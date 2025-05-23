Want the 5-star Saatva Classic but have a smaller budget? 3 alternatives we recommend in Memorial Day sales

If you're looking for a new mattress this Memorial Day you've probably come across the Saatva Classic. And for good reason. This luxury hotel-style hybrid is our favorite mattress at Tom's Guide and with $400 off handcrafted mattresses at Saatva, now is the time to buy.

However, the Classic is one of the best luxury mattresses you can buy online which means it comes at a premium price tag. In the current Saatva mattress sale a queen is $1,699 (was $2,099) — although that does include a full year's trial, a forever warranty and free white glove delivery.

Having tested the Saatva Classic I think this mattress is worth the money. The support is exceptional and the high-quality build makes it an investment in your sleep health.

But if your budget doesn't stretch to the Classic, I've rounded up three of the best Saatva alternatives to browse in the Memorial Day mattress sale. They're not the all-round package of the Classic but they do offer a similar feel for less...

Is the Saatva Classic mattress worth it?

Short answer: yes. The Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've tested and it's held that position for a while now as nothing has been able to topple it.

We recently re-tested the Saatva Classic in a Luxury Firm feel and found it even better than we remembered. Consequently, we increased our testing scores for motion isolation and temperature regulation.

I'd been writing about the Saatva Classic mattress for over a year before I finally got a chance to test and let me say, my expectations were high.

The Saatva Classic not only met them but surpassed them, supporting the natural curve of my spine while cushioning my shoulders and hips. And the edge support is incredible — these are the strongest sides I've ever sat on.

If you have the budget for it, I think the Saatva Classic is absolutely worth the investment. The durable and high quality build means that while it's pricey, you should get many years of use out of it.

3 Saatva Classic alternatives to browse today

1. The WinkBed: twin was $1,149 now $849 at WinkBed

Like the Saatva Classic, the WinkBed is a luxury handcrafted mattress that focuses on support and is available in multiple firmness levels. It does come out on top in one key area: the WinkBed is available in a Plus option, for sleepers with a larger build. Overall, our WinkBed mattress review team found the Luxury Firm a close competitor of the Classic, although it lacked the stand-out performance scores of the Saatva (so you can expect more heat retention and weaker edges.) The $300 off WinkBed mattress sale is always running and it reduces a queen to $1,499 — $200 less than the Classic. Like Saatva, WinkBed offers a lifetime warranty, although only standard delivery is included and the trial lasts 120 nights. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★★ (9,000+ reviews)

2. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: twin $399 at DreamCloud

We often recommend the DreamCloud Hybrid as a budget-friendly alternative to the Classic mattress. I've got my hands on both and I can confirm that the quilted cover and firm spring support delivers similar full-body relief to the Saatva, as noted in our DreamCloud mattress review. It doesn't have the edge strength of the Saatva Classic (nor the luxury finish) and with just one medium-firm feel available, it's not as widely appealing as the Classic. However, a queen is exceptional value for money at $649 and comes with a full year's trial and lifetime warranty. If the Saatva Classic is our top-rated bed overall, the DreamCloud is our favorite mattress in a box. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)

