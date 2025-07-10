You won't see better deals until Black Friday – grab a VPN this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here and there's some sweet tech deals to be had. But have you thought about protecting that tech?

VPNs are great place to start. They're privacy tools that encrypt your data, shielding you, your device, and your personal information from hackers and third-parties.

To coincide with Amazon Prime Day's tech bargains, we've collated some VPN deals worth checking out. Not all the offers are specifically for Prime Day, but they're some of the best VPN deals out there right now and we're unlikely to see prices this low until Black Friday.

VPNs aren't for everyone, but if you're in the market for one, then there's a deal to suit you. There's an exclusive deal on our best VPN overall, some great cheap VPNs, and even a VPN router.

Let's run through some deals and see if they're right for you.

NordVPN

NordVPN Plus: the best VPN overall



Save 74%: This is a Tom's Guide exclusive deal, which gets you our #1 rated VPN overall, a $20 Amazon gift card, and 4 extra months of protection for free.

What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including Netflix

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 28 months protection for $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre-tax)

We rate NordVPN as the #1 VPN on the market right now. It's a brilliant all-rounder with super fast speeds, a range of features, and class-leading privacy and security – you can take a deep dive in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN's deal is one of the best this Prime Day, with a free Amazon gift card included for a limited time. Tom's Guide readers can benefit from an exclusive deal which includes a gift card plus four extra months of VPN protection for free.

The two-year NordVPN Plus plan is $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre tax), and includes a $20 Amazon gift card and the four extra months.

NordVPN Plus is a big step up from NordVPN Basic. For less than $1 a month more, you'll unlock a load of extra features, as well as the Amazon gift card – which isn't available with NordVPN Basic.

NordVPN Plus enables you to protect yourself from scams with Threat Protection Pro, alongside generating and storing secure passwords with NordPass, one of the best password managers.

(Image credit: Future)

Gift cards are delivered between 31 and 50 days after purchase, so you won't be able to spend them this Prime Day but they'll be ideal for Black Friday 2025.

All NordVPN plans come with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try NordVPN risk free. But you won't be able to claim your free gift card if you decide to apply for a refund.

This deal is available to subscribers in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Up to $50 Amazon gift cards are available on a variety of two-year plans. Check out our NordVPN prices and plans page for a detailed breakdown of what NordVPN offers in your region.

Surfshark

Surfshark Starter: try risk-free with a 7-day free trial



Save 87%: For its price and performance, Surfshark is hard to beat. It's super fast, great for streaming, and won't get much cheaper than this.



What you'll get...



• 7-day free trial

• Speeds of 950+ Mbps

• Streaming service unblocking, including Disney+

• Alternative ID

• Protection for unlimited devices

• Ad blocker

• Verified no-logs VPN

• Bypasser

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 27 months protection for $1.99 per month ($53.73 up front pre tax)

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN and the fastest VPN we've tested – this also makes it the best streaming VPN.

It's always one of the cheapest VPNs, but right now Surfshark can be yours for less than $2 per month. The two-year Surfshark Starter plan is $1.99 per month ($53.73 up front pre tax) and you'll also receive an extra three months of free VPN protection.

What's more, Surfshark has a 7-day free trial, allowing you to try before you buy. This trial is available on all subscription tiers and can be activated on three devices.

You will have to enter your card details but no money will be taken until the trial expires and you can cancel beforehand. All Surfshark plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can claim a refund later down the line.

With speeds of over 950 Mbps, Surfshark is lightning fast. As long as you have decent internet, you won't notice a performance drop off when using it.

It unblocked all streaming sites we threw at it, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. You can create a fake online persona with Alternative ID and Bypasser brings split tunneling to Mac – a rare feat for a VPN.

More expensive Surfshark plans include award-winning antivirus and the data removal service Incogni.

(Image credit: Future)

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN: Unbeatable price



Save 90%: PrivadoVPN's price is hard to beat. It can't quite compare to the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark, but you can get a solid VPN for just over $1 a month.



What you'll get...



• Unlimited data

• 10 simultaneous connections

• No-logs VPN

• Speeds of 950+ Mbps

• Streaming unblocking

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Leading free VPN

• 27 months of protection for $1.11 per month ($30 up front)

This isn't really a new deal for PrivadoVPN, having first launched last Black Friday. But it's never left and you can get a pretty good VPN for just over $1 a month.

The two-year plan is $1.11 per month ($30 up front) and comes with an additional three months protection for free.

PrivadoVPN can't quite match the VPN big hitters, but it's a secure, private, and reliable VPN with some nice features. The biggest pull is its price, you won't get another reputable VPN for this cheap.

Its server count isn't huge, with 300+ servers in 48 countries. But you can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously, make use of split tunneling, and benefit from speeds of 950+ Mbps.

There's also a very good free VPN – PrivadoVPN Free – which sits top of our best free VPN list.

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN Aircove

ExpressVPN Aircove: the best router with a built-in VPN Save 30%: ExpressVPN Aircove allows you to set up your own secure, and private, Wi-Fi network. The Wi-Fi 6 router comes pre-loaded with ExpressVPN software and is on sale this Amazon Prime Day.



What you'll get...



• Speeds of over 750 Mbps

• VPN protection for all connected devices

• Up to 5 device groups

• Threat Manager

• Parental controls

• Guest Network

• 24/7 live chat

• $131.03 for Aircove

• $117.23 for Aircove Go

VPNs are compatible with a large number of smart devices. There's apps for phones, laptops, tablets, and even Fire Sticks and Apple TVs.

But what if you want to protect all your other smart devices? The more smart devices you have in your home, the more vulnerable you are to cyberattacks. As well as this, smart devices collect a huge amount of personal data.

These devices may not natively support VPN apps but setting up a router VPN allows you to create your own secure, and private, Wi-Fi network – meaning VPN protection for every device in the house.

ExpressVPN is the best router VPN thanks to its Aircove and Aircove Go routers. They are easy to set up and install, come pre-loaded with ExpressVPN software, and are 30% off this Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Aircove is designed for use at home or in the office and is currently $131.03 on Amazon. Aircove Go is smaller and designed for travel and on-the-go protection. It's $117.23 on Amazon right now.

These are a little more expensive than regular Wi-Fi 6 routers. But if you're specifically after a secure router, with built-in VPN protection, the Aircove routers are a great choice.

We haven't seen Aircove this heavily discounted before – they were only 25% off last Prime Day.

New users will get one month's free ExpressVPN subscription when purchasing Aircove but you'll then need to subscribe to an additional ExpressVPN plan.

The two-year plan equates to the cheapest monthly price, costing $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front) and comes with four extra free months of protection.