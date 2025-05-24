These 3 Saatva mattresses will make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel — and they have $400 off in the Memorial Day sales

Popular US mattress brand Saatva is known for its handcrafted beds. We've tested a lot of them, and can attest to their luxury comfort and support: they're an excellent choice if you want to level-up your sleep space to resemble a top-tier hotel room.

So great news, then, that there's a $400 discount on all Saatva mattresses in the Memorial Day mattress sales this weekend, taking them back to Black-Friday prices.

Our in-house mattress experts and the wider testing team have been impressed by the quality and premium construction of all the Saatva mattresses we've slept on. We ranked the Classic as our best mattress of the year after awarding it a full five stars in our review, and we like the benefits you get at Saatva: a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery service.

But there are some other models to consider, too, if you're looking to recreate hotel luxury at home. These are the three top mattresses in the Saatva Memorial Day sale…

1. Saatva Classic mattress: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva

Our Saatva Classic mattress review team was so impressed with this luxury innerspring hybrid, they awarded it a full 5 out of 5 stars for the first time ever. We loved its excellent pressure relief and how supportive it is in all sleeping positions. Made of layers of foam and coils, it features Saatva's patented lumbar crown (which contributes to its great lower back support), a pillow-top, and has gold thread piping, adding to the luxury hotel bed feel. It doesn't sleep hot, and it's customizable too: you can choose between two heights and three firmness levels. The current $400 off discount is the best Saatva mattress sale we've seen recently for the Classic. It drops the MSRP of a twin from $1,399 to $999 while a queen will cost you $1,699 - that's $100 cheaper than it was in April. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (4.8/5 stars based on 4k+ reviews)

2. Saatva Rx mattress: twin was $1,999 now $1,599 at Saatva

The Rx is Saatva's luxury solution for sleepers who experience back and joint pain. A 15" hybrid, it features seven layers, including a memory foam lumbar crown, 1" of micro coils in between layers of high-density foam, 8" support coils and a Therapeutic Support Core layer. Our main Saatva Rx mattress review tester, who is a side/front sleeper with long-term back pain, found it offered a great balance of comfort and support, and saw a reduction in her lower back pain after four weeks of sleeping on it. We feel it's a great choice for back sleepers, too, but may be a little too firm for some lighter weight side sleepers. You can now get $400 off, which reduces the price of a twin from $1,999 to $1,599 while a queen size is priced at $2,999 (was $3,399). Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (4.7/5 based on 200+ reviews)