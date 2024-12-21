Surfshark's Alternative Number is the next logical step in online privacy

Giving out our personal phone number online is something almost all of us have done, and we seem to be reluctantly accepting of giving strangers access to this information.

Whether it's signing up for an account or online shopping, everything seems to ask for our number – and they don't even take us out for a drink.

Your phone number can be leaked, and this can lead to spam and cold calls, marketing texts. You're also at risk of even more malicious acts such as data leaks and identity theft, and this can leave us asking if there's a way to avoid this.

Well one of the best VPNs, Surfshark, and its Alternative Number feature might have the answer.

Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $1.99 per month

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN out there, for its combination of price and performance. Its super quick, the fastest VPN we've tested and is great for streaming. There's over 3,000 servers, it's easy to use, and you can protect an unlimited number of devices. Alternative ID is included with every plan, whilst Alternative Number is a paid add-on. The 2-year plan works out at $1.99 per month ($55.72 up front), with an extra 4 months of protection for free. You can see if it's right for you with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What is Alternative Number?

Alternative Number is a paid add-on, available for all of Surfshark's VPN plans. It is a "dummy" phone number that you can use in place of your real one.

It isn't just a string of random digits, the number actually works and allows you to receive messages and calls via the Surfshark app. It can be linked to your existing Surfshark Alternative ID – more on this later.

Outgoing calls can't be made, but you can reply to text messages and speak on the phone. For added security, you're able to change the number, for free, every 30 days.

A real bonus is the fact that Alternative Number works all over the world. If you travel a lot for work or are lucky enough to be constantly jetting off on holiday, no matter where you are, your phone number will stay protected.

There are some limitations to Alternative Number, the main being it only offers US numbers at this stage. It also doesn't support one-time passcodes or 2-factor authentication, and although you can reply to text messages, this capability is limited.

How to get Alternative Number

As mentioned, unlike Alternative ID, this feature is a paid add-on and costs $5 per month on top of your active Surfshark subscription.

Accessing the feature is simple. You'll want to head to your existing Surfshark account, click "Upgrade to Alternative Number" and then "Add to plan." Once you've paid for it, you're good to go!

How does it fit in with Alternative ID?

To generate an Alternative Number, you have to have an existing Alternative ID. Navigate to the Alternative ID tab, and if you haven't purchased the add-on, click "Upgrade." If you have, click "Start."

Surfshark's Alternative ID is a feature included in all plans and gives the power to generate a totally new online identity. It grants you a convincing full name, gender, age, home address, and even an email for the persona.

Using this tool minimises your online footprint, and protects your privacy, meaning you can sign up to websites or newsletters without the risk of your personal data being leaked or stolen.

To create your new identity, just click on the Alternative ID tab in your Surfshark browser extension or app, and press "Create." Details can be auto-generated or edited manually, and you re-generate as many times as you like.

You do have to link a real email address, and all emails sent to the fake address will be received in the real email's spam folder. But don't worry, the sender will have no idea what your real email address is, and this option can be turned off.

Alternative ID can be simply deleted and created over and over again, free for you to use it however it suits you.

What does Surfshark's VPN offer?

Surfshark's VPN is one of the best out there, and combines top-tier performance with unbelievable value.

It sits at number two on our best VPNs list, and number one for best cheap VPNs. It is the fastest VPN we've tested, reaching speeds of over 950 Mbps in our testing. This figure was hit using the speedy WireGuard protocol, but even when using the far slower OpenVPN protocol, Surfshark's speeds measured 640 Mbps – we think this is pretty amazing.

Thanks to its speeds, Surfshark is one of the best streaming VPNs, and can unblock all your favourite streaming services. There's over 3,000 servers in over 160 locations worldwide, so you'll be covered pretty much anywhere and the privacy is great.

If you have lots of devices, or want one plan for the whole family, Surfshark has you covered. It's unlimited simultaneous connections policy means all your devices will be protected, and there's a nice range of apps.

For a 2-year plan, Surfshark Starter works out at $1.99 per month, and you get all the benefits mentioned above. If you need antivirus protection on top of a VPN, you may want to consider Surfshark One at $2.49 per month. If you want everything Surfshark has to offer, plus the data removal service Incogni, then Surfshark One+ is $3.99 per month. All plans come with four additional months of protection for free, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.