My busy bathroom is a nightmare to keep clean — but this expert hack takes seconds and leaves it spotless
With a houseful of adults, my bathroom is in constant use. Whether it’s the spate of morning showers or clean-ups after gym sessions and runs, it gets a real hammering.
Keeping it clean can be an endless task, especially as some of my family members turn a blind eye to mess! However, I’ve been using an expert hack that takes seconds and leaves it spotless.
And, with a busy job and a household to run, I’m all for time-saving hacks that will help me take care of my home without burning me out.
Cleaning expert Patricia Duarte shares a genius cleaning hack at @cleaning.tips.by.trish, which could be just what you need to blitz your bathroom in less time.
The key to Duarte’s top tip is cleaning surfaces while they are still damp from steam. It’s a similar theme to the daily routine I follow, so I never have to deal with limescale in my shower, whereby I clean down my shower with a shower squeegee while I’m getting dry, leaving no time for limescale to settle.
Steam cleaning
When you’re next having a bath or shower, make the most of the steam. Duarte comments in her Instagram post, “Your morning shower creates the perfect cleaning opportunity — mirrors and counters wipe clean effortlessly!”
There’s no need to add extra moisture to your cleaning cloth, as the steam has done that job for you, and even helped to loosen more ground-in grime.
Use a microfiber cloth
These 12 x 12 inch microfiber cleaning cloths leave a streak-free and lint-free clean. They are versatile, absorbent cloths that can be used throughout your home.
Duarte also advises keeping a microfiber cloth in every room, adding, “Quick daily wipes prevent buildup better than weekly deep cleans.”
I find microfiber clothes are excellent at absorbing excess moisture, as they hold onto more water than a standard duster, and they don't leave any lint behind.
So, next time you have a shower, follow Duarte’s tip and give your bathroom countertops, mirrors, and other surfaces a quick wipe over before you get on with the rest of your day.
