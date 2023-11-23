Found! The 7 best Black Friday mattress topper sales to give you new bed feels for less

If you want to give your bed an immediate refresh but your finances don’t quite stretch to a brand new mattress, a mattress topper is the next best thing. The best mattress toppers can transform your comfort levels, wick away heat, and provide pressure relieving support to achy joints.

While we’ll always encourage you to buy the best mattress your finances will allow, a new mattress topper is a much more cost-effective way to enhance your sleep experience without buying a full-blown bed. Although the Back Friday mattress sales are in full swing, mattress topper sales can be more elusive. However, we’ve managed to round up some of the best discounts on bed toppers, including a deal which knocks 25% off a Helix Plush Topper , reducing the starting price to $81.80.

All the mattress toppers have a starting price of under $200, and are from well-known, trusted brands whose sleep products we’ve tried, tested, and loved. Scroll down to find our pick of the best offers on toppers that will help you save big this Black Friday.

Helix Plush Mattress Topper: from $109 $81.80 at Helix Sleep It may be just 1.5” thick, but this thin mattress topper can still give your bed that luxury hotel feel thanks to Helix’s trademarked Revoloft Cluster fiberfill. The plush topper provides the comfort of the top-rated brand’s mattresses for just a fraction of the price, and it’s machine-washable, too. If your current bed tends to trap heat, the topper’s breathable materials will reduce hot spots to keep you cool. However, if you're a stomach or front sleeper, or have a heavier-than-average build, you may want to opt for something firmer. The 25% off Black Friday sale has reduced a twin bed topper to $81.80, and a queen size down to $96.80 (MSRP:$129). Extras include a 100-night trial, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Turmerry Organic Latex Mattress Topper: from $150 $99 at Turmerry A premium product such as Latex usually comes with a premium price tag, but Turmerry has knocked 34% off their Latex Mattress Topper. Not only is this an excellent deal, it also gives you the chance to experience the durability of this hypoallergenic material without splurging on an entire new latex mattress. This 100% natural topper comes in four firmness levels (soft, medium, firm, and extra firm), and provides zoned pain relief in the shoulders, hips, and back. Hot sleepers should be a little wary, however, as we found it did find it sleeps slightly warm. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 5-year warranty.

Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper: $149 $119.96 at Viscosoft In our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review , our testers praised the gel-infused memory foam topper for its excellent cooling properties, supportive cushioning and washable pillow-top layer. Our reviewers were also impressed with its motion isolation, making the mattress perfect couples not wanting to be disturbed by their partner’s tossing and turning. While its soothing softness will benefit side and back sleepers, stomach sleepers may want to look for something firmer. Now on sale for 20% off this Black Friday, you can experience the plush, pressure-relieving topper for as low as $119.96, with a queen size reduced to $159.96 (was $199.95). It comes in 7 sizes (including California king and queen short), and has two thickness options: 3” or 4” (3” is cheaper). On top of its great value price tag, it also comes with a 5-year warranty, free delivery, and a 90-day sleep trial.

Pro Mattress Topper: $245 $160 at Bear Mattress The fiberglass-free Pro Mattress Topper is Bear Mattress’s only bed topper, and uses plush memory foam for pressure relief. Like the best memory foam mattress toppers, this one is designed for side and combination sleepers, the topper is ideal for those wanting to soften a firm mattress. It is also hypoallergenic, and has a removable easy-to-clean cover made from breathable materials for a cool night’s sleep. Currently, you can get 35% off your topper with the code BLACKFRIDAY, with a queen reduced to $225 (down from $345). Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Nolah Mattress Topper: $299 $194 at Nolah Mattress Nolah uses the same trademarked AirFoam technology in their Nolah Mattress Topper as they do in their mattresses, so you can experience their bed’s comfort and support for less. Designed to relieve your pressure points and soothe joints, this topper is a perfect addition to your mattress if you suffer with back pain. You can also customise it to fit your build or sleeping styles as it comes in two firmness levels: plush or medium firm. Hot sleepers should also stay cool and dry thanks to its heat-dissipating foam and an organic, breathable cover that wicks away moisture. Currently, you can save $175 on a king size, and score a queen size for $292 (was $449). Extras include free shipping and a 10-year warrant, but the downside is that it doesn’t come with a sleep trial.

TEMPUR-Adapt® Topper: from $319 $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic is a luxury sleep brand known for creating mattresses that provide supremem pressure relief thanks to its NASA-developed memory foam -- and its topper gives you the comfort of their luxe beds for a fraction of the price. Our Tempur-Adapt Topper review scored awarded the topper a high score for its ultra-plush pressure relief, but those who sleep warm may want something cooler. Right now, you can get a topper for 40% off, with a queen size down to $251 down from $419. It also comes with a 10-year warranty and free shipping, but doesn't come with a sleep trial.

MOLECULE CopperWELL Topper: from $179.99 $125.99 at Molecule In our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review, we felt this topper's star quality lied in its excellent temperature regulation thanks to the cooling properties of its copper gel-infused memory foam. It is also designed for plush zoned support, offering pressure relief ideal for side sleepers' shoulders, hips and knees. Some sleepers may want something firmer, but those who appreciate plush softness will enjoy the relief it provides. With the code BFCM2023. you can now get 30% off, reducing a queen size to $174.99 down from $249.99. the topper comes with a 5-year limited warranty, free shipping and returns, and a 30-night trial (which may be too short a timespan to adjust).

