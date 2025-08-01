PayPal and Venmo are down — Live updates on the payment app outage
Users trying to send and receive funds are having problems
Two of the most popular online payment platforms in PayPal and Venmo, are currently down, with the two companies being owned by the same parent company. The outage started at around 8:45 a.m. ET with Down Detector reports quickly jumping to around 1,000.
On the PayPal status page, a Service Disruption is currently underway in the Retail Checkout and Reporting portions of the service. Venmo doesn't have an official status page, but a section for Venmo is listed on the main PayPal status page, and it's marked as Operational.
Venmo and PayPal down — live outage updates
Staying steady
Venmo is hanging steady with around 792 reports as of this writing.
PayPal with an update
PayPal posted a small update about the outage, though it doesn't really reveal much:
"We are still observing impact to Retail Checkout, Online Checkout and Braintree in our production Environment.
Our Technical teams are actively investigating and working to mitigate the impact as quickly as possible. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses."
Interestingly, Venmo is nowhere to be found in the update.
An uptick
PayPal reports were dropping fast, but they've since seen a small uptick again, leading us to believe that this outage could last for a bit.
Users left with questions
Some users have started taking to X if something is wrong with Venmo. While the officially status page still shows Venmo as working fine, the number of Down Detector reports and user complaints says otherwise.
Reports dropping a little
The Venmo user reports are starting to drop slightly, but not enough for us to say the problem is resolved just yet, especially with PayPal's status page still showing an outage.
Venmo still showing operational
Venmo hit higher outage reports on Down Detector than but it isn't being acknowledged by PayPal, with its status still listed as "Operational" on the status page.
A system issue...
On its status page, PayPal says its experiencing an issue with Retail Checkout and Braintree.
"We are experiencing a system issue that may be affecting PayPal Online Checkout in our production environment," reads the page.
The Venmo and PayPal outage begins
Venmo and PayPal are used by thousands of individuals and businesses to send and receive money, so being down can cause significant issues.
As of this post, Venmo currently has 921 users reporting issues on Down Detector, and PayPal has 742.