Walmart is selling a certified organic mattress for just $527 — don't miss this!

Organic mattresses are known for both their high-quality materials and expensive price tags, but Walmart's latest deal has made getting a more eco-friendly night's sleep more affordable. Currently, you can save over10% on the Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid Mattress at Walmart, with a queen reduced to $762 (was $847).

Allswell Home creates some of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers tight budget, and this Dunlop latex mattress is perfect for people wanting a certified-organic, non-toxic mattress on a budget. The inclusion of breathable materials (latex, cotton) also bode well for hot sleepers, with the mattress boasting a moisture-wicking organic cotton cover and steel coils to boost airflow as well as to provide support and pressure relief.

While the sleep trial and warranty aren't as generous as you'd find with other, more expensive organic beds (there's free 90-day returns but no official sleep trial), this is still one of the cheapest mattress sales you'll find on a fully certified organic mattress, so we recommend taking advantage while the deal is still live.

The Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid Mattress:

Was: from $587

Now: from $527

Saving: up to $100 at Walmart

Allswell is known for making some of the best cheap mattresses on the market, with their signature Allswell Mattress being praised for its fantastic value in our Allswell Mattress review. The Allswell Organic 12"Hybrid Mattress may not be the cheapest of their line-up, but for an organic latex hybrid, the value is outstanding. It has a lot of same organic certifications as premium mattresses, including Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified Dunlop latex and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton and wool. There's also a tier of 98% recycled steel coils for zoned support at the knees and lower back. While we haven't had a chance to test the mattress for ourselves, the non-toxic, hypoallergenic are all breathable, so we would definitely recommend this mattress to hot sleepers. Dunlop latex tends to be firm and supportive, while the steel coils add an additional support layer, so we would also view this as a good mattress for back pain and stomach sleepers. However, it may not be soft enough for some side and lightweight sleepers. Benefits: Free shipping | 90-day returns | 10-year warranty



Price History: Walmarts's discounts on the Allswell Mattress range aren't that frequent, so the current 10% off deal is a rarity and gets you a queen size for $762.00 (was $847). The MSRP has also dropped, as the starting price used to be $747 (now $587). This is an excellent price for an organic mattress, where queen size beds normally cost over $1,199.

Do latex mattresses sleep hot?

There seems to a misconception that latex mattresses sleep warm, but this isn't the case. Latex is actually naturally breathable, and while they aren't designed to cool you down like the a proper cooling mattress would, they encourage air circulation for a cooler, refreshing sleep.

Latex can be divided into two types: Dunlop vs Talalay latex. While you'll sleep cool and dry with either, Talalay latex is slightly more breathable thanks to being more porous than Dunlop.