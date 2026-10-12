Huge sitewide Shokz sale: save 5% on our top bone conduction headphones
A must-have accessory for your outdoor runs
I love running outdoors, but when you live in a busy city it comes with a few perils. That's where bone conduction headphones come into the picture. They leave your ears free so you can hear all of your surroundings, whether it's a speeding car or an unpredictable cyclist.
Shokz makes the best bone conduction headphones we've tested and right now Shokz is taking 5% off sitewide via coupon code "SHOKZPDTG5". The coupon is valid throughout the month of October. As a Shokz fan myself, I recommend the OpenRun Air 2 for $123 via the aforementioned coupon code. They're lightweight, provide a secure fit, and let you enjoy your workouts while staying aware of your surroundings. Below I've rounded up three of our favorite Shokz headphones.
Quick Links
- shop all Shokz headphones
- Shokz OpenRun Air 2: was $129 now $123 via "SHOKZPDTG5"
- Shokz OpenFit Air 2: was $129 now $123 via "SHOKZPDTG5"
- Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179 now $170 via "SHOKZPDTG5"
Best Shokz Deals
The Shokz OpenRun Air 2 have been my go-to running headphones for all of my outdoor runs. I love how they sit right outside my ears so I can hear my music and still be aware of my surrounding. The headphones feel like they vibrate when you blast the music to high levels, but they're otherwise an essential gym bag gadget. Note: Use coupon "SHOKZPDTG5" at checkout to get this price.
The Shokz OpenFit Air 2 improve on the original with a better fit, longer battery life, and better sound quality. They’re a good, affordable open option and we especially like how light they are to wear. In our Shokz OpenFit Air 2 review, we said they're an excellent pair of budget open headphones. Note: Use coupon "SHOKZPDTG5" at checkout to get this price.
When it comes to bone conduction headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are the ones you get when you want the most impressive sound quality. In our Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review, we called them our preferred running headphones due to their excellent fit, open design, and good sound. Note: Use coupon "SHOKZPDTG5" at checkout to get this price.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.