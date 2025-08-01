Watch out Apple Watch — Garmin is seeing a huge surge of interest right now

Garmin just reported a record-breaking quarter for its fitness wearables with sales jumping 41% compared to last year, hitting $605 million in revenue for the segment in Q2 2025 alone.

But what's behind this surge? It seems it's not just the usual hardcore athletes snapping up the latest gear. Instead, Garmin is winning over a whole new crowd of wearable buyers, from casual fitness fans to wellness seekers, thanks to an expanding lineup of best Garmin watches featuring newer models with updated features that offer a blend of style and smarter health tracking.

Why are more people buying Garmin watches?

For years, Garmin was known for rugged, data-rich watches built for marathoners, triathletes, and outdoor adventurers. But that’s changing. The brand’s newer devices, like the sleek Venu X1 with its 2-inch AMOLED display and the compact Lily 2 Active, offer a more accessible, lifestyle-friendly experience.

Garmin has also entered new categories with products like the Index Sleep Monitor, its first smart sleep band, designed to help users improve sleep quality and track recovery metrics, minus a big watch display.

These developments appear to be driving strong results. Garmin’s fitness segment revenue increased 41 percent year-over-year to $605 million, while operating income rose 84 percent to $198 million, representing the largest gain among all divisions.

The company credits the growth to high demand for its latest wearables. As CEO Cliff Pemble said, “We delivered another quarter of outstanding financial results with double-digit growth in every segment, driven by our strong lineup of innovative and highly differentiated products that customers desire.”

What’s next for Garmin? For now, the focus will most likely be on maintaining momentum and meeting users’ evolving needs. But then again, we're always hoping to see a shiny new smartwatch or two...

