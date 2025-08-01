Saatva launches its first-ever luxury down bedding range — and it promises 'hotel-quality sleep'

Looking to transform your bedroom into a luxury sleep haven? It's now easier than ever with Saatva, the luxury mattress brand, launching its first ever premium down bedding collection.

Product specs Release date: 31 July 2025

Products: Down Chamber Pillow, Down Comforter & Down-topped Featherbed Mattress Topper

Warranty: 1 year

Trial: 45-nights free returns

The brand behind our best mattress of 2025 is committed to offering luxurious sleep with its quality products, mimicking the comfort and benefits of a 5-star hotel. And Saatva haven't strayed from their reputation with its new bedding range, made from responsibly sourced high-quality down.

“With the launch of our Luxury Down Collection, we’re offering customers the most indulgent top-of-bed experience possible,” says Ron Rudzin, Founder and CEO of Saatva.

The new range includes a Down Chamber Pillow, Comforter and Down-Topped Featherbed Mattress Topper meant to suit all sleeping styles. Let’s take a closer look at the products and what you can expect from them...

Saatva Down Bedding Collection: Price

The Down Chamber Pillow is priced at $145 for a standard size and $165 for a king. This makes it sit right at the mid-point of the Saatva Pillow price range, with the Down Alternative being the most affordable starting at $115, and the pricier Organic Quilted Pillow starting at $265.

The Down Comforter, starting from $395 for a twin/twin XL and $495 for a full/queen, is available in three sizes (twin to Cal king) and three weight options (lightweight, all-year and heavy weight) to suit your sleeping preferences.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Down-Topped Featherbed Mattress Topper belongs in the upper price bracket with the MSRP of a twin size being $295 while a queen is available at $395. However, it's not the most expensive topper available at Saatva. In fact, it's significantly more affordable than the Organic Quilted Topper which starts from $695 for a twin.

While Saatva mattress sales do not include frequent discounts on their bedding, we spot occasional bundle deals during major events like Black Friday, Memorial Day and Presidents' Day, so we're expecting the same for the new down range.

The rare discounts aside, all the products under the new collection come with 45-night free returns, a one-year warranty and free shipping, so you can enjoy a risk-free purchase.

Down Chamber Pillow: standard from $145 at Saatva

A standard/queen size pillow is priced at $145 while a king is $165. You can also choose from two loft options: standard and high.

Down Comforter: twin/twin XL from $395 at Saatva

A full/queen comforter is priced at $495 while a king/Cal king will cost you $545. You can opt from three weight options based on your locale and sleeping style: lightweight, all-year and heavyweight.

Down-Topped Featherbed Mattress Topper: twin from $295 at Saatva

The Featherbed 3" topper comes in seven sizes from twin to Cal king with a queen priced at $395 and a king costing $465.

Saatva Down Bedding Collection: Features

“Every piece is thoughtfully designed to deliver a refined, hotel-quality sleep experience that’s also ethical, durable, and incredibly comfortable," says Rudzin.

The new Down Chamber model, for instance, features an option to choose between a standard loft and high loft just like our best luxury pillow, the Saatva Latex, which we've reviewed and scored a full five out of five for performance.

The Down Chamber model consists of an internal core and external chamber filled with hypoallergenic, light and plush 650-fill power 100% RDS (Responsible Down Standard) certified natural down and feathers.

A standard pillow height is recommended for those who prefer a low profile like back and stomach sleepers, while side and combination sleepers can opt for the higher version to better bridge the gap between the ears and shoulders.

The pillow also comes encased in a 400 thread count cotton cover with a luscious sateen weave and 'knife-edge' build with double needle stitching to ensure durability and prevent any down-spillage.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Down Comforter, on the other hand, is crafted with the same plush hypoallergenic down fill encased in a down-proof 400 thread count sateen cotton cover. This has a baffle-box construction to keep the fill evenly distributed— which can be good news for those prone to tossing and turning in their sleep.

The comforter is available in three weight options to suit your sleeping style or regional weather: lightweight, all-year and heavyweight.

The Down-Topped Featherbed Mattress Topper offers three inches of cushioning comfort to enhance the feel of your bed. Saatva says it can work as the perfect addition to either elevate the experience during the initial break-in period of your mattress or to prolong the comfort of your bed for longer.

The bottom layer is made of supportive feathers while the top chamber consists of 550-fill power duck down fill. The quilted cover is crafted from 300-thread count down-proof sateen cotton and has a similar baffle-box build as the comforter. The team also emphasizes that it will work with all Saatva mattresses and other brands too.