These top-rated earbuds sound great and are on sale from $19 — 5 JLab deals I’d shop now at Amazon

JLab has to be one of the most underrated audio brands out there. Tom’s Guide’s audio team has reviewed a bunch of their earbuds and consistently give them high scores, praising their sound quality, battery life and useful features. Best of all, their earbuds are usually seriously cheap.

That gets even better right now, as there’s a huge JLab sale over at Amazon. For starters, I recommend picking up the JLab Go Air Pop Plus on sale for $19 at Amazon. These have solid sound quality, up to 35 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.3 on board. And you don’t need to just take my word for it — these earbuds have a 4.4-star rating based on over 10,000 Amazon reviews.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite JLab deals.

Best JLab deals

JLab Go Air Pop Plus: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. We gave the previous version of these earbuds a 4-star rating in our JLab Go Air Pop review. The upgraded version brings longer battery life, IPX4 water resistance and Google Fast Pair.

JLab Go Air Pop Plus Tones: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Like the neutral colored headphones we saw in the Beats X Kim Kardashian collab? Well, you don't have to spend a fortune to get some stylish, great-sounding headphones in a neutral shade — right now the JLab Go Air Pop Plus Tones are on sale for just $19. These sound great for their price and deliver up to 35 hours of battery life.