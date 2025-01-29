Boxed mattresses might have changed the sleep landscape, but Saatva prefers a traditional delivery method. Saatva mattresses don't come in a box, they're sent flat with free white glove delivery ensuring even the shipping process is luxurious.

We've tested a lot of mattresses at Tom's Guide and the Saatva Classic is currently our number one best mattress of this year. That's primarily due to its luxury sleep feel, exceptional support and range of customizations — but the convenient delivery method is definitely a bonus.

The Presidents' Day mattress sales are coming up soon and this has traditionally been a good time to buy a Saatva mattress. So if you're planning on investing in one of the best Saatva mattresses, this is what you can expect from delivery.

Do Saatva mattresses come in a box?

No, Saatva mattresses do not come in a box. While the best mattresses in a box offer a convenient delivery method, Saatva prefers to send its mattresses the traditional way: flat. All Saatva mattresses are shipped flat to your door, and as a bonus, Saatva's free white glove delivery service includes setup and old mattress removal.

(Image credit: Future)

White glove delivery isn't the only premium benefit you'll get with a Saatva mattress. All adult Saatva mattresses come with a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty, which are the gold-standard in the mattress market.

How are Saatva mattresses delivered?

Saatva mattresses are delivered flat, not rolled. This is the traditional mattress delivery method, but it does lack the ease of a bed in a box. However, Saatva complements its luxury service with free white glove delivery.

For a detailed breakdown of Saatva shipping, head to our explainer 'What is Saatva's free white glove delivery service?', but for now, let's explore the most important aspects of this delivery method.

Delivery to your room of choice

One of the major disadvantages of flat delivery is that mattresses are hard to maneuver, and getting the bed from your door to your room can be tricky. Saatva's white glove shipping navigates this issue by having a delivery team carry the mattress to the room of your choice.

Installation and setup

Once your Saatva mattress has made it to your room, Saatva's delivery team will get it setup on your bed frame. They'll also remove any boxes and packaging, for convenience. The only thing they won't do is make the bed.

(Image credit: Future)

Old mattress removal

Saatva also offers free old mattress removal. The delivery team will take your old mattress and dispose of it according to the laws in your state. (This is an optional service, in case you want to keep your previous bed.)

Why Saatva ships its mattresses flat

A boxed mattress has to be compressed and rolled in order to fit in that box. Saatva claims that the luxury materials used in the its mattresses aren't suitable for this compression, which is why they need to be delivered flat.

Mattresses in a box are easy to store, but Saatva makes its mattresses to order, which negates the need for storage space in a warehouse. Keeping a mattress rolled up for too long can cause the material to degrade, so reliable bed in a box brands don't keep compressed mattresses hanging around (and you should unbox a mattress as soon as possible after delivery.)

At Tom's Guide we've tested a range of both mattresses in a box and traditional mattresses, and we've found plenty of benefits in both methods. Our guide to mattresses in a box vs traditional mattresses in a box can help you explore which option suits you.

The Saatva Classic has long been rated the best hybrid mattress by our review team — we recently retested it and confirmed it's even better than remembered. You can learn more in our Saatva Classic Mattress review, but the headlines are that this luxury mattress offers exceptional support and pressure relief, with three firmness levels and two heights to suit almost every sleep style.