Saatva is one of our favorite premium American sleep brands, making luxurious mattresses and hotel quality bedding for the home, and now Saatva has entered the Murphy Bed mattress market.

The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is a 10-inch hybrid (spring and foam) model designed with a medium feel that should suit the different sleep needs of your overnight guests.

We've tested several Saatva mattresses over the last five years and have included two of them in our guide to the highest-rated mattresses of 2025 thanks to their excellent build quality, durability, and a great mix of support versus comfort.

Here we're exploring the build, price and features of the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress to help you decide whether it's a good fit for you or not. It's $300 off right now but (based on past holiday sales) we could see the price drop by an extra $100 in this year's Memorial Day mattress sales in late May. Here's what you need to know...

Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress: from $899 at Saatva

This specialist mattress comes in three sizes: twin (MSRP $899), full (MSRP $1,399) and queen (MSRP $1,499). It's rare to find any discounts on Saatva mattresses priced under $1,000, but right now you can save $200 on the full and queen size Saatva Murphy Bed mattress. There's a good chance this discount will jump to $400 off in major holiday sales this year, making those the best time to buy.

Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress: Key summary

10" hybrid mattress available in twin, full and queen sizes

Prices start from $899 (MSRP)

Comes with a year's mattress trial and lifetime warranty

Free mattress White Glove Delivery (includes installation)

Murphy Beds are often associated with convenience, rather than comfort. But if you live somewhere where space comes at a premium, these foldable designs might be the best way to add better sleep to your home.

And with the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress, even the smallest sleep spaces can receive a dose of luxury.

Measuring just 10-inches high, the Murphy Bed Mattress lacks the sumptuous build of other Saatva designs. Plus, it only comes in one feel, which Saatva describes as "medium."

Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress: specs Type: Hybrid

Height: 10"

Feel: Medium

Dimensions: 38" x 75" (twin), 54" x 75" (full), 60" x 80" (queen)

Weight: 45lbs (twin), 58lbs (full), 70lbs (queen)

Weight capacity: Up to 300lbs per sleeper

Price: from $899 at Saatva

However, the Murphy Bed Mattress features Saatva's patented Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire for superior back support, with foam railings to ensure if you're short on space, the strong sides of the Murphy Mattress can act as a makeshift chair.

And it doesn't lack the luxury touches we associate with Saatva, as the hand tufted finish both looks good and increases the durability of the mattress.

Overall, if you need a mattress for your Murphy bed frame and you have ample budget, the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress ensures a small space have to doesn't mean scrimping on comfort.

Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress: Prices and deals

The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is the cheapest adult mattress in the Saatva line-up. However, the price tag is closer to some of the best luxury mattresses than our favorite budget beds.

A queen Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress has an MSRP of $1,499 but sizes are limited. Currently, only twin, full and queen Murphy Mattresses are available.

We expect to see the Murphy Bed Mattress included in most Saatva mattress sales, with the caveat only full and queen sizes are likely to be discounted. (The smaller twin size doesn't cross the $1,000 price bracket Saatva generally requires to qualify for a deal.)

We're happy Saatva has included its usual exceptional benefits with the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress. Some sleep brands reserve the best extras for the top-line mattresses, but you'll still get Saatva's signature 365-night trial and lifetime warranty with the Murphy Bed.

In addition, Saatva provides free white glove delivery. Someone will come to your home, set up your new mattress and even remove your old one. If it's your first time using a Murphy Bed, this is a particular benefit.

Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress: Prices

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size MSRP Frequent sale price ($200 off) Twin $899 N/A Full $1,399 $1,199 Queen $1,499 $1,299

Customer, forum and expert opinions

The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is a recent addition to the Saatva mattress line-up so there's not much in the way of reviews just yet. Which is to say, there aren't any. We'll update you once reviews start rolling in.

The closest match to the Murphy Bed is the Memory Foam Mattress from Saatva. We awarded this bed five stars in our Saatva Memory Foam Mattress review and described is as "firm, cool and supportive."

We did note that mattress wasn't particularly plush and we're expecting something similar from the Murphy Bed.

However, the Saatva Memory Foam Mattress has 4.8 stars from 190+ reviews at Saatva, with customers praising its pain relief and support.

Design, comfort, support

The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is a 10-inch hybrid featuring Saatva's signature support-focused build.

An organic cotton cover is quilted with comfort foams to provide instant pressure relief, while the hand tufted finish is meant to improve durability — even if the mattress is stored upright for long periods.

Beneath sits a layer of dense memory foam to provide body cushioning, followed by a layer of transition foam. This enhances comfort and should increase the lifespan of the mattress.

Next comes the coil layer. At eight inches high and with Saatva's patented Lumbar Zone Spinal Wire, this core support echoes the spring base of the Saatva Classic aka the best hybrid mattress we've tested.

A high density foam railing is used around the edge of the springs to add strength to the sides, while a fiber pad base improves temperature regulation and helps keep the hand tufting in place.

Saatva claims the Murphy Bed Mattress has a 'medium' feel to suit "a wide range of sleep preferences."

Medium to medium-firm mattresses tend to act as good all-rounders, so we think this is accurate. And having tested several of the best Saatva mattresses, we've found this brand usually true to life when estimating feel.

However, mattress firmness is subjective and we think some side sleepers might find the thinner foams of the Murphy Bed Mattress lacking in pressure relief (particularly for lightweight side sleepers.)

Back sleepers, on the other hand, are likely to appreciate the Murphy Mattress' blend of support and comfort. We also think it will suit combi-sleepers who cycle through several sleep positions in one night.

Saatva tends to excel at strong edge support (we awarded this performance factor five stars in our Saatva Classic Mattress review.) If a lack of space means your Murphy Bed sometimes has to moonlight as a chair, we think you'll feel comfortable sitting on the sides.

Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress: Expert summary

The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is a luxury purchase for a bed frame type often overlooked by sleep brands. It has the Saatva credentials — supportive feel and luxury finish — in a thinner build with a design focused on durability.

The medium feel is likely to suit the majority of sleep styles (although lightweight side sleepers might prefer something plusher.) If you want to treat your guests, the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is a considerate choice.

It's also suitable as an everyday mattress, for those who lack the space for a permanent bed frame. However, if you have the means to upgrade, we recommend investing in one of Saatva's standard designs.

But the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress fills a specific need and we suspect it does so very well.

Buy the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress if...

✅ You want luxury but don’t have the space: A small living space no longer means you can’t indulge in sleep luxury. The Murphy bed features the hand finished comfort of a Saatva mattress, ready to fold away.

✅ You're always on the move: Whether you’re a frequent traveler (or just love to redecorate) sometimes a mattress needs to go into storage. The Murphy Mattress has been designed to withstand upright storage, so it’s just as comfortable when you get home as it was when you left.

✅ You have regular guests: A Murphy bed is often perfect for a spare room and if you want to treat your frequent houseguests right, the Saatva Mattress is likely to be a crowd pleaser.

Don't buy the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress if...

❌ You’re looking for a long-term sleep solution: At 10 inches tall, the Murphy bed should be support an adult body, but don’t expect the durability of Saatva’s main mattress collection.

❌ You have an adjustable bed base: Adjustable bed bases can relieve aches and even stop snoring, but the Murphy mattress isn’t compatible with these frames. The DreamCloud adjustable bundle is an affordable alternative (opt for the DreamCloud Premium mattress for a Saatva-esque performance.)

❌ You have the space and money to upgrade: The Saatva Murphy bed fills a niche, offering a luxury mattress for an often overlooked space. But if you can, we recommend spending more to upgrade to the superior comfort of the Saatva Classic, our top rated mattress.