Watch out Apple Watch — Garmin is seeing a huge surge of interest right now
New wearables push Garmin into the mainstream
Garmin just reported a record-breaking quarter for its fitness wearables with sales jumping 41% compared to last year, hitting $605 million in revenue for the segment in Q2 2025 alone.
But what's behind this surge? It seems it's not just the usual hardcore athletes snapping up the latest gear. Instead, Garmin is winning over a whole new crowd of wearable buyers, from casual fitness fans to wellness seekers, thanks to an expanding lineup of best Garmin watches featuring newer models with updated features that offer a blend of style and smarter health tracking.
Why are more people buying Garmin watches?
For years, Garmin was known for rugged, data-rich watches built for marathoners, triathletes, and outdoor adventurers. But that’s changing. The brand’s newer devices, like the sleek Venu X1 with its 2-inch AMOLED display and the compact Lily 2 Active, offer a more accessible, lifestyle-friendly experience.
The Garmin Venu X1 features a sleek, lightweight design, a bright 2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and personalized fitness plans. It's a stunner of a watch for both style and performance.
Garmin has also entered new categories with products like the Index Sleep Monitor, its first smart sleep band, designed to help users improve sleep quality and track recovery metrics, minus a big watch display.
These developments appear to be driving strong results. Garmin’s fitness segment revenue increased 41 percent year-over-year to $605 million, while operating income rose 84 percent to $198 million, representing the largest gain among all divisions.
The company credits the growth to high demand for its latest wearables. As CEO Cliff Pemble said, “We delivered another quarter of outstanding financial results with double-digit growth in every segment, driven by our strong lineup of innovative and highly differentiated products that customers desire.”
What’s next for Garmin? For now, the focus will most likely be on maintaining momentum and meeting users’ evolving needs. But then again, we're always hoping to see a shiny new smartwatch or two...
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
