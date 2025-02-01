Samsung Galaxy Fit3 vs Fitbit Inspire 3: Which budget fitness tracker wins?

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best budget fitness tracker we've tested. However, at just over two years old, it's not the spryest horse in the stable these days. Also, with Google winding down various Fitbit product lines, we have no clue whether or not will see a Fitbit Inspire 4.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 just launched in the U.S. this winter (though it was first announced in February 2024). A paired-down version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with most of the same fitness and holistic features (but none of the smarts or apps support), it has the makings of a top-tier competitor, and a super-tempting launch price to boot ($59).

We're still testing Samsung's latest tracker, but based on my first impressions, here's how the Fitbit Inspire 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Fit3 stack up across five crucial categories including price, compatibility, design, health/fitness tech and battery life.

Galaxy Fit3 vs Fitbit Inspire 3: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Fitbit Inspire 3 Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Price $99 $59 Launch date Fall 2022 Winter 2024 Weight 17.7 g 36.8 g Dimensions 39.4 x 18.5 x 11.7 mm 42.9 x 28.8 x 9.9 mm Screen size and type 0.7-inch AMOLED 1.6-inch AMOLED Battery life Up to 10 days Up to 13 days Health sensors Heart rate, Blood ox, Skin temp, Accelerometer Heart rate, Blood ox, Skin temp, Accelerometer, Barometer Onboard GPS? No No NFC payments? No No Water resistance 50 meters 50 meters

The Fitbit Inspire 3 made its debut in fall 2022 with a launch price of $99. Though it still retails for that same price nearly 2.5 years later, it also goes on sale fairly frequently for between $10 and $20 off. For instance, Amazon has it for $89 as of writing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 was announced in Winter 2024 but didn't become available in the U.S. until January 2025. The launch price is $59, though I've already seen it listed for less on Amazon, similar to the Fitbit.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Galaxy Fit3 vs Fitbit Inspire 3: Phone compatibility

This one is pretty cut and dry. The Fitbit app plays nicely on both iPhone and Android smartphones while the Samsung Health app is Android only. You'll also need to be running Android 10 or higher to sync the Samsung Galaxy Fit3.

It's also not crystal clear whether one of the latest Samsung Galaxy phones is required to fully unlock all of the Fit3's health features, namely, the advanced sleep-tracking insights. I've reached out to Samsung for clarification on the matter and will update this section when I know more.

Winner: Fitbit Inspire 3

Galaxy Fit3 vs Fitbit Inspire 3: Design and usability

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 has more than than twice the screen real estate of the Fitbit Inspire 3 along with a brighter maximum output that makes it much easier to view in direct daylight.

While the Fitbit is thicker than the Samsung, the device's overall footprint is considerably smaller. The Inspire 3 is also roughly half the weight of the Fit3, making it a comfier and stealthier option for fitness tracking.

Both fitness trackers offer 50 meters of water resistance but the Galaxy Fit3 has a slightly more impressive build thanks to its metal bezel (the Inspire 3 case is all plastic).

While the Fitbit has two haptic buttons on either side of the case, the Samsung has a single physical button. Both screens are touch-sensitive but I find the Galaxy Fit3's display easier to navigate thanks to its size; it also seems more responsive to nuanced touch. Overall, this gives the Samsung tracker better usability than the Fitbit.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Galaxy Fit3 vs Fitbit Inspire 3: Fitness and health tracking

You get similar sets of holistic sensors on both the Inspire 3 and Fit3, including the ability to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, body temperature, physical movement and respiratory rate.

Neither device has an onboard GPS for location tracking, so, if you're going for a run, walk or bike ride while wearing either, you'll need to bring your phone along. For hikers and anyone who loves mountain recreation, only the Fit3 has an onboard barometer to report elevation data.

Google recently expanded the number of activities that can be tracked with the Inspire 3 to 40+ but it still doesn't come close to matching Samsung's list of 100-plus compatible workout types. For example, I can track snowboarding with the Samsung but not the Fitbit.

But when it comes to basic workout tracking, like keeping tabs on walks and jogs, which device is more reliable? Earlier this week, I tracked a walk with the Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Galaxy Fit3 and the Samsung wearable proved superior, at least, in accurately measuring steps and distance.

In addition to fitness tracking, both of these devices offer lots of tools to help you improve your sleep quality, maximize workout recovery and even train for a goal. The difference is that Fitbit places some of its best insights behind its Fitbit Premium paywall ($9.99 a month or $79.99 for the year) and Samsung doesn't.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Galaxy Fit3 vs Fitbit Inspire 3: Battery life

The Fitbit Inspire 3 lasts roughly 10 days between charges, which is very good given its diminutive size, while Samsung says that the Galaxy Fit3 can last just shy of two weeks per charge. I'm still testing those claims, but thus far, they seem to check out.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Which fitness tracker wins?

For Android smartphone users, the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is the clear choice over the Fitbit Inspire 3 with better battery life, similar health features without a paywall, a greater range of trackable workout types and a larger display that's easier to use.

However, the Fitbit Inspire 3 remains the better option for iPhone users simply because the Galaxy Fit3 is incompatible with iOS. However, those craving Samsung's larger display and cheaper price tag may want to check out the Amazfit Band7, instead.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy Fit3