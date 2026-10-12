I love running outdoors, but when you live in a busy city it comes with a few perils. That's where bone conduction headphones come into the picture. They leave your ears free so you can hear all of your surroundings, whether it's a speeding car or an unpredictable cyclist.

Shokz makes the best bone conduction headphones we've tested and right now Shokz is taking 5% off sitewide via coupon code "SHOKZPDTG5". The coupon is valid throughout the month of October. As a Shokz fan myself, I recommend the OpenRun Air 2 for $123 via the aforementioned coupon code. They're lightweight, provide a secure fit, and let you enjoy your workouts while staying aware of your surroundings. Below I've rounded up three of our favorite Shokz headphones.

Best Shokz Deals