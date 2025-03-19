What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?

Features
By published

With features such as discreet icon and guest accounts, Proton VPN is bad news for censorship

The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
(Image credit: Rob Dobi via Getty Images)
Jump to:

More people than ever are suffering at the hands of internet censorship and the best VPNs are some of the most important tools used in the fightback.

4.8 billion people were affected by internet censorship in 2024 and this number is only expected to rise. But Proton VPN is taking a stand and, through its host of anti-censorship VPN features, is providing a lifeline to those in need.

So, what exactly are anti-censorship features and what tools does Proton VPN offer?

Proton VPN: fighting internet censorship$3.59 per month

Proton VPN: fighting internet censorship
Proton VPN is making anti-censorship its mission. Packed with anti-censorship features, it's a vital tool for anyone looking to access a free and open internet. Its offers class-leading privacy and security, over 11,000 servers worldwide, and protection for up to 10 devices. The 2-year plan works out at $3.59 per month ($86.16 up front) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee plus an excellent free plan.

View Deal

Firewalls, internet shutdowns, and social media bans

Internet censorship can come in many forms. Authoritarian governments can instruct internet service providers (ISPs) to block certain websites, limiting people's access to a free and open internet.

Undesirable IP addresses can also be blocked, and governments with more sophisticated censorship tools may use a state-controlled internet structure to restrict the internet.

Deep-packet inspection (DPI) is an expensive and lesser-seen method of blocking – but an effective one. DPI detects traffic that is attempting to bypass restrictions and subsequently blocks it.

Social media apps can be blocked, banned, or removed from app stores and X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, and Telegram are frequent targets of restrictions.

Governments can even go as far as shutting down the internet entirely or put hard-to-breach firewalls in place – such as the so-called "Great Firewall of China."

How to download a China VPN

(Image credit: VectorSector/Shutterstock)

In December 2024, Russia disrupted the internet in several regions in a rumored test of its "sovereign internet structure." Censorship is also extremely prevalent in North Korea, Iraq, Belarus, and more – all of whom have some of the world's strictest VPN laws.

A majority of restrictions and censorship can be overcome one way or another, but some are trickier to bypass than others.

"The Great Firewall of China" is currently the most far-reaching and advanced blocking system in the world, and VPN success rate in the country can be inconsistent.

Evidence suggests that Proton VPN and the best China VPNs work well in the country, but this isn't the case 100% of the time.

The only restriction VPNs can't navigate is a total internet shutdown. If the lights go out, then not a lot can be done. The only way to access the internet in this scenario is through satellite phones or international SIM cards.

What are anti-censorship features?

Anti-censorship features are the tools VPNs, and others, use to bypass restrictions and enable people to access the internet freely and securely.

They are specifically designed to circumnavigate various blocking techniques and VPN providers who provide them are constantly attempting to stay one step ahead of governments to keep the internet accessible for users.

Anti-censorship features can include specific VPN protocols that obfuscate your data, making it seem like regular internet traffic. They can include secure servers to provide greater privacy and anonymity.

But they also involve removing barriers to VPN access, so as many people as possible can access the internet, providing as little information about themselves as possible.

Proton VPN recently released its 2024 anti-censorship report. It highlighted its work in fighting for a free and open internet and its dedicated anti-censorship features play a huge role in this.

Proton VPN's anti-censorship features

Stealth protocol

Proton VPN's Stealth protocol is a major part of its anti-censorship arsenal. Stealth utilises obfuscation and to mix your VPN traffic with regular internet traffic. This avoids internet filters and means your Proton VPN connection is almost completely untraceable.

Follow these steps to access Stealth on your device:

  • Android: tap ☰ → Settings → Advanced → Protocol and choose Stealth
  • Windows: tap ☰ Settings → Connection → Protocol and choose Stealth
  • iOS and iPadOS: tap Settings → Security options → Protocol and choose Stealth
  • macOS = click ProtonVPN in the macOS taskbar → Preferences → Connection → Protocol and select Stealth from the dropdown menu

Proton VPN Stealth protocol logo

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Alternative routing

Alternative routing only comes into play when Proton suspects, or knows, its services have been targeted by blocking – this is a rare occurrence.

The app will automatically detect any blockages and try alternative paths to reach Proton servers.

Alternative routing can require the use of third-party infrastructure and networks not controlled by Proton. Your data remains encrypted at all times but your IP address could be seen and therefore alternative routing is optional and can be turned off in settings.

Discrete app icon

Censorship can involve inspection of devices and users in countries where using a VPN can lead to fines or imprisonment need to be protected.

The discrete app feature allows users to disguise the Proton VPN app as an innocuous background app. However, this is only available on Android devices.

To change the icon, open the Proton VPN app and click the "settings" tab. Head to "general" and then "app icon." Select an innocent looking app icon, tap "change icon" if you're happy, and the app will now blend in.

This change doesn't hide the Android system's "VPN connected" notification or disable Proton VPN notifications. If you suspect you may be searched, disable notifications and disconnect from the VPN.

Screenshots of Proton VPN's Discrete App icon feature

(Image credit: Proton VPN / Future)

Proton VPN Free

A free and open internet can't just be for those who can afford it and Proton VPN champions its commitment to this mission by offering Proton VPN Free.

It's one of the best free VPNs available, providing users access to private and secure servers with no data limits.

Speeds are impressive, it boasts a secure kill switch, and is downloadable on all major devices.

You can't select which server you connect to and only one device can be protected, but for those that need it most this isn't a major drawback.

Guest Mode

Further barriers are removed with Proton VPN's Guest Mode. Only available on Android, users no longer need to enter their details and create an account.

You can download the Proton VPN app and select "continue as guest" to connect to a server on the Proton VPN Free plan.

Proton VPN Guest mode

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Downloadable from GitHub

Proton VPN Windows, macOS, Android, and Linux apps can all be downloaded from GitHub. This is a crucial step in still being able to access Proton VPN if the app is banned from app stores or the Proton VPN website is blocked. Its Android app is also available on F-Droid.

Browser extension

The Proton VPN browser extension is available to all users with a Proton VPN premium or free subscription but doesn't yet support Guest Mode.

Like other features, it serves as an alternative way to access Proton VPN if you can't download the regular VPN app.

The browser extension provides similar protection to the full app and your internet connection is encrypted.

The extension is available for Chromium-based browsers (such as Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge, Chromium, Opera, and Vivaldi) and Firefox-based browsers (including Firefox itself, LibreWolf, and Waterfox).

Screenshot of Proton VPN browser extension in use

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Secure Core servers

Proton VPN has over 11,000 servers worldwide but also operates a selection of Secure Core servers.

These servers are wholly owned and operated by Proton and are located in countries with strong privacy laws such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Sweden.

When connected to Secure Core, your traffic is routed through two servers rather than one, meaning it is doubly encrypted.

Secure Core can be activated by clicking the padlock icon on Windows, Mac, and Linux devices or by sliding a switch on and off on iOS and Android devices.

63 Secure Core locations are available worldwide and your traffic is routed through one of the three secure core locations (Iceland, Switzerland, and Sweden).

Proton VPN's Secure Core features

(Image credit: Future)

Traffic is sent through Secure Core servers before the server in your chosen destination. In the event of the destination server being compromised, your data can only be traced back to the edge of the Secure Core network and not your origin – it is therefore far more difficult to discover your true IP address or location.

Secure Core can get congested and your internet speeds can suffer due to the fact your data is travelling further. But Secure Core provides an extra layer of security vital for those who are living under restrictions and the threat of censorship.

Whilst no provider can provide guaranteed 24/7 privacy, security, or anonymity, Proton VPN is leading the way in fighting censorship and providing access to a free and open internet to as many people as possible.

More anti-censorship features are on the way in 2025.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

George Phillips
George Phillips
Staff Writer

George is a Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, covering VPN, privacy, and cybersecurity news. He is especially interested in digital rights, censorship, data, and the interplay between cybersecurity and politics. Outside of work, George is passionate about music, Star Wars, and Karate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots
"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
Broken speech bubble on red background
New research shows 4.8 billion people affected by internet censorship in 2024
Cartoon of person holding a phone, with Wi-Fi symbol behind them
NordVPN launches NordWhisper – and government censorship should be scared
Graphic representation of Proton VPN&#039;s new Stealth protocol
Proton VPN Stealth protocol: what is it and why should you use it?
Pakistan flag depicted as key on keyboard
Pakistan's government introduces VPN permits to combat usage
Proton VPN free review
Proton VPN Free review
Latest in VPNs
ExpressVPN logo above mobile devices
ExpressVPN lays off undisclosed number of employees
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room
Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe
NordProtect logo on black background
NordVPN's NordProtect cyber insurance goes solo – and adds a key new feature
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots
"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
Chelsea Manning speaking at the NymVPN launch event
Chelsea Manning-backed NymVPN launches in bid to win the "censorship arms race"
Latest in Features
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
Casetify Bounce Suitcase
I ditched my Away Carry-On for a bright red suitcase made by a phone case brand, and I was shocked by how much I liked it
Astell and Kern HB1
I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
Half-Life 2 RTX
I just went back to Ravenholm in Half-Life 2 RTX — Nvidia’s new RTX remix tech makes it 10x more terrifying
a photo of a man in the gym with strong abs
It's not leg raises — try the 'dragon flag' exercise to strengthen your abs and hips instead
More about vpns
ExpressVPN logo above mobile devices

ExpressVPN lays off undisclosed number of employees
Encryption graphic

What is AES-256 encryption?
the ultimea nova s50 a black compact soundbar with LED on the front and a wired subwoofer is photographed on a black TV mount connected to a panasonic TV

I just tested a budget soundbar and subwoofer with Dolby Atmos — although it forgot that there’s more to life than surround sound
See more latest
Most Popular
The foot of the Casper Dream Hybrid, the best Casper mattress for most people
What is the Casper Dream mattress and should you buy it?
Encryption graphic
What is AES-256 encryption?
Casetify Bounce Suitcase
I ditched my Away Carry-On for a bright red suitcase made by a phone case brand, and I was shocked by how much I liked it
woman doing side plank exercise
Ditch sit-ups — strengthen and define your core with 1 dumbbell and this 5-move ab workout
Astell and Kern HB1
I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
a photo of a man in the gym with strong abs
It's not leg raises — try the 'dragon flag' exercise to strengthen your abs and hips instead
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
Half-Life 2 RTX
I just went back to Ravenholm in Half-Life 2 RTX — Nvidia’s new RTX remix tech makes it 10x more terrifying
The image shows the Helix Dawn mattress on a wooden bed frame against a white wall and on a geometrical rug
What is the Helix Dawn mattress and should you buy it?
Cartoon person protecting their information using ExpressVPN
What is ExpressVPN's ID Theft Insurance?