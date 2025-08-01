These top-rated earbuds sound great and are on sale from $19 — 5 JLab deals I’d shop now at Amazon
JLab has to be one of the most underrated audio brands out there. Tom’s Guide’s audio team has reviewed a bunch of their earbuds and consistently give them high scores, praising their sound quality, battery life and useful features. Best of all, their earbuds are usually seriously cheap.
That gets even better right now, as there’s a huge JLab sale over at Amazon. For starters, I recommend picking up the JLab Go Air Pop Plus on sale for $19 at Amazon. These have solid sound quality, up to 35 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.3 on board. And you don’t need to just take my word for it — these earbuds have a 4.4-star rating based on over 10,000 Amazon reviews.
Best JLab deals
Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. We gave the previous version of these earbuds a 4-star rating in our JLab Go Air Pop review. The upgraded version brings longer battery life, IPX4 water resistance and Google Fast Pair.
Like the neutral colored headphones we saw in the Beats X Kim Kardashian collab? Well, you don't have to spend a fortune to get some stylish, great-sounding headphones in a neutral shade — right now the JLab Go Air Pop Plus Tones are on sale for just $19. These sound great for their price and deliver up to 35 hours of battery life.
Our Senior Fitness Writer, Nick Harris-Fry, swears by these earbuds as being perfect for running and gym workouts. They offer long battery life, a secure fit and impressive sound quality for the price, and come in seven colors. If you want an affordable sporty alternative to buds from Beats, Apple and Bose, then look no further.
These earbuds can do it all: surprisingly excellent sound quality, an impressive IP66 durability rating, 26 hours battery life, and 3 ANC modes. Our JLab Go Pods ANC review said these are truly some of the best cheap wireless earbuds money can buy.
The JLab Epic Air Sport ANC (2nd Gen) are a fantastic purchase for novice exercisers requiring sonic fuel to boost their routine. They have a more refined soundstage (when you enable the Balanced EQ) that continues to place bass at the forefront, but also gives mids and highs some attention for pleasant audio consumption. Jlab’s signature earhook design is dependable for on-ear stability and built for longevity, thanks to durable construction and IP66 certification for dirt, sweat and water resistance.
