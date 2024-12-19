Why Surfshark is the only leading VPN offering a real antivirus

We all know how important it is to protect yourself online. Threats and scammers are all over the internet, and there are a number of tools out there that can help defend your data, and keep your personal information safe.

The best VPNs and the best antivirus software are great places to start, but what if you could combine the two? Paying for a single VPN and antivirus package saves you money, and simplifies your internet security.

Many leading VPNs claim to offer some form of protection beyond encrypting your data, but Surfshark is the only one that offers real antivirus.

Surfshark One | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $2.49 per month

Surfshark One is great value, and includes an independently certified antivirus software. You get access to a super fast VPN, with protection for an unlimited number of devices., and there's even more protection with Alternative ID. The 2-year plan comes to $2.49 per month ($69.72 up front), plus you get four extra months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What's so good about Surfshark's antivirus?

We rank Surfshark at number two in our guide to the top VPN providers overall, and it offers a very good antivirus as well. The antivirus software protects you from downloading harmful files, as well as scanning your devices for threats.

The feature protects with three overlapping levels of defense. It begins with a traditional scan, and a large database of threats. You can schedule a full scan of their device, or opt for a quick one.

Any potentially dangerous code is sent to an online lab for analysis, and Surfshark sends out threat updates multiple times a day.

However, if you'd rather the company doesn't copy items from your system, then there isn't currently a way to opt-out.

Through its real-time protection, Surfshark constantly checks and protects vulnerable areas of your device, it can prevent installation of Potentially Unwanted Apps (PUAs), and also protects against botnets and fileless malware.

Apart from turning real-time protection on or off, customization is limited. However, unless you want to dive deep into the details, this shouldn't be a problem.

Don't just take our word for it

In the summer of 2024, Surfshark Antivirus was certified by AV-TEST, and issued it a "TOP PRODUCT" award.

AV-TEST is an independent antivirus tester, which evaluates and tests the quality of online security solutions.

Surfshark Antivirus was tested on Windows, and performance in three areas was rated. Protection shows test results involving protection against malware and other attacks. Performance shows how the tested product influenced the speed of the test systems. Usability shows if the tested product may cause negative impacts, like false positives and internet limitations.

Surfshark scored 6/6 for Protection, 5.5/6 for Performance, and 6/6 for Usability. As well as this, it scored 10/10 in an Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) test.

"People often click on suspicious links or download harmful files without realizing the risk. That’s why having a reliable antivirus is essential – it shields users from viruses and malware, enhancing their device security. The fact that Surfshark Antivirus not only meets industry standards but is also recognized as a top product by AV-TEST is incredibly reassuring. We’re committed to continually improving it to keep our users safe," said Nedas Kazlauskas, Antivirus Product Manager at Surfshark.

“We are especially pleased with a 100% detection rate against advanced 0-day malware attacks. Additionally, the top marks in the AV-TEST’s Usability category affirm our goal to provide online security that is both effective and easy to use. We are dedicated to ensuring that our users enjoy a seamless experience, free from complex settings and extensive training,” Kazlauskas added.

Antivirus is included in Surfshark's One and One+ plans only, and prices for the 2-year plan start out at $2.49 per month, and includes an extra four months of protection for free. There isn't a free trial on offer, but all Surfshark plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can claim a refund if you're not satisfied.

Surfshark One+ | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $3.99 per month

Surfshark One+ is Surfshark's top tier plan. It offers the highest level of protection, and includes everything you get with previous plans. The data removal service Incogni is included in this plan, and the tool scans data brokers for your data, and sends regular data removal requests. The 2-year plan works out at $3.99 per month ($111.72 up front), with 4 months extra protection included for free. You can see if it's right for you with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What else is Surfshark good at?

As well as coming in at number two on our best VPNs list, we rank Surfshark as the best cheap VPN, and it's the fastest VPN we've tested.

Prices for Surfshark start at just $1.99 per month, with the free extra four months included in all plans, as is the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark is incredibly quick, hitting speeds of over 950 Mbps when using WireGuard. What's even more impressive is, when using the traditionally slower OpenVPN, it hit speeds of 640 Mbps. So, whether you're browsing the web, or streaming your favourite shows, Surfshark is a great choice.

It's easy to use, and can protect an unlimited number of devices – although it is worth noting that antivirus protection is only available on up to five devices.

Other features include Alternative ID, and Alternative Number, for even more security, and subscribers to Surfshark One+ receive access to the data removal service Incogni.

Surfshark Starter | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $1.99 per month

If you're looking for a powerful, cheap provider, then Surfshark Starter is a great place to start. It's the fastest VPN we've tested, and is ideal for streaming. You can protect an unlimited number of devices, and there are over 3,000 servers worldwide. You don't get antivirus, Alternative ID, or Incogni with this tier, but if you're on a budget, you can't go wrong. The 2-year plan equates to $1.99 per month ($55.72 up front), and as with all other plans, you get 4 months extra protection for free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.