What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?

More people than ever are suffering at the hands of internet censorship and the best VPNs are some of the most important tools used in the fightback.

4.8 billion people were affected by internet censorship in 2024 and this number is only expected to rise. But Proton VPN is taking a stand and, through its host of anti-censorship VPN features, is providing a lifeline to those in need.

So, what exactly are anti-censorship features and what tools does Proton VPN offer?

Proton VPN: fighting internet censorship

Proton VPN is making anti-censorship its mission. Packed with anti-censorship features, it's a vital tool for anyone looking to access a free and open internet. Its offers class-leading privacy and security, over 11,000 servers worldwide, and protection for up to 10 devices. The 2-year plan works out at $3.59 per month ($86.16 up front) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee plus an excellent free plan.

Firewalls, internet shutdowns, and social media bans

Internet censorship can come in many forms. Authoritarian governments can instruct internet service providers (ISPs) to block certain websites, limiting people's access to a free and open internet.

Undesirable IP addresses can also be blocked, and governments with more sophisticated censorship tools may use a state-controlled internet structure to restrict the internet.

Deep-packet inspection (DPI) is an expensive and lesser-seen method of blocking – but an effective one. DPI detects traffic that is attempting to bypass restrictions and subsequently blocks it.

Social media apps can be blocked, banned, or removed from app stores and X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, and Telegram are frequent targets of restrictions.

Governments can even go as far as shutting down the internet entirely or put hard-to-breach firewalls in place – such as the so-called "Great Firewall of China."

(Image credit: VectorSector/Shutterstock)

In December 2024, Russia disrupted the internet in several regions in a rumored test of its "sovereign internet structure." Censorship is also extremely prevalent in North Korea, Iraq, Belarus, and more – all of whom have some of the world's strictest VPN laws.

A majority of restrictions and censorship can be overcome one way or another, but some are trickier to bypass than others.

"The Great Firewall of China" is currently the most far-reaching and advanced blocking system in the world, and VPN success rate in the country can be inconsistent.

Evidence suggests that Proton VPN and the best China VPNs work well in the country, but this isn't the case 100% of the time.

The only restriction VPNs can't navigate is a total internet shutdown. If the lights go out, then not a lot can be done. The only way to access the internet in this scenario is through satellite phones or international SIM cards.

What are anti-censorship features?

Anti-censorship features are the tools VPNs, and others, use to bypass restrictions and enable people to access the internet freely and securely.

They are specifically designed to circumnavigate various blocking techniques and VPN providers who provide them are constantly attempting to stay one step ahead of governments to keep the internet accessible for users.

Anti-censorship features can include specific VPN protocols that obfuscate your data, making it seem like regular internet traffic. They can include secure servers to provide greater privacy and anonymity.

But they also involve removing barriers to VPN access, so as many people as possible can access the internet, providing as little information about themselves as possible.

Proton VPN recently released its 2024 anti-censorship report. It highlighted its work in fighting for a free and open internet and its dedicated anti-censorship features play a huge role in this.

Proton VPN's anti-censorship features

Stealth protocol

Proton VPN's Stealth protocol is a major part of its anti-censorship arsenal. Stealth utilises obfuscation and to mix your VPN traffic with regular internet traffic. This avoids internet filters and means your Proton VPN connection is almost completely untraceable.

Follow these steps to access Stealth on your device:

Android: tap ☰ → Settings → Advanced → Protocol and choose Stealth

Windows: tap ☰ Settings → Connection → Protocol and choose Stealth

iOS and iPadOS: tap Settings → Security options → Protocol and choose Stealth

macOS = click ProtonVPN in the macOS taskbar → Preferences → Connection → Protocol and select Stealth from the dropdown menu

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Alternative routing

Alternative routing only comes into play when Proton suspects, or knows, its services have been targeted by blocking – this is a rare occurrence.

The app will automatically detect any blockages and try alternative paths to reach Proton servers.

Alternative routing can require the use of third-party infrastructure and networks not controlled by Proton. Your data remains encrypted at all times but your IP address could be seen and therefore alternative routing is optional and can be turned off in settings.

Discrete app icon

Censorship can involve inspection of devices and users in countries where using a VPN can lead to fines or imprisonment need to be protected.

The discrete app feature allows users to disguise the Proton VPN app as an innocuous background app. However, this is only available on Android devices.

To change the icon, open the Proton VPN app and click the "settings" tab. Head to "general" and then "app icon." Select an innocent looking app icon, tap "change icon" if you're happy, and the app will now blend in.

This change doesn't hide the Android system's "VPN connected" notification or disable Proton VPN notifications. If you suspect you may be searched, disable notifications and disconnect from the VPN.

(Image credit: Proton VPN / Future)

Proton VPN Free

A free and open internet can't just be for those who can afford it and Proton VPN champions its commitment to this mission by offering Proton VPN Free.

It's one of the best free VPNs available, providing users access to private and secure servers with no data limits.

Speeds are impressive, it boasts a secure kill switch, and is downloadable on all major devices.

You can't select which server you connect to and only one device can be protected, but for those that need it most this isn't a major drawback.

Guest Mode

Further barriers are removed with Proton VPN's Guest Mode. Only available on Android, users no longer need to enter their details and create an account.

You can download the Proton VPN app and select "continue as guest" to connect to a server on the Proton VPN Free plan.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Downloadable from GitHub

Proton VPN Windows, macOS, Android, and Linux apps can all be downloaded from GitHub. This is a crucial step in still being able to access Proton VPN if the app is banned from app stores or the Proton VPN website is blocked. Its Android app is also available on F-Droid.

Browser extension

The Proton VPN browser extension is available to all users with a Proton VPN premium or free subscription but doesn't yet support Guest Mode.

Like other features, it serves as an alternative way to access Proton VPN if you can't download the regular VPN app.

The browser extension provides similar protection to the full app and your internet connection is encrypted.

The extension is available for Chromium-based browsers (such as Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge, Chromium, Opera, and Vivaldi) and Firefox-based browsers (including Firefox itself, LibreWolf, and Waterfox).

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Secure Core servers

Proton VPN has over 11,000 servers worldwide but also operates a selection of Secure Core servers.

These servers are wholly owned and operated by Proton and are located in countries with strong privacy laws such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Sweden.

When connected to Secure Core, your traffic is routed through two servers rather than one, meaning it is doubly encrypted.

Secure Core can be activated by clicking the padlock icon on Windows, Mac, and Linux devices or by sliding a switch on and off on iOS and Android devices.

63 Secure Core locations are available worldwide and your traffic is routed through one of the three secure core locations (Iceland, Switzerland, and Sweden).

(Image credit: Future)

Traffic is sent through Secure Core servers before the server in your chosen destination. In the event of the destination server being compromised, your data can only be traced back to the edge of the Secure Core network and not your origin – it is therefore far more difficult to discover your true IP address or location.

Secure Core can get congested and your internet speeds can suffer due to the fact your data is travelling further. But Secure Core provides an extra layer of security vital for those who are living under restrictions and the threat of censorship.

Whilst no provider can provide guaranteed 24/7 privacy, security, or anonymity, Proton VPN is leading the way in fighting censorship and providing access to a free and open internet to as many people as possible.

More anti-censorship features are on the way in 2025.