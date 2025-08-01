PayPal and Venmo are down — Live updates on the payment app outage

Two of the most popular online payment platforms in PayPal and Venmo, are currently down, with the two companies being owned by the same parent company. The outage started at around 8:45 a.m. ET with Down Detector reports quickly jumping to around 1,000.

On the PayPal status page, a Service Disruption is currently underway in the Retail Checkout and Reporting portions of the service. Venmo doesn't have an official status page, but a section for Venmo is listed on the main PayPal status page, and it's marked as Operational.