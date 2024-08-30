What is the Saatva Zenhaven mattress and should you buy it in the Labor Day sales?

Saatva is renowned for its impressive suite of luxury mattresses, at the top of which sits the Classic, the handcrafted innerspring hybrid that we deem to be the best mattress for most types of sleeper. But there's plenty more to Saatva than the Classic.

The Saatva Zenhaven is a luxury organic latex mattress with a dual sided design to appeal to a variety of sleepers. Saatva's Labor Day sale take $400 off all sizes of the Zenhaven, bringing a queen down to $2,895 (was $3,295). This is the largest discount we’ve seen on the mattress since Memorial Day, so it’s well worth taking advantage of.

Not sure if this is the right mattress for you? This year's Labor Day mattress sales are live, with brands offering huge discounts off their best-selling beds. But first, let's take a closer look at the Zenhaven to see if it's the right fit for you this Labor Day.

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress: Overview

Pros Dual sided firmness

Enhanced lumbar support

Naturally cooling materials Cons Only 10" tall

$99 returns fee

We rate the Saatva Zenhaven as one of the best organic mattresses you can buy, although it does come with a hefty price tag. But still, if you’re looking for a high-quality durable organic mattress, this Saatva is hard to beat. The addition of two different sides to choose from also means that this mattress can cater to the vast majority of sleepers.

The Zenhaven is also a great choice for hot sleepers as latex is naturally breathable. Plus, the brand has added in perforations to encourage even more airflow. This is combined with organic wool and an organic cotton cover, keeping sleepers naturally cool and comfortable through the night.

It is surprisingly heavy though and not the thickest mattress on the market at only 10”. But for those who enjoy the bounce and pressure relief of latex, this should be a great fit, however you sleep.

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress: Price & trials

The Saatva Zenhaven currently has $400 off all sizes

Comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Regular Saatva sales usually range between $200-$300 off MSRP

Regular Saatva mattress sales mean you’ll usually get between $200-$300 off MSRP on Saatva mattresses, with the biggest discounts reserved for major sales events. So, it’s well worth taking advantage of the current discount that gives you $400 off all sizes, making a queen size mattress just $2,895 (was $3,295).

Buying a mattress from Saatva also entitles you to the brand’s industry-leading benefits. Along with a 365-night trial, you’ll also get a lifetime warranty in case anything goes wrong with the mattress.

There’s also free white glove delivery to a room of your choosing, along with free removal of your old mattress and foundation if required. There is, however, a $99 fee if you want to return the mattress.

Here’s the full price list of the mattress at full MSRP:

Twin: $1,995

$1,995 Twin XL: $2,195

$2,195 Full: $2,995

$2,995 Queen: $3,295

$3,295 King: $3,945

$3,945 Cal King: $3,945

$3,945 Split King: $4,390

$4,390 Upper-Flex King: $4,545

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress: from $1,995 $1,595 at Saatva

There’s $400 off the Saatva Zenhaven mattress in the Labor Day sales, taking a queen size mattress down to $2,895 (MSRP $3,295). You can also get $40 off a pair of pillows if you buy them at the same time.

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress: Design & materials

The Saatva Zenhaven is 10” high and has a dual sided design

The mattress uses GOLS certified ergonomic 5-zone natural latex

There’s also a breathable cotton cover and natural wool layer

The Saatva Zenhaven’s USP is the flippable, dual sided design, allowing sleepers to choose a side that’s most comfortable for their sleeping style. This means the design is replicated on both sides.

Starting at the top there’s an organic cotton quilted cover, with lumbar zone quilting in the center third for added lumbar support. The cover is also treated with the brand’s exclusive Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment that’s designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew. Underneath this is a layer of GOTS certified organic New Zealand wool to wick away moisture.

Next up is the ergonomic 5-zone ventilated natural latex, in either a luxury plush (4-5/10) or gentle firm (7-8/10) to provide pressure relief. The mattress is supported by a natural latex core to provide stability and structure.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress: Comfort & support

The Saatva Zenhaven is dual sided with a choice of firmness

Offers enhanced lumbar support and pressure relief

Excellent temperature regulation due to the naturally breathable materials used

The Zenhaven will suit a wide range of sleepers due to the fact that you can pick different sides depending on your sleeping style and body weight. The Luxury Plush side rates at 4-5 out of 10 and will suit side sleepers and lighter weight back sleepers, while the Gentle Firm rates at 7-8 out of 10 and will suit back and stomach sleepers.

However, those of a heavier weight (over 250lbs) may find the mattress too thin and might be better off looking at one of the best mattresses for heavy people .

In addition to the naturally cooling properties of ventilated latex, there's naturally breathable cotton and wool - so we'd expect temperature regulation to be reliable. However, the responsive sleep feel of latex could mean that there is some motion transfer but will likely be an excellent choice for combination sleepers who like to shift positions.

It’s also a great choice for those suffering with aches and pains, particularly lower back pain. Like the beds that feature in our best mattress for back pain , the Saatva Zenhaven has plenty of support for the lumbar region with enhanced lumbar support quilting in the cover and 5-zone latex for added pressure relief where it’s needed.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Saatva Zenhaven mattress if…

✅ You’re not sure what firmness will suit you: The dual sided Zenhaven will allow you to try out different firmness ratings to see which best suits your body weight and sleeping style.

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: There’s excellent airflow from the natural latex in the Saatva, along with a number of naturally breathable materials that combine to keep this mattress cool and comfortable throughout the night.

✅ You suffer with back pain: The zoned support and enhanced lumbar support of the latex layer will help to ease aches and pains, making this a good choice for back pain sufferers.

Don't buy the Saatva Zenhaven mattress if…

❌ You’re on a budget: Even with a $400 discount, this is still a premium mattress with a larger price tag.

❌ You want a deep mattress: The Zenhaven is only 10” thick, which is surprisingly shallow for a premium mattress.

❌ You want something easy to move around: Despite its slimmer profile, the Zenhaven is heavy and, even with two people, it’s quite hard to flip it around.

