($81.36 up front), with a 1 GB eSIM thrown in for free. 5 and 10 GB eSIMs are included with more expensive plans.

This deal isn't the cheapest we've seen Nord, but it's still a lower price than some of its competitors. What's great about this deal is the inclusion of a Saily eSIM.

Saily brings cybersecurity protection to the world of eSIMs. You can purchase mobile data for over 200 countries, enabling you to avoid nasty roaming charges or dodgy free public Wi-Fi. There's an ad and tracker blocker, plus Virtual Location allows you to hide your true location.

Like Surfshark, NordVPN is super fast and can exceed 950 Mbps. You can protect up to 10 devices on one plan and there's apps for all major platforms. It has some of the best streaming unblocking capabilities and there's over 7,000 servers worldwide.

More expensive plans included additional features such as Threat Protection Pro, the NordPass password manager, and NordProtect – an ID theft protection suite.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

The best VPN for privacy

Proton VPN: the best VPN for privacy

Proton VPN makes privacy its priority. It's a verified no-logging VPN and is very secure. Plus it boasts a host of anti-censorship features designed for those living with internet restrictions. It's very quick, has a load of features, and can protect up to 10 devices on one plan. $2.99 per month ($71.76 up front) for the 2-year plan is the cheapest we've seen it for a long time. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee and also one of the best free VPNs, Proton VPN Free.

Proton VPN is celebrating its anniversary with this great deal. At $2.99 per month ($71.76 up front), this is as cheap as Proton VPN has ever been.

There's no extra months or free eSIMs, but if privacy is your biggest concern, this deal isn't to be missed.

Protecting your privacy is Proton VPN's primary goal. It's a verified no-logs VPN, with a huge 12,000-strong server fleet. It's just as fast as NordVPN and Surfshark and has excellent streaming credentials.

Its apps aren't the simplest for beginners but the UI has recently had a shiny new update. Proton's real strength lies in its privacy. It offers a host of anti-censorship features specifically designed for those living under internet restrictions.

You can route your VPN traffic through two servers rather than one with Secure Core, and even access Proton VPN Free – one of the best free VPNs – without creating an account.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Other notable deals this Memorial Day

IPVanish: travel securely with a 3 GB eSIM

IPVanish isn't a VPN big hitter but has a holiday deal worth considering. The 2-year Advanced plan includes a free 3 GB eSIM, and some great features, for $3.29 per month ($85.97 up front). There's protection for an unlimited number of devices, award winning threat protection, and speeds of over 700 Mbps. IPVanish won't set the world alight, but it's a very solid VPN.

If you like the idea of a free eSIM, you might be interested in this deal from IPVanish. The 2-year "Advanced" plan is $3.29 per month ($78.96 up front) and comes with a free 3 GB eSIM.

This is cheaper than NordVPN Basic and you get more data. IPVanish can't quite match the big hitters, but it still offers some very decent features. There's VIPRE, an award winning threat protection, a QR code and link checker, cloud backup, a secure browser, and unlimited device protection.

As well as this, IPVanish boasts speeds of over 700 Mbps, a verified no-logs policy, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. So it's one to consider this Memorial Day.

PrivadoVPN: cheap and fast

PrivadoVPN is incredible value. The 2-year plan comes in at just $1.11 per month ($30 up front), with 3 extra months for free. It's not packed full of features, but if your main priority is streaming then it's one to look at. It's great at unblocking and is very quick. Server size is limited, but there's protection for 10 devices and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can't beat PrivadoVPN for price. The $1.11 per month ($30 up front) price tag has been here a while and it's incredible value. PrivadoVPN is very fast and could be for you if all you want to do is stream. There's P2P support and a 10 device connection limit.

It's not packed with features and you may experience difficulty with some of its apps. However, its free VPN, PrivadoVPN Free, is the best out there.

You're not going to get a lot of thrills with PrivadoVPN, but for the price it's hard to ignore.

Why might you need a VPN?

You might be wondering why you need a VPN this Memorial Day (and beyond).

VPNs protect your privacy – not anonymity. They encrypt your internet traffic and mask your IP address, keeping it hidden from third parties and hackers.

VPNs keep your data safe when browsing the web and some premium plans come with added threat protection features. These tools often include ad and tracker blockers and warn you about potential malware, scams, or viruses.

NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro was recently rated as the best VPN malware protection. Surfshark's antivirus and IPVanish's VIPRE are also both award winning.

(Image credit: Future)

Travel is often a big part of Memorial Day weekend, and you may find yourself away from home. If you're tempted to connect to free, public Wi-Fi, maybe in a hotel or airport, then a VPN can help.

Hackers can intercept these Wi-Fi networks and even set up their own fake hotspots, designed to steal your data when you connect to them. A VPN will hide your personal data, keeping it safe even if a hacker accesses it.

You may decide to use mobile data rather than free Wi-Fi. eSIMs are the perfect way to avoid nasty roaming charges. NordVPN and IPVanish include a free eSIM in their deals, with locations available worldwide.

Finally, a VPN is ideal for unblocking streaming sites. If you're away from home but can't miss your favorite show, connect to a server in your home country and stream away. The best streaming VPNs can unblock all major platforms, and as long as your internet is good, won't slow you down.

VPNs aren't for everyone but they might be for you. Just remember, they can't save you money on your Memorial Day flights!